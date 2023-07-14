Key Takeaways A select few elite partnerships have repeatedly combined to create Premier League goals for each other.

Arsenal's Thierry Henry and modern-day Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah have both had fruitful partnerships with multiple teammates.

No Manchester United duo has ever set each other up for more than 20 Premier League goals.

While the Premier League has birthed a plethora of individual superstars over the years, it also has a history of memorable double acts. From the impenetrable centre-back pairing of Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand to the invincible midfield duo of Gilberto Silva and Patrick Vieira – there are too many great pairings to list.

Some of the most memorable - and effective - have been forged at the sharp end of the pitch. From the old-fashioned centre-forward partnerships of the 1990s to the modern blend of fearsome wingers and the enduring relationship between attacking midfielders and strikers, the Premier League has witnessed a glut of lethal duos.

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are the most prolific active pairing at the same top-flight clubs but still fall short of the division's most prolific double acts when combining the goals each player scored which were assisted directly by their partner. Here's a closer look at these elite scoring duos, mostly made up of the Premier League's best-ever players with one or two unexpected entries sprinkled in.

Top Scoring Duos in Premier League History Rank Duo Goals 1. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min 47 2. Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard 36 3. Robert Pires and Thierry Henry 29 4. David Silva and Sergio Aguero 29 5. Darren Anderton and Teddy Sheringham 27 6. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino 25 7. Freddie Ljungberg and Thierry Henry 24 8. Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman 24 9. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane 22 10. Alan Shearer and Nolberto Solano 22 11. Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane 21

11 Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane – 21

Shared Premier League club: Tottenham

Like any good goalscorer, Harry Kane doesn't care how the ball ended up in the back of the net, as long as it found its way there via a piece of his anatomy. This feverish desire to score reared its ugly head when Tottenham's former talisman insisted that Christian Eriksen's cross flicked off his shoulder during a win over Stoke City. While Kane managed to convince the Premier League to officially award him the goal - sparking a flurry of light mocking from the wider footballing community - the Dane was largely unmoved.

Eriksen, after all, had gotten used to teeing up Kane's goals. Of the 21 that the duo scored during their six-and-a-half seasons together at Spurs, 19 were created by Eriksen for his English teammate.

Premier League Partnership Spell 2013–2020 Games 180 Minutes 13,688 Christian Eriksen Goals 2 Harry Kane Goals 19

10 Alan Shearer and Nolberto Solano – 22

Shared Premier League club: Newcastle

Given Alan Shearer is the Premier League's all-time leading scorer, it won't come as a shock that the Englishman formed some formidable partnerships over the years. Despite his prolific spell playing alongside Chris Sutton at Blackburn Rovers, it was actually Nolberto Solano who combined with Shearer the most during his career.

The two spent seven seasons together at Newcastle before Shearer called time on his career in 2006. Unsurprisingly, it was Solano who provided the bulk of the creativity - assisting Shearer for 16 of the 22 goals. One of the most peculiar assists he provided came against West Brom in 2002 when the Peruvian teed up Shearer from an indirect free-kick inside the area.

Premier League Partnership Spell 1998–2006 Games 167 Minutes 12,474 Alan Shearer Goals 16 Nolberto Solano Goals 6

9 Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – 22

Shared Premier League club: Liverpool

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were almost unstoppable at times as the sharpened edges of Jurgen Klopp's all-conquering Merseyside outfit, routinely teeing each other up for a mountain of goals as they helped the Reds end a 30-year wait to add Liverpool's name to the list of Premier League winners. Off the pitch, their relationship was nowhere near as fruitful.

As Roberto Firmino would later reveal: "They were never best friends; each kept himself to himself." Tensions spilt over during Liverpool's 3-0 win against Burnley in 2019 when Mane snapped after Salah failed to roll a square pass in his direction. Mane eventually left the Reds at the end of the 2021/22 campaign to join German giants Bayern Munich, having scored 90 league goals for the club - 10 of which were created by his Egyptian colleague.

Premier League Partnership Spell 2017–2022 Games 157 Minutes 12,160 Mohamed Salah Goals 12 Sadio Mane Goals 10

8 Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman – 24

Shared Premier League clubs: Liverpool & Man City

Steve McManaman and Robbie Fowler were another unforgettable Liverpool partnership and featured together in more than 250 games for the Reds. The pair grew up playing together for Liverpool's youth academy and their bond was mightily strong both on and off the field.

Though it was MacManaman who rose through the ranks to play first-team football before Fowler, the striker joined him a few years later and went on to become one of the club's most prolific goalscorers. In total, McManaman set up Fowler on 20 occasions, before he signed for Real Madrid in 1999. As a parting gift, he assisted Fowler's final goal of that season in a 3-2 victory over Everton. The two joined forces once again at Manchester City a few years later, but both were past their best by then.

Premier League Partnership Spell 1993–2005 Games 188 Minutes 14,787 Robbie Fowler Goals 20 Steve McManaman Goals 4

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The prolific Liverpool duo of Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman also played 28 Premier League games together for Manchester City, but didn't directly combine for a single goal in sky blue.

7 Freddie Ljungberg and Thierry Henry – 24

Shared Premier League club: Arsenal

Spoiler alert, this isn't the only time Thierry Henry features on this list. Freddie Ljungberg and Arsenal's legendary Frenchman spent eight years together in north London and were part of two Premier League triumphs and three FA Cup final victories.

While the Swede was generally renowned as more of a creator than a goalscorer, he actually netted the majority of goals in this particular partnership, scoring 15 in total. In fact, Henry provided all three assists for Ljungberg's only career hat-trick against Sunderland on the final day of the 2002/03 campaign. Arsenal's greatest-ever striker was locked in a race with Manchester United's Ruud van Nistelrooy for the Premier League Golden Boot at the time, but passed up the opportunity to match the Dutchman's goal tally by bolstering his teammate's personal haul.

Premier League Partnership Spell 1999–2006 Games 163 Minutes 11,638 Freddie Ljungberg Goals 15 Thierry Henry Goals 9

6 Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino – 25

Shared Premier League club: Liverpool

You'd be forgiven for thinking Salah and Mane were Liverpool's most deadly duo, but the Egyptian has actually linked up more times with Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian set up Salah for his first-ever Premier League goal for the Reds against Watford in 2017 and the pair never looked back after that.

Salah was not always the easiest teammate to line up alongside. "I don’t know if he was aware of it or not, but Salah used to frustrate everyone when he didn’t pass the ball," Firmino admitted. "I knew how to handle that situation better than most." The selfless striker still managed to get the ball off Salah at least 12 times.

Premier League Partnership Spell 2017–2023 Games 175 Minutes 12,044 Mohamed Salah Goals 13 Roberto Firmino Goals 12

5 Darren Anderton and Teddy Sheringham – 27

Shared Premier League club: Tottenham

Darren Anderton and Teddy Sheringham played for both club and country, striking up quite a bond. In seven seasons together, split over two spells at Tottenham Hotspur, the duo combined for 27 goals – 20 of which were scored by Sheringham.

The pairing blessed with quick minds rather than feet also featured together for the majority of Euro 1996. England made it all the way to the semi-finals of their home tournament under the stewardship of another familiar face, former Spurs boss Terry Venables. Their understanding peaked in the 1994/95 season, especially with their trademark near-post corner routine, which remarkably worked on three occasions.

Premier League Partnership Spell 1992–2003 Games 145 Minutes 11,837 Darren Anderton Goals 7 Teddy Sheringham Goals 20

4 David Silva and Sergio Aguero – 29

Shared Premier League club: Man City

Manchester City's European treble winners are undoubtedly the club's most successful team ever, but they can't truly be the best to ever line up in sky blue as neither Sergio Aguero nor David Silva, two of their greatest players of all time, didn't feature. Aguero has the fourth-most Premier League goals in history, while Silva is seventh on the all-time assists chart.

It's no surprise then that the Spaniard set up his teammate on 21 occasions in the Premier League. After winning 11 major trophies together, but never that elusive Champions League crown, their twosome came to an end in 2020 as Silva left for Real Sociedad.

Premier League Partnership Spell 2011–2020 Games 205 Minutes 14,244 David Silva Goals 8 Sergio Aguero Goals 21

3 Robert Pires and Thierry Henry – 29

Shared Premier League club: Arsenal

We did say Henry featured again and this time it was with another Invincible in Robert Pires. Henry was the more prolific in this partnership, scoring 17 of the 29 goals - owing to the fact Pires chiefly operated out wide. In six seasons together, the pair won five trophies and were both integral members of Arsene Wenger's squad. Henry and Pires also combined for France and won the World Cup in 1998 before lifting the European Championship title two years later.

The duo weren't always so successful. Pires and Henry infamously combined to take the worst penalty in Premier League history as the former tried and spectacularly failed to roll the spot kick to the former.

Premier League Partnership Spell 2000–2006 Games 172 Minutes 12,029 Robert Pires Goals 12 Thierry Henry Goals 17

2 Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard – 36

Shared Premier League club: Chelsea

Like anything in Frank Lampard's career, his prolific relationship with Didier Drogba was the result of hard work. In eight seasons together for Chelsea, the duo combined a staggering 36 times, thanks largely to long hours spent tirelessly working together on the training pitch, perfectly just when Lampard should play his favourite one-touch pass over the top for his teammate.

We were good friends and we became best of friends. We didn't go out that much together but we had a really good relationship off the pitch and we spoke a lot in training.

Away from the Premier League, the pair also linked up in big finals. Lampard set up Drogba's winner against Manchester United in the 2007 FA Cup final and was the creator of his goal in the 2-1 victory over Liverpool on the same grand stage five years later.

Premier League Partnership Spell 2004–2012 Games 198 Minutes 14,237 Didier Drogba Goals 24 Frank Lampard Goals 11

1 Harry Kane and Son Heung-min – 47

Shared Premier League club: Tottenham

Standing tall above the rest are Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Remarkably, the pair were only three away from 50 goal contributions together before the England captain broke up the partnership to join Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023.

The duo is also responsible for the most prolific partnership in a single season, combining 14 times in the 2020/21 season alone to break the record previously held by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton, the original SAS. During a 1-0 win over Burnley during that campaign, Son didn't initially celebrate scoring the game's only goal, instead frantically turning around to ask Kane: "Did you get the assist?" The England skipper delivered a nod for confirmation to spark giddy scenes.

Premier League Partnership Spell 2015–2023 Games 229 Minutes 16,356 Harry Kane Goals 23 Son Heung-min Goals 24

