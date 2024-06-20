Highlights Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell will lead the Houston Texans' elite receiving group heading into 2024.

Miami Dolphins' speed duo Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle elevate their offense to new heights with explosive playmaking ability.

The San Francisco 49ers, led by Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, provide top-notch talent for Kyle Shanahan's offense, and are aiming for another Super Bowl run.

If you are a fan of high-scoring games and entertaining offensive players, there has never been a better time to be an NFL fan than 2024.

Unless you are the Kansas City Chiefs, having a star wide receiver or two is crucial to building an offense that is capable of making a Super Bowl run.

The newest set of wide receiver contracts has shown how valuable the position is to general managers across the entire league. The newest record-breaking contract extension was earned by Justin Jefferson, who signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings.

There are multiple teams in the NFL that are loaded at the wide receiver position. Some honorable mention teams that did not make the top five list include:

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top five NFL wide receiver rooms heading into 2024.

1 Houston Texans

Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Noah Brown

The Houston Texans come in at number one on the list of best wide receiver rooms heading into 2024.

Nico Collins shocked the entire league last season after he emerged as a true WR1 for Houston, where he finished eighth in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,297. Collins' breakout season netted him a three-year, $72.8 million contract extension with the team, that ties him to the franchise for the next four years. That near-1,300-yard performance won't be enough in 2024 according to Collins, however.

2023 Stats From Current Texans Wide Receivers Player Receptions Receiving Yards TDs Nico Collins 80 1,297 8 Stefon Diggs (BUF) 107 1,183 8 Tank Dell 47 709 7 Noah Brown 33 567 2

Tank Dell had a very nice rookie season with the team after developing great chemistry with rookie teammate C.J. Stroud. He was diagnosed with a fractured fibula that he suffered against the Denver Broncos in Week 13, and underwent surgery that was deemed successful. Dell is a quick, shifty slot receiver who is an elite playmaker that thrives on creating explosive plays.

One of the bigger trades of the offseason included the Texans trading with the Buffalo Bills for star veteran wide receiver, Stefon Diggs. On multiple occasions, Diggs had publicly displayed his frustration with the Bills, and now gets to transition from one star quarterback to another in Houston.

Diggs is one of the league's more consistent pass catchers, tallying more than 1,000 receiving yards in six straight seasons, one of just two wideouts to achieve that feat each year from 2018-2023 (Mike Evans).

The trio of Diggs, Collins, and Dell gives Houston three elite playmakers at the position. Noah Brown, who is probably the best WR4 in the league by some distance, and John Metchie III, a 2022 second-round pick, provide excellent depth, which is ultimately what puts this receiving group at the top of the list.

2 Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios

In a league that places a premium on speed, the Miami Dolphins top the league in terms of player speed within their offense. Tyreek Hill has proven year in and year out that he is one of, if not the best, wide receiver in the league today, and has been nicknamed "The Cheetah" for good reason.

Since being traded to Miami, Hill's unmatched offensive production has elevated the Dolphins' offense to a new level, finishing first in passing last year and fourth in 2022, during Hill's first season with the team. Hill's 3,509 receiving yards in his two seasons on South Beach represent the third-highest two-season receiving total in NFL history (Calvin Johnson, Antonio Brown).

2023 Stats From Current Dolphins Wide Receivers Player Receptions Receiving Yards TDs Tyreek Hill 119 1,799 13 Jaylen Waddle 72 1,014 4 Odell Beckham Jr. (BAL) 35 565 3 Braxton Berrios 27 238 1

In 2023, Hill led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,799, and continues to be one of the most valuable non-quarterbacks in the sport today. He is complimented by Jaylen Waddle, who also has a playing style that is predicated on speed. Since entering the league in 2021, Waddle has had three straight 1,000 yard seasons and caught 18 total touchdowns.

Waddle's explosive playmaking ability was on full display in 2022, after he led the entire league in yards per catch (18.1). He recently signed a massive three-year, $84.75 million extension that keeps him in a Dolphins uniform throughout the 2028 season, and makes him the fifth-highest paid wide receiver in the league.

After signing with the Dolphins during free agency, Odell Beckham Jr. is bringing a nice veteran presence to the receiver room in 2024. Beckham Jr. has battled injuries over the years, but is still a player with crucial playoff experience that has made countless big-time plays throughout his career. Braxton Berrios also provides solid depth at the position to round out the receiver group.

The speed and dynamic playing ability of Hill and Waddle is what keeps opposing teams' defensive coordinators up at night. And that is what ultimately puts them at number two on the list of the league's top wide receiver rooms.

3 San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall

For an offense that is predicated on running the ball, the San Francisco 49ers have one of the most complete receiving corps in the NFL. Brandon Aiyuk has had his fair share of off-the field drama regarding his ongoing contract situation with the team's front office.

When he is on the field, Aiyuk provides the 49ers with an elite vertical threat who stretches the field, and opens up the offense for the team's other star playmakers.

2023 Stats From Current 49ers Wide Receivers Player Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Brandon Aiyuk 75 1,342 7 Deebo Samuel 60 892 7 Jauan Jennings 19 265 1 Ronnie Bell 6 68 3

Deebo Samuel serves as a swiss army knife for Kyle Shanahan's offense, and is a hybrid wide receiver who also excels at running in between the tackles. Samuel had his breakout season in 2021, where he helped carry the 49ers to the NFC Championship as the sixth seed in the NFC Playoffs.

Jauan Jennings, who recently signed a contract extension with the team, provides the 49ers with great depth as a tall vertical threat. He showed that he is not afraid of playing on the big stage, after a dominant performance in last year's playoff run—and especially in the Super Bowl—that saw him earn the nickname "Third-And-Jauan" for his knack for moving the chains.

The 49ers also drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida. Pearsall adds great depth to a receiving corps that is already loaded with talent. He also provides the team with a back-up plan in case Aiyuk and the organization are unable to agree to terms on a contract extension.

This 49ers receiving corps has played a huge part in quarterback Brock Purdy's success thus far in his young career. The Bay Area pass-catchers will be ready to make another run at the Lombardi Trophy in 2024.

4 Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell

Cooper Kupp and Sean McVay are a match made in heaven in terms of great coach-receiver duos in the NFL.

Kupp sprung onto the scene in 2021, where he led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16), becoming just the second man to win the receiving Triple Crown this century, and just the fourth since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. However, he suffered from a series of injuries last season, which limited him to only 12 games in 2023.

2023 Stats From Current Rams Wide Receivers Player Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Cooper Kupp 59 737 5 Puka Nacua 105 1,486 6 Demarcus Robinson 26 371 4 Tutu Atwell 39 483 3

However, the Los Angeles Rams' offense didn't skip a beat after Kupp's injury, providing an avenue for Puka Nacua to emerge as one of the best rookies in the 2023 draft class. Nacua had an unbelievable rookie season, finishing ninth in receptions (105) and fourth in receiving yards (1,486) while setting new rookie records in both categories.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Puka Nacua set the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie in a single game, with 15. He accomplished this insane feat in only his second career game as a rookie in 2023.

Tutu Atwell was considered a bust before he had a solid season in 2023. He and Demarcus Robinson help provide McVay and the offense with some much-needed depth at the position and deep-ball threat.

When healthy, Kupp and Nacua might ultimately be the top wide receiver duo across the entire league. The lack of depth and Kupp's injury history, however, locks the Rams in as the fourth-best wide receiver group in the NFL.

5 Chicago Bears

Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Velus Jones Jr.

Heading into the 2024 season, the Chicago Bears have arguably the most improved receiving corps in the entire league. General manager Ryan Poles has done a phenomenal job at assembling a group of pass catchers to help out his rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams.

2023 Stats From Current Bears Wide Receivers Player Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Keenan Allen (LAC) 108 1,243 7 D.J. Moore 96 1,364 8 Tyler Scott 17 168 0 Velus Jones Jr. 4 20 0

The Bears traded for D.J. Moore last offseason, who did a fantastic job at elevating a passing attack that was dormant before his arrival in Chicago, having finished last in passing in 2022 and 30th in 2021.

After having an underrated career during his years with the Carolina Panthers, Moore has established himself as a bonafide number one receiving threat during his tenure with Chicago.

They also traded with the Los Angeles Chargers for star wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is coming off the best season of his career. The veteran pass catcher had 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns while only playing 13 games in 2024.

Poles didn't stop there. He also drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick in the draft, giving Williams another receiving weapon who was viewed as a top-three prospect at his position.

The duo of Moore and Allen give the Bears two legitimate number one receivers heading into 2024. Odunze provides them with an excellent number three option, giving them a well-rounded receiving group heading into 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.