Highlights The Premier League the top league in world football and is home to some of the most talented footballers around.

Factors such as form, consistency, pedigree, and recent performance are considered when ranking the 10 best players currently in the competition.

Erling Haaland tops the rankings, while Liverpool's Alisson, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Manchester City's Rodri also make the top ten.

The Premier League is widely considered to be the best division in world football and is therefore home to some of the most talented footballers in the game today. But among the best of the best, which footballers shine brightest? That is what GIVEMESPORT intends to establish as we name the 10 best players currently operating in the Premier League.

Ranking factors

Comparing the quality of footballers is never an exact science, so a variety of factors have to be evaluated. Form - often evidenced through goals, assists and clean sheets but not exclusive to statistics either - is inevitably an important consideration, but there must be long-term consistency to their performances too. A balance between well-established pedigree and recent performance levels is vital, and the highest-ranked players will excel in both categories.

Winning things is a major consideration as well, whether that's games of football or major trophies, so the rankings will inevitably favour players employed by the Premier League's top clubs. However, transfer fees and wages are irrelevant to this discussion and won't come into it. We're also willing to consider performances and achievements outside of the Premier League if appropriate. We are ranking the Premier League's best players - not which players have performed best in the Premier League.

All statistics courtesy of Whoscored and correct as of 23/01/2024.

Top 10 footballers in the Premier League Rank Player Club Position 1 Erling Haaland Manchester City Striker 2 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Forward 3 Rodri Manchester City Midfielder 4 Bukayo Saka Arsenal Winger 5 Heung-min Son Tottenhan Hotspur Forward 6 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Midfielder 7 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Defender 8 Kyle Walker Manchester City Defender 9 Alisson Liverpool Goalkeeper 10 Declan Rice Arsenal Midfielder

Related 10 Best footballers in the world in 2024 (ranked) Who is the best player in the world right now? We look at the ten players who've shone brightest over the last 12 months.

Declan Rice

Central Midfielder - Arsenal

Declan Rice was always viewed as a young player with big potential, but few would have envisaged him becoming one of the top midfielders in the world when he first featured for West Ham's senior team as a gangly centre-half during the 2017/18 season. Nonetheless, Rice's rate of improvement has been extraordinary and over the following seasons he added composure, culture and goalscoring threat to his game, while retaining his tough-tackling, game-reading defensive instincts. After captaining West Ham to a European trophy in 2022/23, Rice swapped east for north London with a big-money move to Arsenal. The England international has taken to elite level with immaculate ease, providing Mikel Arteta's side with physicality and control at the base of midfield as they remain a genuine factor in the title race.

Declan Rice's Premier League Achievements London Football Premier League Young Player of the Year 2019 (1) London Football Premier League Player of the Year 2022 (1)

Alisson

Goalkeeper - Liverpool

Goalkeepers are often overlooked in debates over high-quality footballers and some would argue that they don't even qualify as footballers at all. But the Premier League has two 'keepers worthy of such discussion in Manchester City's Ederson - the greatest ball-playing goalkeeper in competition's history - and Liverpool's Alisson.

While the former earned a place in the 2023 FIFPro Team of the Year after helping City clinch the treble, Alisson just edges it for GIVEMESPORT through the fact his ability in possession is only a few shades shy of Ederson's, but the other aspects of his game - shot-stopping, command of the penalty area, one-on-ones and claiming crosses - is a lot stronger. When all of those attributes are combined together, they create the skilset of a world-class goalie.

No Premier League goalkeeper has registered more clean sheets since the start of 2022/23 and Alisson's shot-stopping during that season was the best in the league in terms of expected goals conceded, allowing in ten fewer than he should have. One can only speculate how many points that indirectly earned for Liverpool.

Alisson's Premier League Achievements Premier League Title 2019/20 (1) Premier League Golden Glove 2018/19, 2021/22 (2) Premier League Save of the Month August 2023 (1) PFA Team of the Year 2021/22 (1)

Kyle Walker

Right-Back - Manchester City

Kyle Walker arrived at Manchester City as a marauding wing-back but has improved his defensive game at such an impeccable rate that he's now just as likely to make goal-saving recovery runs behind Pep Guardiola's maurading centre-halves as burst his way to the byline before drilling an assist across the six-yard box. Walker can do it all; operate as a de facto winger, tuck into midfield as an inverted full-back, and even play on the right of three centre-halves as he often does for England. There aren't many players in world football with the ability to do that, let alone at the level Walker does with City and the Three Lions. Somehow as fast as ever at 33, Walker's increasingly well-rounded game would make him an invaluable asset for any team in the world.

Kyle Walker's Premier League Achievements Premier League Title 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23 (5) PFA Young Player of the Year 2011/12 (1) PFA Team of the Year 2011/12, 2016/17, 2017/18 (3)

Virgil van Dijk

Centre-Back - Liverpool

There were legitimate concerns over Virgil van Dijk's performances last season as Liverpool's Premier League standing slumped to an underwhelming fifth and the Dutchman found himself over-exposed. But the Reds skipper looks back to his best, which just so happens to be arguably the best centre-half in world football. Van Dijk is strong, quick and exceptionally tall (even by centre-back standards) yet incredibly elegant and progressive in possession, making him the total package of central defender. Throw in his leadership qualities and it becomes hard to imagine this rankings list without Van Dijk included.

Virgil van Dijk's Premier League Achievements Premier League Title 2019/20 (1) PFA Players' Player of the Year 2018/19 (1) Premier League Player of the Season 2018/19 (1) PFA Team of the Year 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22 (3)

Kevin De Bruyne

Attacking Midfielder - Manchester City

If it wasn't for a serious injury that kept him sidelined for the second half of 2023, Kevin De Bruyne would feature much higher in our rankings. In the Belgium international, Pep Guardiola boasts a player who can do everything on a football pitch, can play in any system with any philosophy, and is considered to be one of the greatest Premier League players of all time. A more cultured, elegant and disciplined version of Steven Gerrard, De Bruyne's technique when striking a ball is second-to-none, while his energy, movement and positional flexibility make him almost impossible to mark for opponents when gliding between their defensive lines. A return of 10 goals and 31 assists in 49 appearances as City won the treble speaks for itself.

Kevin De Bruyne's Premier League Achievements Premier League Title 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23 (5) Premier League Playmaker of the Season 2017/18, 2019/20, 2022/23 (3) Premier League Goal of the Month November 2019, July 2020 (2) Premier League Player of the Season 2019/20, 2021/22 (2) PFA Players' Player of the Year 2019/20, 2020/21 (2) PFA Team of the Year 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23 (5)

Heung-min Son

Forward - Tottenham

A slight outlier on this list in that Tottenham (and therefore Heung-min Son) haven't been a genuine part of the Premier League title race since their runner-up finish during the 2016/17 season. But throughout the Lilywhites' struggles in recent years, Son's goalscoring exploits have continually impressed, even if they have been prone to occasional patchiness. The South Korea international now boasts eight consecutive seasons of netting at least ten times in the Premier League, including winning the division's Goal of the Season award in 2019-20 and the Golden Boot award in two terms later. Lightening quick, lethal and versatile in the final third, when Son's on form there are few sides that stand a hope of stopping him.

Heung-min Son's Premier League Achievements Premier League Player of the Month September 2016, April 2017, October 2020, September 2023 (4) Premier League Goal of the Month November 2018, December 2019 (2) Premier League Goal of the Season 2019/20 (1) Premier League Golden Boot 2021/22 (1) PFA Premier League Team of the Year 2020/21 (1)

Bukayo Saka

Winger - Arsenal

One of the finest young footballers in the world, Bukayo Saka's output is up there with the best attackers in Europe and simply astounding for a player of his age. During the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, Saka notched up 24 goals and 18 assists in the Premier League, while the 2023/24 Champions League group stages saw him provide three strikes and four set-ups. The 22-year-old shoots and creates in almost equal measure, but he's a hard-working player too - Thomas Partey was the only player in Arsenal's squad to average more tackles per game than him in the 2022/23 season. If Arsenal are to take the title away from Manchester City any time soon, Saka will almost certainly play a central part in that.

Bukayo Saka's Premier League Achievements Premier League Player of the Month March 2023 (1) PFA Young Player of the Year 2022/23 (1) PFA Team of the Year 2022/23 (1)

Rodri

Central Midfielder - Manchester City

Deep-lying midfielders tend to be among the lesser-appreciated players on the pitch but it's impossible to overlook the impact Rodri has on games for both Manchester City and the Spanish national team. Often compared to Sergio Busquets in his prime, the ball seems to follow whichever pocket of space the City lynchpin glides his way into, allowing him to soak up any loose passes and control the game from the base of midfield. Named as the 2022/23 Champions League Player of the Season after scoring the winner in the competition's final, and part of the 2022/23 PFA Team of the Year, Rodri excelled on both fronts as City clinched the treble and remains one of the most influential midfielders in the world.

Rodri's Premier League achievements Premier League Title 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23 (3) Premier League Goal of the Month November 2021 (1) PFA Team of the Year 2022/23 (1)

Related The 25 Greatest Midfielders in Premier League History (Ranked) The 25 greatest midfielders of the Premier League era - ranked in order

Mohamed Salah

Forward - Liverpool

Mohamed Salah stands alone as the only active player within the Premier League's top 10 all-time leading goalscorers and became the fifth-fastest player to reach 150 strikes in the competition upon hitting the milestone in the tailend of 2023. That longevity of success automatically earned him a place within our rankings but Salah has been maintaining his high standards during the current season too, with 14 goals during his first 20 appearances of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. Aged 31 and yet still one of the top footballers in the world, Salah has an almost unrivalled knack for turning defenders inside-out before rifling home or setting up a team-mate for a simple finish.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League achievements Premier League Title 2019/20 (1) Premier League Player of the Month November 2017, February 2018, March 2018, October 2021, October 2023 (5) Premier League Goal of the Month January 2021, October 2021 (2) PFA Player of the Month November 2017, December 2017, February 2018, March 2018, December 2018, January 2019, April 2019, September 2021, October 2021, February 2022, September 2023, October 2023 (12) PFA Players' Player of the Year 2017/18, 2021/22 (2) Premier League Golden Boot 2017/18, 2018/19 (shared), 2021/22 (shared) (3) Premier League Player of the Season 2017/18 (1) Premier League Playmaker of the Season 2021/22 (1) Premier League Goal of the Season 2021/22 (1) PFA Premier League Team of the Year 2017/18, 2020/21, 2021/22 (3) PFA Fans' Premier League Player of the Season 2017/18, 2021/21, 2021/22 (3) FWA Footballer of the Year 2017/18, 2021/22 (2)

Erling Haaland

Striker - Manchester City

There may be more elegant or intricate footballers in the Premier League but when it comes to simply getting the job done, nobody in the division (or the world) can rival Erling Haaland. Second only to Lionel Messi in the 2023 Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best Mens Player award, the treble-winning striker's team and individual accolades speak for themselves, not to mention a goalscoring record of almost exactly one goal per game for both Manchester City and former employers Borussia Dortmund. As we come to the end of the Messi-Ronaldo era, Haaland looks as though he's more than ready to fill the void after firing his club side to a triple-crown in 2022/23. Aged just 23, it's frightening to consider what levels Haaland's goalscoring form could reach in the coming years.