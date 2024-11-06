Who doesn’t want to play in the Premier League? Alongside the popularity of the English top flight, the influx of foreign players has also risen over the years – with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Mohamed Salah and Ruud van Nistelrooy among some of the most potent forwards in the division’s history since its inception in 1992.

Despite being renowned as the toughest job in the beautiful game, goalscoring comes in many shapes and sizes – from glancing headers, poised point-blank finishes and converting from 12 yards out. Irrespective of how the ball goes into the back of the net, some players became/have become accustomed to wheeling away in celebration.

But who, of those who are non-English, are the highest goalscorers of the Premier League era? From Arsenal and Manchester United hero Robin van Persie to Didier Drogba of Chelsea – here are the top 10 in order.

1-5

Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry, Mohamed Salah, Robin van Persie, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Close

A former talismanic figure for Manchester City, Sergio Aguero walked so that the current grade, Erling Haaland, could run. A lethal finisher of the highest order, there were not many strikers who could rival his pomp – as evidenced by his record-holding tally of 184 for non-English footballers that have played at the top of English football.

Pace, precision, power and potency – Arsenal legend Thierry Henry had it all in abundance, but it’s the latter that is worth highlighting. Across his 258-outing spell in the top flight, the enigmatic Frenchman scored all manner of goals – in fact, he notched 175.

Related The 25 Greatest Strikers in Premier League History (Ranked) GIVEMESPORT ranks the 25 greatest strikers in Premier League history, from Luis Suarez and Thierry Henry to Wayne Rooney and Didier Drogba

One of the few players on this list that is currently plying his trade in the Premier League, Mohamed Salah is the third-highest non-English goalscorer since the division’s re-brand in the early 90s. A revelation for the Reds under Jurgen Klopp’s illustrious tenure, the Egyptian has enshrined his name in its mythology.

Affectionally monikered ‘The Flying Dutchman’, Robin van Persie scored 144 goals in 280 games and holds a special place in the hearts of Premier League aficionados – especially those of an Old Trafford persuasion. As does Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for Chelsea supporters, thanks to his impressive haul of 127 in 288.

Top 20 Non-English Goalscorers in Premier League History – 1-5 Rank Player Notable Teams Games Goals 1. Sergio Aguero Man City 275 184 2. Thierry Henry Arsenal 258 175 3. Mohamed Salah Chelsea, Liverpool 273 164 4. Robin van Persie Arsenal, Man Utd 280 144 5. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Leeds, Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Charlton 288 127

6-10

Robbie Keane, Nicolas Anelka, Son Heung-min, Dwight Yorke, Romelu Lukaku