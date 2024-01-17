Highlights Top 10 NFL teams by cap space in 2024: Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots.

Kirk Cousins is a top QB free agent; other options include Baker Mayfield and Ryan Tannehill.

Saquon Barkley is the top RB free agent; Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs may also be available.

The NFL offseason is a time when every team and their respective fans get a chance to replenish hope, regain confidence for the season ahead, and, most importantly, reform the current roster in hopes of improving it before next year.

The NFL free agency period is one of the most prominent outlets for all three steps mentioned above. Plenty of high-caliber players are set to hit the open market soon and find new homes across the league in 2024.

Position by position, soon-to-be-available players are ready to make an impact wherever they end up in 2024. With teams prepared to open up their pockets, here is what you need to know ahead of the bidding frenzy set to take place.

Top 10 NFL teams by cap space 2024 Rank Team Cap Space 1 Washington Commanders $86.9 million 2 Tennessee Titans $77.6 million 3 New England Patriots $75.2 million 4 Houston Texans $74.8 million 5 Indianapolis Colts $72.8 million 6 Cincinnati Bengals $69.8 million 7 Chicago Bears $62.1 million 8 Detroit Lions $61.1 million 9 Las Vegas Raiders $55.1 million 10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $48.7 million

Related 2024 NFL Draft order updated: 24 of 32 1st-round picks set after Wild Card Round With the Wild Card Round in the books, 24 of 32 first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft orders are set.

Quarterback

Top Option: Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings)

Close

Many teams will be keeping a close eye on how it all plays out between the Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins. Should the two parties decide to part ways, the chance to acquire a top quarterback on the open market could be highly appealing to many teams hoping the right player under center could propel them to the next level.

Key QB free agents (2024) Player Age 2023 stats 2023 AAV (rounded) Kirk Cousins (MIN) 35 216/311 (69.5%), 2,331 yards, 18 TDs, 5 INT $35 million Baker Mayfield (TB) 28 364/566 (64.3%), 4,044 yards, 28 TDs, 10 INT $4 million Ryan Tannehill (TEN) 35 149/230 (64.8%), 1,616 yards, 4 TDs, 7 INT $29.5 million Jacoby Brissett (WAS) 31 18/23 (78.3%), 224 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT $8 million Gardner Minshew II (IND) 27 305/490 (62.2%), 3,305 yards, 15 TDs, 9 INT $3.5 million Josh Dobbs (MIN) 28 262/417 (62.8%), 2,464 yards, 13 TDs, 10 INT $2 million Jake Browning (CIN) 27 171/243 (70.4%), 1,936 yards, 12 TDs, 7 INT $750k

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have an interesting dilemma regarding their internal free agents. Baker Mayfield's contributions can't be understated, but is it enough to franchise tag him over stars like Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr.?

Aside from those two full-time starters, a strong batch of quarterback options will appeal to teams looking to find a bridge starter or dependable backup. Could this be the year Minshew lands his own gig? Other backups, such as Jacoby Brissett and Jake Browning, had strong enough outings in 2023 that teams could look to them to help guide their offense while they search for their long-term answer.

Additionally, the quarterback pool has a few potential free agent candidates in players such as Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Mac Jones, who almost certainly won't be returning to their current organization next year.

Teams to watch in QB market: Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons

Running back

Top Option: Saquon Barkley (New York Giants)

Close

The New York Giants were able to buy time with their star running back this past offseason by agreeing to a one-year deal to keep the 26-year-old content. Now, the same dilemma is transpiring. The Giants will have to decide if their resources are best spent on Saquon Barkley or if they should look to use the money elsewhere on the roster.

Key RB free agents (2024) Player Age 2023 stats 2023 AAV (rounded) Saquon Barkley (NYG) 26 247 att, 962 yards, 6 TDs $10.09 million Josh Jacobs (LVR) 25 233 att, 805 yards, 6 TDs $11.79 million Derrick Henry (TEN) 30 280 att, 1,167 yards, 12 TDs $12.5 million Tony Pollard (DAL) 26 252 att, 1,005 yards, 6 TDs $10.09 million Austin Ekeler (LAC) 28 179 att, 628 yards, 5 TDs $6.13 million D'Andre Swift (PHI) 25 229 att, 1,049 yards, 5 TDs $2.13 million

The running back position has been among the most debated topics in recent years, with plenty of discourse over whether investing substantial funds into ball carriers is a good use of resources. With four of the top five 2023 cap hits at the position heading toward the open market this offseason, it will be interesting to see what the result will be.

Players like Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, and Austin Ekeler were viewed as some of the best backs in the league entering this season. However, all three regressed in terms of production, and teams could show less interest as a result.

Regardless, the impact each back could make is evident, and in the right landing spot, they could help an offense keep a well-balanced attack next year.

Teams to watch in RB market: Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers

Wide Receiver

Top Option: Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals)

Close

In most instances, a player like Tee Higgins would be given a new contract long before any chance of the talented WR hitting free agency materialized. However, with the Bengals needing to plan ahead for the contracts of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, the team could look to save space. Should Higgins be available either on the open market or via tag & trade, expect countless suitors to express interest.

Key WR free agents (2024) Player Age 2023 stats 2023 AAV (rounded) Tee Higgins (CIN) 24 42 rec, 656 yards, 5 TDs $2.17 million Mike Evans (TB) 30 79 rec, 1,255 yards, 13 TDs $16.5 million Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) 26 109 rec, 1,152 yards, 4 TDs $2.15 million Calvin Ridley (JAX) 29 76 rec, 1,016 yards, 8 TDs $2.73 million Tyler Boyd (CIN) 29 67 rec, 667 yards, 2 TDs $10.75 million Gabriel Davis (BUF) 24 45 rec, 746 yards, 7 TDs $998k

The Indianapolis Colts will likely retain Michael Pittman Jr. one way or another, but the other five notable wideouts have a real chance of becoming available this offseason. In a league where countless teams are looking to add contributors in the passing game, the opportunity to make a splash will be there.

Mike Evans is likely the prized possession of the group. Despite turning 30 this year, the receiver has recorded 1,000 yards or more in all 10 seasons he's played in the NFL and just led the league in receiving TDs, with 13. Whether he remains in Tampa Bay or not, he should be able to continue that streak for at least a few more seasons.

Outside of Evans, other veteran weapons should have a market with teams looking to find reliable supplemental pass-catchers. Tyler Boyd has taken a back seat with the offense in Cincinnati but has proven to be a dependable target when given more opportunities, and could be had on a bargain-value deal.

Teams to watch in WR market: Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants

Tight End

Top Option: Dalton Schultz (Houston Texans)

Close

This year's tight end group is headlined by Dalton Schultz, who was available last offseason but received little traction on the market. After another strong year, this time with Houston, he should get more inquiries from teams looking to juice up their weapons.

Key TE free agents (2024) Player Age 2023 stats 2023 AAV (rounded) Dalton Schultz (HOU) 27 59 rec, 635 yards, 5 TDs $6.25 million Hunter Henry (NE) 29 42 rec, 419 yards, 6 TDs $12.5 million Gerald Everett (LAC) 29 51 rec, 411 yards, 3 TDs $6 million Noah Fant (SEA) 26 32 rec, 414 yards, 0 TDs $3.15 million Mike Gesicki (NE) 28 29 rec, 244 yards, 2 TDs $4.5 million

Even if you gloss over Schultz, there is still value at the position. For years, Hunter Henry has arguably been the only dependable piece of the New England passing game. Meanwhile, Gerald Everett has been one of the more under-appreciated pass catchers in the NFL over the past couple of seasons.

Despite not having the star power that other positions boast in this year's free agency period, there are several difference-makers available at TE for teams looking to add to their offense.

Teams to watch in TE market: New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams

Offensive Line

Top Option: Tyron Smith (Dallas Cowboys)

Close

The Dallas Cowboys have been preparing for the day that they can't keep Tyron Smith for some time now, but after another stellar season in which he was named Second-Team All-Pro, they may have to reconsider letting him walk again. The 33-year-old remains a dependable blocker at a premier position, and if Dallas does opt to let him go, he will have a large selection of suitors willing to pay a hefty price tag.

Key OL free agents (2024) Player Age PFF Grade 2023 AAV (rounded) Tyron Smith (DAL) 33 83.8 $12.2 million Trent Brown (NE) 30 80.3 $6.5 million Connor Williams (MIA) 26 86.5 $7.02 million Robert Hunt (MIA) 27 77.1 $2.02 million Kevin Zeitler (BAL) 33 69.3 $7.5 million Jonah Williams (CIN) 26 58.5 $4.41 million Jonah Jackson (DET) 26 59.7 $1.2 million Graham Glasgow (DET) 31 75.1 $2.75 million

There are a few notable teams and players on this list. Squads like the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions have two starters set to enter free agency, which could be a big dilemma if they cannot retain one or both players.

The tackle position is limited, but options such as Cincinnati's Jonah Williams have an intriguing blend of experience and youth that could appeal to teams. In Cincinnati, Williams played left tackle for his first three seasons. This year, however, the club asked him to flip over to right tackle after the signing of Orlando Brown Jr. Now, with experience on both sides, he should be a coveted starter somewhere in the league.

Veterans Trent Brown and Kevin Zeitler also have plenty to offer teams on the market as quality starting pieces available at a decent price range to help keep a franchise's quarterback protected.

Teams to watch in OL market: Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars

Interior Defensive Line

Top Option: Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs)

Close

The Kansas City Chiefs and star defensive tackle Chris Jones were in a contract dispute that lasted all the way into the regular season, causing him to miss their season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions. The two parties eventually came to an agreement on a one-year deal that also gave Kansas City the power to tag him for $32.4 million in order to keep him on the team for an extra season.

Key DL free agents (2024) Player Age 2023 stats 2023 AAV (rounded) Chris Jones (KC) 29 30 tackles, 13 TFL, 10.5 sacks, 29 QB hits $19.5 million Leonard Williams (SEA) 29 37 tackles, 9 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 16 QB hits $21 million Christian Wilkins (MIA) 28 63 tackles, 10 TFL, 9.0 sacks, 23 QB hits $3.9 million Justin Madubuike (BAL) 26 56 tackles, 12 TFL, 13.0 sacks, 33 QB hits $1.2 million D.J. Reader (CIN) 29 34 tackles, 2 TFL, 1.0 sack, 7 QB hits $13.3 million Grover Stewart (IND) 30 41 tackles, 5 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 8 QB hits $10.3 million Fletcher Cox (PHI) 33 33 tackles, 3 TFL, 5.0 sacks, 17 QB hits $10 million

With so much talent available on the defensive line, this could be one of the hottest positions to watch during the first phase of signings. Front offices heavily emphasize the front seven, and with a below-average group incoming for this year's draft, teams looking to improve on the interior should prioritize it in free agency.

Justin Madubuike will undoubtedly have a lot of teams monitoring the Ravens' decision on the franchise tag. Should the 26-year-old become available, teams across the league will at least inquire about the cost of bringing him in after a breakout season with 13 sacks, the most among interior defensive linemen in 2023.

While the stat sheets won't get filled by nose tackles like D.J. Reader, Grover Stewart, and the others available this offseason, they should be hot commodities for teams looking to beef up the trenches and improve their run defense.

Teams to watch in DL market: Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders

Edge Rusher

Top Option: Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Close

After an incredible 17.5 sack season, Josh Allen has cemented himself as a cornerstone for the Jaguars' defense, so the franchise should move quickly to keep him. Despite Jacksonville's late-season collapse to fall out of the playoffs, a large part of their young core progressed in the right direction. A welcome sign for an organization hoping to reclaim the AFC South in 2024.

Key ED free agents (2024) Player Age 2023 stats 2023 AAV (rounded) Josh Allen (JAX) 26 66 tackles, 17 TFL, 17.5 sacks, 33 QB hits $5.69 million Danielle Hunter (MIN) 29 83 tackles, 23 TFL, 16.5 sacks, 22 QB hits $17 million Brian Burns (CAR) 25 50 tackles, 16 TFL, 8.0 sacks, 18 QB hits $3.39 million Jadeveon Clowney (BAL) 30 43 tackles, 9 TFL, 9.5 sacks, 19 QB hits $2.5 million Jonathan Greenard (HOU) 26 52 tackles, 15 TFL, 12.5 sacks, 22 QB hits $1.15 million Chase Young (WAS) 24 25 tackles, 7 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 15 QB hits $8.64 million Denico Autry (TEN) 33 50 tackles, 12 TFL, 11.5 sacks, 17 QB hits $7.16 million Leonard Floyd (BUF) 31 47 tackles, 9 TFL, 10.5 sacks, 19 QB hits $7 million A.J. Epenesa (BUF) 25 20 tackles, 7 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 10 QB hits $1.47 million Josh Uche (NE) 25 15 tackles, 3 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 6 QB hits $1.35 million

Even if a few of these names are re-signed before the market opens, this is a stacked position in terms of talent. Players like Jonathan Greenard, Chase Young, and A.J. Epenesa all had impressive seasons and could have the opportunity to secure a quality payday as a result.

In addition, veterans like Denico Autry and Jadeveon Clowney showed they still have plenty to offer and should draw interest from teams looking to get after the passer.

Ultimately, there is no shortage of pass rushers this offseason. So, teams will have the luxury of fallback options such as Josh Uche, who produced 11.5 sacks just a year ago.

Teams to watch in EDGE market: Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams

Off-Ball Linebacker

Top Option: Patrick Queen (Baltimore Ravens)