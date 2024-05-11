Highlights France are poised to make a strong Euro 2024 showing with a deep roster of talent and historical quality.

Key players like Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and Olivier Giroud have experience and quality and are clearly among the best French players in the world right now

Emerging stars like Michael Olise and Warren Zaire-Emery don't quite make the list but could be options in the future.

France will head to Germany in a little over a months' time as the chalk horse for Europe's premier prize, Euro 2024 - and for good reason. Availing themselves of their painstaking balance between tournament know-how and the next generation of budding bright sparks to launch their next assault on the continent, Didier Deschamps' 2022 World Cup finalists are ready to utilise their galaxy of talent and expiate the near-misses of time gone by.

Looking to add a third European Championship to their opalescent trophy cabinet, Les Bleus haven't won the tournament since 2000, losing the Euro 2016 final as hosts and crashing out of Euro 2020 in the last 16 against Switzerland. This time around, though, they remain firm favourites, with their bottomless pool of great talent - which could see them line up with four different sets of players and still be in with a shot of glory - primed for the summer.

And though it is true that their performances can sometimes be branded the 'Kylian Mbappe show' due to the PSG forward's wondrous pre-eminence at various turning points during their international journey - he is in great company. While notable absentees in a list ranking France's 15 current best players - based on several ranking factors noted below - include Michael Olise, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Dayot Upamecano, the finalised order provides a gentle reminder of just how cosmic France's options are.

Ranking Factors

Current form

Historical quality

Likelihood to start for France

Related Euro 2024 Power Rankings Twenty-four teams have now qualified for Euro 2024 this summer - and GIVEMESPORT have now ranked every team's chances of bringing home the trophy.

The 15 Best French Footballers Right Now [Ranked] Rank Player Club France Caps 1. Kylian Mbappe PSG 77 2. Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 127 3. Theo Hernandez AC Milan 25 4. Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid 31 5. William Saliba Arsenal 13 6. Marcus Thuram Inter Milan 18 7. Olivier Giroud AC Milan 131 8. Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 14 9. Edouardo Camavinga Real Madrid 15 10. Mike Maignan AC Milan 14 11. Benjamin Pavard Inter Milan 53 12. Adrien Rabiot Juventus 43 13. Ousmane Dembele PSG 43 14. Jules Kounde Barcelona 26 15. Randal Kolo Muani PSG 15

15 Randal Kolo Muani

PSG

Randal Kolo Muani, so far, has failed to satisfy PSG's pining for a new star forward amid the news that Mbappe will be leaving for Real Madrid over the summer. But by winding back the clock just 12 months ago and being more sagacious, anyone who had the privilege to watch the Frenchman during his 2022/23 endeavors for Eintracht Frankfurt will be able to tell you that Kolo Muani definitely has the talent to make a difference.

Contributing to 15 goals and 11 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances last term, if the 25-year-old can slip his goalscoring boots back on, he could well provide France with fresh impetus up top, although most likely from the bench.

Randal Kolo Muani's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 43 Goals 12 Assists 6

14 Jules Kounde

Barcelona

As comfortable at right-back as he is centrally, Frenchman Jules Kounde will also provide Deschamps with a good alternative in Germany. The multi-talented defender stands out for his lightning pace and expeditious ability to control the channel and make it his own for ninety minutes.

With Lung-busting runs and raw talent for making mazey runs beyond opposition defenders from deep, Kounde's only Achilles heel is his inability to deliver a good cross at the end of his attacks. But what the Barcelona man lacks in crossing technique, he more than makes up for with his stout determination to get stuck in with all phases of play, paired with his determination to improve at the highest level.

Joules Kounde's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 44 Goals 2 Assists 4

13 Ousmane Dembele

PSG

Ousmane Dembele is maddeningly inconsistent. And it will be up to Deschamps to decide whether it's the PSG right-winger or Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman who gets the nod. Regardless, though, the berth on the right of attack remains France's biggest headache. When either of them are firing, their immense speed brings a lot to Les Blues. But it's not often that they are up to scratch.

Nevertheless, without making too much of an impact by virtue of goals and assists, Dembele has often been the source of good fortune at international level. With Mbappe on the left and a combination of Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann through the middle, the only thing France are in need of in attack is a space creator, which is exactly the role the once-wunderkind can fulfil.

Ousmane Dembele's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 40 Goals 5 Assists 14

12 Adrien Rabiot

Juventus

In the case of Dembele, he is a system player. When it comes to Adrien Rabiot, though, the Juventus midfielder is just outright underrated. Known for being mobile, hard-working, quick in possession, and for his ability to make late attacking runs off the ball into the penalty box, courtesy of his intelligent movement; he is also a composed passer, who possesses good link-up play and dribbling skills in close spaces, which enables him to create chances for teammates.

His talents often go unnoticed, and with France gloating a plethora of midfield masterminds, he is unlikely to start too often. However, when Andrea Pirlo praises a player, it should be noticed. The legendary Italian midfielder said:

"He is a complete player, I have rarely seen someone so strong both physically and technically."

Adrien Rabiot's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 32 Goals 4 Assists 3

11 Benjamin Pavard

Inter Milan

Another that goes about their business without much limelight is Benjamin Pavard. Everyone will remember the name from his thunderous 2018 World Cup strike against Argentina which won Goal of the Tournament - but apart from that, the Inter Milan defender has very rarely been held in the high esteem that he so merits.

Reliable and versatile (this is becoming a theme with French players), the 28-year-old possesses unique wisdom that has led to his omnipresent yet understated involvement in many great sides, including Bayern's 2020 Champions League triumph and Internazionale's Serie A crown in this campaign. At Euro 2024, it is likely he will retain his position as France's first-choice right-back.

Benjamin Pavard's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 31 Goals 0 Assists 3

10 Mike Maignan

AC Milan

It's a glorified moment when a save is so good that managers in their post-match interviews describe it as "worth just as much as a goal" at the other end. But when it happens so frequently, it starts to become a commentary and managerial cliché. This is certainly the case with Mike Maignan, who has come back from injury to become one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

Week-in, week-out, 'Magic Mike' is pulling out all the stops to keep clean sheets for AC Milan, and it's going to prove difficult to stick the ball beyond him for rival strikers come a months' time. With 11 clean sheets in 29 games for second-placed Milan this term, Maignan has filled all-time top appearance maker Hugo Lloris' gloves nicely and is currently one of the best in the world between the sticks.

Mike Maignan's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 42 Goals Conceded 52 Clean Sheets 15

9 Edouardo Camavinga

Real Madrid

Edouardo Camavinga has always been ahead of the curve; above his peers at youth level, and now already one of the best midfielders in the game - vital to Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid engine. The Frenchman is set to be a cornerstone in Los Blancos' new era, and having played a part in all the club's Champions League matches this term so far as they have reached another final, his impact on the reawakening of Reyes de Europa is already hiding in plain sight.

“Technically, he has nothing to learn and, physically, he has the engine of a Ferrari," Ancelotti said of the 21-year-old just last year. And with teammates and coaches alike praising his maturity and ease to fit in any squad, it's frightening to think just how good he will become. The fact he's already showing shades of predecessors such as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric provides this list with a signal that, from here on in, every player listed has an argument for being one of the best in their position.

Edouardo Camavinga's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 41 Goals 0 Assists 3

8 Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool

Speaking of the best in their position, the one glaring issue stopping Ibrahima Konate from being the best centre-back in world football is his dismal fitness record. When he's fit, he doesn't look out of place next to the colossal Virgil van Dijk, who he partners for Liverpool.

At his height and speed, the technical precision he also exhibits comes more than less as a bonus. He is also one of the strongest players in the game, and he regularly gallivants forward to offer a different route to goal - something he learnt from likely departing teammate Joel Matip.

Ibrahima Konate's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 37 Goals 0 Assists 1

Related 10 Best Premier League Centre-Backs Right Now (Ranked) The Premier League has loads of quality centre-backs right now, but who are the best 10?

7 Olivier Giroud

AC Milan

Arguably the ultimate paradigm for the school of thought that some athletes seem to age like fine wine, Olivier Giroud, at 37, is still as talismanic now as he was 10 years ago. He has scored 14 and assisted a further eight in 32 Serie A appearances this campaign, and when you factor in his effortless synergy with Mbappe for France, who loves feeding off the frontman, it composes the image of one of France's finest footballers of all time.

In all, Giroud has 57 goals in 131 caps for his nation, making him France's all-time top goalscorer. Though much older, that threat hasn't dissipated in the slightest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Giroud made his senior international debut for France in 2011 at age 25, and has since earned over 130 caps, including appearing in six major tournaments.

Olivier Giroud's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 44 Goals 16 Assists 9

6 Marcus Thuram

Inter Milan

An explosive striker with 19 goal contributions in the Serie A this term, Marcus Thuram - though battling with Giroud - looks set to be Deschamps' attacking spearhead for Euro 2024. Coming from a strong football bloodline, with 1998 World Cup winner Lillian Thuram as his father and current powerhouse OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as his younger brother, it is Inter Milan's marksman who is holding the torch into the next generation.

His productivity this term led to his side's Scudetto crowning, and he will have his eyes set on further glory this summer.

Marcus Thuram's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 43 Goals 14 Assists 13

5 William Saliba

Arsenal

Both van Dijk and William Saliba have been at the top of their game this campaign, and the debate over who is the better Premier League centre-back has raged. But whatever the answer is, both of them play out the role of their team's Rolls-Royce-esque defender.

Oddly enough, Deschamps still seems on the fence about Saliba but it seems only a matter of time before he comes a key man in the international set-up. With the player just turning 23 a month ago, he is tipped to be his nation's outstanding centre-back for the next decade. Building a defensive unit around the powerful, fast, and comfortable ball player will be decisive to Les Bleus' fortunes going forward. But when considering that France always seems to have an heir, it'll be interesting to see who partners the Arsenal stalwart beyond the 2024 Euros.

William Saliba's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 48 Goals 2 Assists 1

4 Aurelian Tchouameni

Real Madrid

There are not enough superlatives to describe Aurelien Tchouameni, who - partnering the aforementioned Camavinga - has also helped Real Madrid seamlessly transition into their new dawn. Though very similar to his teammate, Tchouameni has maturity and experience on his side, being slightly older at 24 years old.

Since moving to the Spanish capital from Monaco in 2022, the energetic midfielder has shown he is capable of being an exemplary ball-winning pivot. His speed and reaction time in the middle of the park sees him post consistently high tackle and interception numbers, ensuring the midfield game is won nine times out of 10.

Aurelien Tchouameni's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 38 Goals 3 Assists 1

3 Theo Hernandez

AC Milan

Alongside Alphonso Davies and Andrew Roberston, Theo Hernandez has established himself as one of the beautiful game's best-attacking fullbacks. From left-back, he played an integral role in AC Milan's first Serie A title in 11 years under Stefano Pioli's guidance, with his attacking output of 29 goals and 38 assists in 211 Rossoneri appearances speaking for itself.

By joining Real Madrid for a stint before returning to Milan, he added a Champions League to a career that has proven durable, with his fitness record far stronger than his brother Lucas'. As one of France's tried and tested superstars, his starting spot is unflappable.

Theo Hernandez's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 44 Goals 5 Assists 10

2 Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid

In a world where strikers are no longer solely tasked with being the out-and-out goalscorer in a team, and wingers serve as inside forwards, there's nobody who better harmonises the traits of match intelligence, off-ball contributions, and teamwork traits than Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

Still, while holding the key to unlocking most defences, his numbers aren't bad, either. He has earned over 120 caps and scored 44 goals, ranking as France's fifth-most capped player and fourth-highest goalscorer. Griezmann finished as top goalscorer and Player of the Tournament as Les Bleus finished runners-up at UEFA Euro 2016. He also won the Silver Boot, the Bronze Ball, and was named Man of the Match in the final as France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he played as a central midfielder as they finished runners-up, and his performances will continue to be paramount in this summer's tournament.

Antoine Griezmann's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 44 Goals 21 Assists 8

1 Kylian Mbappe

PSG

Now that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ply their trade outside of Europe, the battle between new heirs is well underway to stake a claim on the continent's throne. As things stand - especially once he makes his Madridian retreat - it is Mbappe who will sit atop the ranking of best players in world football.

Already a World Cup winner, the current PSG forward further made a name for himself by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final since Geoff Hurst in the 1966 edition. Though missing out on a second Jules Rimet trophy via Argentina in the 2022 penalty shootout, Mbappe continues to break new ground and establish himself as one of the greats.

At 25, Mbappe has already scored 328 and assisted 154 goals in 439 career appearances for club and country, winning 16 trophies.

Kylian Mbappe's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 46 Goals 43 Assists 10

All stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 09/05/24)