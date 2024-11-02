Six years. That's how long it has taken Inter Miami to establish themselves as one of the hottest franchises on the North American football scene. This success is closely linked to the presence of a charismatic management team, personified in particular by the presence of David Beckham, an efficient way of working and a power of attraction beyond compare.

Lionel Messi , Luis Suarez , Sergio Busquets and Gonzalo Higuain have all been recruited to the club, more than justifying the latter factor. These are experienced players who have helped their younger team-mates develop, helped the Miami club reach the top of the MLS and taken advantage of their talent to enjoy themselves far from the expectations of European football.

So much so, in fact, that some of them have already left an indelible mark on the history of Inter Miami, making them one of the Florida club's top scorers. GIVEMESPORT takes a look at this list in this article.

Top Scorers in Inter Miami History Rank Player Inter Miami Career Goals Appearances 1 Lionel Messi 2023-Present 33 37 2. Leonardo Campana 2022-Present 32 98 3. Gonzalo Higuain 2020-2023 29 70 4. Luis Suarez 2024-Present 25 35 5. Robert Taylor 2022-Present 17 108 6. Josef Martinez 2023-2024 12 40 7. Matias Rojas 2024-Present 8 18 8. Diego Gomez 2023-Present 7 38 9. Jordi Alba 2023-Present 7 49 10. Robbie Robinson 2020-2024 7 58

10 Robbie Robinson

7 goals in 58 appearances

Inter Miami career: 2020-2024

2020-2024 Appearances: 58

58 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: USA

The winner of the prestigious Hermann Trophy, which rewards the most talented male and female college soccer players in the country each year, Robbie Robinson is sitting in ninth place in 2019.

After arriving at Inter Miami as a first-overall pick in the 2020 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, the young striker never established himself as an undisputed starter, mainly due to a series of more or less serious injuries, but he did showcase his qualities as a substitute. However, in the eyes of his management, this was not enough, and in June 2024 they finally decided not to extend his contract.

9 Jordi Alba

7 goals in 49 appearances

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Inter Miami career: 2023-Present

2023-Present Appearances: 49

49 Position: Left-back

Left-back Nationality: Spain

Despite playing at left-back, Jordi Alba only needed to play around 50 games to reach the top of the table. It has to be said that the former FC Barcelona player, winner of multiple titles during his European career, has always had a penchant for scoring goals. And while he has already scored seven goals for Inter Miami, he also has no fewer than 17 assists to his name.

In other words, since arriving in Florida in the summer of 2023, the Euro 2012 winner has made an average of one assist every two games. That's a pretty impressive record, and one that already surpasses, statistically speaking, the one he posted during his time at Valencia at the start of his career — 110 games, six goals and eight assists.

8 Diego Gomez

7 goals in 38 appearances

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Inter Miami career: 2023-Present

2023-Present Appearances: 38

38 Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: Paraguay

Recruited from Paraguayan club Libertad in the summer of 2023, Diego Gomez has quickly acclimatized to his new surroundings. And while, as was the case with Robinson, the young midfielder has also suffered a few physical setbacks, the Herons' midfield has made a name for itself.

The 21-year-old has scored 14 times (seven goals, seven assists) since arriving in Florida, and has played an important role in his team's conquests of the 2023 League Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield. His talent was particularly highlighted by a first-place finish in the MLS 22 Under-22 series last October. The promise of a bright future.

7 Matias Rojas

8 goals in 18 appearances

Inter Miami career: 2024-Present

2024-Present Appearances: 18

18 Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Nationality: Paraguay

Matias Rojas is the second Paraguayan to feature in this ranking. Older at 28 than his compatriot Gomez, the attacking midfielder joined Inter Miami in April 2024. And he has adapted quickly. Although he has only made 18 appearances so far, he has already found the back of the net eight times and helped the club win the Supporters' Shield.

Rojas is an interesting addition for the Floridian club, who have recruited a player who is well versed in the demands of the top flight, having played for Racing Club (Argentina) and Corinthians (Brazil) in the course of his career, and who also has around 20 international caps to his name.

6 Josef Martinez

12 goals in 40 appearances

Inter Miami career: 2023-2024

2023-2024 Appearances: 40

40 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Venezuela

A true MLS legend and one of its all-time top scorers, Josef Martinez joined Inter Miami in January 2023, after six years of high-flying football under the colors of Atlanta United , with whom he won the 2018 MLS Cup. And though he only stayed for one season, the Venezuelan international did leave his mark, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists in 40 appearances.

It was an adventure as intense as it was short, cut short by the IMCF's board of directors themselves, who decided not to renew the striker's contract in order to facilitate the arrival of another football star.

5 Robert Taylor

17 goals in 108 appearances

Inter Miami career: 2022-Present

2022-Present Appearances: 108

108 Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: Finland

When it comes to the short history of Inter Miami, Robert Taylor can be considered a true historical figure. After all, he is quite simply the player with the most appearances for the club since 2020 (108).

After spending most of his career in the Scandinavian leagues (Sweden, Norway, Finland), the winger finally crossed the Atlantic in 2022 and has seen the club evolve over the months. A player with a versatile skillset, who has adapted perfectly to a changing squad and continues to be seen as a credible alternative up front for the Herons. The mark of a true Swiss Army knife.

4 Luis Suarez

25 goals in 35 appearances

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami career: 2024-Present

2024-Present Appearances: 35

35 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Uruguay

Luis Suárez is certainly the reason why Martinez has not been retained by Inter Miami. And despite the fact that he is approaching his 38th birthday, El Pistolero has been quick to prove his management right. Scoring 24 times in just 34 games, the Uruguayan has been quick to show his new fans the extent of his talent.

And while his physical condition is understandably questionable (he has suffered recurrent knee problems in recent years), his eye for goal remains formidable. And although his contract expires next December, it seems clear that the former Liverpool and Barcelona centre-forward wants to continue in MLS.

3 Gonzalo Higuain

29 goals in 70 appearances

Inter Miami career: 2020-2023

2020-2023 Appearances: 70

70 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Argentina

As well as offering himself the latest challenge in a successful career, Gonzalo Higuain will be able to pride himself on having been one of the first major stars to wear the colors of Inter Miami. Arriving on the US east coast from Juventus in 2020, the renowned Argentinian centre-forward brought a healthy dose of talent and professionalism to a still young Miami squad.

Scorer of 29 goals in 70 appearances, he also took advantage of his time with the Herons to share the pitch with his younger brother Federico Higuain, with whom he played 25 games during his three years at Lockhart Stadium.

2 Leonardo Campana

32 goals in 98 appearances

Inter Miami career: 2022-Present

2022-Present Appearances: 98

98 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Ecuador

Having quickly left his native Ecuador for the Old Continent, Leonardo Campana was soon caught up in the reality of European football. After a number of setbacks, the striker was finally determined to return to America and kick-start a new chapter in his career.

It was a real rejuvenation for a player who, despite his young age (24), has a wealth of experience of the demands of top-level football. This experience undoubtedly helped him to make his mark at Inter Miami, where he is now the second-highest scorer in history. An investment of $2.5m is more than worth paying for.

1 Lionel Messi

33 goals in 36 appearances