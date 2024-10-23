Over almost three decades, the LA Galaxy have established themselves as one of the greatest franchises in North American soccer. MLS champions on a record five occasions, the Californian club has also won four Supporters' Shields, two U.S. Open Cups and a CONCACAF Champions Cup title.

The Galaxy owe much of their pedigree to the many world-class players who have worn their legendary colours. Among them are the attacking players who have helped the Angels build a reputation that has even spread across the Atlantic to the Old Continent.

From Landon Donovan to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Carlos Ruiz, GIVEMESPORT invites you to delve into the archives of the club nicknamed the Galacticos, and discover some of their greatest goalscorers.

Top Scorers in LA Galaxy History Rank Player LA Galaxy Career Goals Appearances 1. Landon Donovan 2005-2009, 2009-2010, 2010-2012, 2012-2015, 2016-2017 135 340 2. Robbie Keane 2011-2012, 2012-2017 104 165 3. Cobi Jones 1996-2007 78 368 4. Carlos Ruiz 2002-2006, 2008 62 96 5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic 2018-2020 53 58 6. Edson Buddle 2007-2011, 2012, 2015-2016 47 142 7. Gyasi Zardes 2012-2018 40 154 8. Alan Gordon 2004-2010, 2014-2017 40 202 9. Mauricio Cienfuegos 1996-2004 40 252 10. Dejan Joveljic 2021-Present 39 118

10 Dejan Joveljic

39 goals in 118 appearances

LA Galaxy career: 2021-Present

2021-Present Appearances: 118

118 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Serbia

Dejan Joveljic may have used the regular season to break into the LA Galaxy's all-time top-10 goalscorers' list, but the upcoming play-offs could see him leave an even bigger mark. Having arrived on the west coast of the United States in the summer of 2021, the Serbian international (seven caps, two goals) is now one of the key men at the Los Angeles club.

A feat made all the more remarkable by the fact that he is not an undisputed starter. In fact, since his arrival from German club Eintracht Frankfurt, he has started as many games on the pitch as he has as a substitute. A luxury joker status that his performances could well help to overcome.

9 Mauricio Cienfuegos

40 goals in 252 appearances

LA Galaxy career: 1996-2004

1996-2004 Appearances: 252

252 Position: Offensive midfielder

Offensive midfielder Nationality: Salvador

Apart from his height — 5-foot-6 — Mauricio Cienfuegos had all the makings of a giant. Considered one of the best South American players to come through MLS, the Salvadoran playmaker left his mark on the history of the LA Galaxy.

To the point of becoming a veritable legend. An orchestra conductor as capable of being lethal in front of goal as he was of providing the goals that made his team-mates shine.

Appearing 252 times for the Angels, Cienfuegos helped write some of the finest lines in the club's record books, including the 2002 league title, the first of five won by the Galaxy to date.

“Mauricio was the engine that kept us going. I don’t think there was a blade of grass on the field that he didn’t touch, especially in the offensive end of the field. Mauricio was able to connect the offense to the defense, the defense to the offense, one side of the field to the other side of the field, and he was absolutely tremendous at that.” Sigi Schmid, Cienfuegos’ former coach

8 Alan Gordon

40 goals in 202 appearances

LA Galaxy career: 2004-2010, 2014-2017

2004-2010, 2014-2017 Appearances: 202

202 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: USA

Alan Gordon may have made well over 200 appearances (202 to be precise) for the LA Galaxy, but he was never a regular starter. More accustomed to coming off the bench than singing the 'Star-Spangled Banner', the striker was nonetheless a skilled striker with impressive longevity.

His 10 seasons in MLS with the Californian outfit (he also played for Toronto FC and San Jose Earthquakes ) and a career spanning almost two decades stand as testament to this. A deluxe super-sub who can pride himself on having won two MLS Cups and played alongside some of the beautiful game's true legends.

7 Gyasi Zardes

40 goals in 154 appearances

LA Galaxy career: 2012-2018

2012-2018 Appearances: 154

154 Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: USA

When the time comes to retire, Gyasi Zardes will be proud of what he has achieved during his career. Ranked among the top scorers in MLS history, the American forward has left his mark at every club ( Columbus Crew SC , Colorado Rapids , Austin FC ) through which he has passed.

And that includes LA Galaxy, where he spent six years of his life, scoring no fewer than 40 goals and winning the first of his two MLS Cups. It is a memory that will live long in his memory, as he helped his side take the lead against the New England Revolution .

6 Edson Buddle

47 goals in 142 appearances

LA Galaxy career: 2007-2011, 2012, 2015-2016

2007-2011, 2012, 2015-2016 Appearances: 142

142 Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: USA

There was little in Edson Buddle's early career to predestine the striker for a club of LA Galaxy's stature. But football is an unpredictable game. Signed in order to supplement the attacking players already at the club, the former USA international had an unflattering reputation.

Described as lazy, Buddle has nonetheless benefited from the presence of players like David Beckham to erase this flaw and establish himself as an important player in Carlos Valderrama's team. The striker has scored 47 goals (all in the league) in 142 games during his three spells at the club, putting him in sixth place.

5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

53 goals in 58 appearances

LA Galaxy career: 2018-2020

2018-2020 Appearances: 58

58 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Sweden

"I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you LA Galaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans — you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You're welcome. The story continues... Now go back to watching baseball."

Those were Zlatan Ibrahimovic 's last words in the colors of the LA Galaxy. And who can blame him?

In the space of 18 months, the Swedish giant brought MLS to its feet and became one of the best European players to ever play here.

Scoring 53 goals in 58 appearances for the Californian franchise, the legendary Scandinavian attacker has shown all those who thought he was finished for the top level what he was really about.

4 Carlos Ruiz

62 goals in 96 appearances

LA Galaxy career: 2002-2006, 2008

2002-2006, 2008 Appearances: 96

96 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Guatemala

Like Ibrahimović, Carlos Ruiz was also one of the most effective goalscorers during his time in SoCal. The striker arrived in MLS after starting his career in his native Guatemala, and it did not take long for the spotlight to fall on him. Winning the MLS Golden Boot, the MLS Cup and the MVP award in his first season in North American football's elite, Ruiz set the tone.

And although the following seasons proved less fruitful than his first, they were no less interesting. So much so, in fact, that he became one of the top scorers for the prestigious Californian club, where he is currently fourth.

3 Cobi Jones

78 goals in 368 appearances

LA Galaxy career: 1996-2007

1996-2007 Appearances: 368

368 Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: USA

Cobi Jones has left his mark on LA Galaxy history in more ways than one. Not only does the legendary American midfielder occupy third place in our rankings, he is also the player with the most appearances for the Californian franchise. 368, to be exact. A player who has seen MLS grow over the years.

From his inaugural year in 1996 to his retirement 11 years later, Jones is a myth. Among his great achievements, the 1998 season will certainly be remembered by avid followers of the league. A timeless year in which he was decisive 32 times (19 goals, 13 assists) in just... 24 games.

Despite his outstanding season, Cobi Jones saw the MLS MVP award slip from his grasp in favour of MetroStars midfielder Amado Guevara.

2 Robbie Keane

104 goals in 165 appearances

LA Galaxy career: 2011-2012, 2012-2017

2011-2012, 2012-2017 Appearances: 165

165 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Republic of Ireland

Inter Milan, Tottenham, Celtic: Robbie Keane's career alone bears witness to his talent as a striker. But it is perhaps in the colours of LA Galaxy that the Irish international (146 caps, 68 goals) has delivered his most notable performances. The 2014 MVP is one of the great legends of the North American game.

With 104 goals to his name, he is the second-highest scorer in the history of a club with which he has won three of the five MLS Cups in its history. He has also made a major contribution to the club's success, scoring 14 times (nine goals — including two in the final — and providing five assists) in 21 playoff games.

1 Landon Donovan

135 goals in 310 appearances

LA Galaxy career: 2005-2009, 2009-2010, 2010-2012, 2012-2015, 2016-2017

2005-2009, 2009-2010, 2010-2012, 2012-2015, 2016-2017 Appearances: 310

310 Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: USA

Who could better complete the podium than the greatest American star of all time? A legendary player with USMNT, where he is also the all-time top scorer, and Los Angeles Galaxy, Landon Donovan has no equal. Best decisive passer in MLS history, winner of six MLS Cups, MVP 2009: he has won it all.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Landon Donovan has provided 136 assists during his MLS career.

A player of such impact that, in 2023, the Galaxy decided to pay tribute to him with a statue placed on the edge of Dignity Health Sports Park. An honor reserved for the caste of players who have transcended their mere status as footballers. Those who have simply made history.