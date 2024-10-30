It didn't take LAFC ten years to establish itself as one of the best franchises in MLS . 2022 MLS Cup winner, the Californian club, LA Galaxy ’s direct rival, also have two Supporters' Shields and a U.S. Open Cup to its name.

A success that has notably been facilitated by the recruitment of world-class stars, some of whom have even crossed the Atlantic to enjoy a second golden career in the United States, as well as high-caliber locals who are less well known to the public.

From Ryan Hollingshead to Cristian Arango and Denis Bouanga, GIVEMESPORT takes you on a journey from the past to the present to discover the most effective players in the history of the Black and Gold.

Top Scorers in LAFC History Rank Player LAFC Career Goals Appearances 1. Carlos Vela 2021-2024, 2024 93 188 2. Denis Bouanga 2022-Present 68 102 3. Diego Rossi 2018-2021 59 121 4. Cristian Arango 2021-2023 35 58 5. Adama Diomande 2018-2020 24 52 6. Mateusz Bogusz 2023-Present 23 86 7. Latif Blessing 2017-2023 18 167 8. Ryan Hollingshead 2022-Present 17 126 9. Cristian Olivera 2023-Present 15 47 10. Jose Cifuentes 2020-2023 15 121

10 Jose Cifuentes

15 goals in 121 appearances

LAFC career: 2020-2023

2020-2023 LAFC MLS appearances: 102

102 Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: Ecuador

Jose Cifuentes was still only 20 when he left his native Ecuador to join MLS side LAFC. It was a move that quickly paid off, with the midfielder quickly establishing himself in the Angolan club's midfield. With LAFC, he played more than 120 games, scoring 35 times (15 goals, 20 assists) and played a part in winning the Supporters' Shield and the MLS title in 2022.

Having become a benchmark in his position, the native of Esmeraldas felt that the time had come for him to take his career to the next level. Rangers were quick to offer him the opportunity in the summer of 2023, when he finally crossed the Atlantic to set foot on the Old Continent.

9 Cristian Olivera

15 goals in 47 appearances

LAFC career: 2023-Present

2023-Present LAFC MLS appearances: 31

31 Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: Uruguay

Experiencing failure can sometimes help you bounce back. Cristian Olivera is a perfect example of this. The Uruguayan winger set out to conquer Europe at an early age, signing for UD Almeria in 2020 at the tender age of 18, but his experience was one of the most frustrating.

Initially restricted to playing for the Spanish club's reserves, the Montevideo lad was subsequently loaned out to Penarol and then Boston River, where he enjoyed relatively successful spells. But the young striker wanted more. And it was at LAFC, where he committed himself in August 2023, that he was given the chance to reveal himself in an ambitious league. With, why not, the possibility of finding Europe in the years to come.

8 Ryan Hollingshead

17 goals in 126 appearances

LAFC career: 2022-Present

2022-Present LAFC MLS appearances: 93

93 Position: Full-back

Full-back Nationality: USA

Although he joined LAFC less than three years ago, Ryan Hollingshead remains one of the club's key players. The USA full-back, who made 222 appearances for FC Dallas , is an experienced player. At 33 years of age, he is an indestructible part of Steven Cherundolo's system.

Used a minimum of 30 times in his first three seasons in Los Angeles, the Sacramento native played an important role in the Supporters' Shield - MLS Cup double in 2022, as well as in this season's U.S. Open Cup triumph. Under contract until 2025, the question of his future will not be long in coming.

7 Latif Blessing

18 goals in 167 appearances

LAFC career: 2017-2023

2017-2023 LAFC MLS appearances: 145

145 Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Nationality: Ghana

LAFC's second choice in the 2017 MLS Expansion Draft, Latif Blessing left Sporting Kansas City to join the new Californian franchise. It was the start of an adventure that would see him play for the club on 167 occasions, finding the back of the net on 18 occasions.

Winner of three titles, including the 2022 MLS Cup, with The Wings, the Ghanaian attacking midfielder finally took off in 2022, when he joined the New England Revolution . At the time of this writing, he remains the second most-capped player with the Angels, as well as their sixth-most assists in history (18).

6 Mateusz Bogusz

23 goals in 86 appearances

LAFC career: 2023-Present

2023-Present LAFC MLS appearances: 60

60 Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Nationality: Poland

Mateusz Bogusz is the youngest player in this ranking. At 23, the Polish international even occupies sixth place. It has to be said that since his arrival on the west coast in March 2023, the versatile attacking midfielder has been on an upward trajectory.

After a first season of adjustment (during which he still proved decisive 12 times in 42 appearances in all competitions), the former Leeds United player really exploded in 2024. A central player in Cherundolo's squad, he took part in 44 matches, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists. It now remains to be seen how far his potential can take him.

5 Adama Diomande

24 goals in 52 appearances

LAFC career: 2018-2020

2018-2020 LAFC MLS appearances: 44

44 Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: Norway

Having hit the big time in 2008, it would be an understatement to say that Adama Diomande is a player with a wealth of experience. Norway, Belarus, China, England, Qatar, United Arab Emirates: the Oslo native has never stopped traveling the world. It's an atypical path that led him to settle in MLS, where he joined LAFC in 2018.

A relatively successful stint in the City of Angels for the Scandinavian (52 games, 24 goals and the Supporters' Shield 2019), no doubt facilitated by his reunion with Bob Bradley, under whom he had already played - and excelled - in 2015 at Stabaek IF.

4 Cristian 'Chicho' Arango

35 goals in 58 appearances

LAFC career: 2021-2023

2021-2023 LAFC MLS appearances: 51

51 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Colombia

Although he is now the captain and attacking leader of Real Salt Lake , Cristian Arango first terrorized MLS defenses in the colors of LAFC. Having arrived in 2021 from Colombian club Millonarios, the striker quickly showed off his finishing skills.

Crowned the club's top scorer in his first season (14 goals in 17 games), the Medellin native repeated the feat in his second (21 goals in 41 games), leading the Californian club to the MLS Cup. However, the club's obligation not to exceed the salary limit imposed led the management to decide to part company with their prolific striker at the start of 2023. A heavy loss.

3 Diego Rossi

59 goals in 121 appearances

LAFC career: 2018-2021

2018-2021 LAFC MLS appearances: 104

104 Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: Uruguay

If there is one thing that is certain, it is that Diego Rossi will forever remain LAFC's all-time leading goalscorer. The mark was set on March 4, 2018, when the Californian club made their MLS debut with a prestigious 0-1 win over Seattle Sounders .

It was the start of a run of 121 appearances for the Black and Gold, which finally came to an end in September 2021, when he left on loan for Turkish club Fenerbahce. It was a story of great success, but also of bitterness, as LAFC paradoxically won the Supporters' Shield in 2019, but not the MLS Cup.

2 Denis Bouanga

68 goals in 102 appearances

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LAFC career: 2022-Present

2022-Present LAFC MLS appearances: 70

70 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Gabon

The road to the top has not been a smooth one for Denis Bouanga. So much so that, at the age of 29, he has ‘only’ nine years of professional football under his belt. And after making his mark in Ligue 1 , the Gabonese striker took his destiny into his own hands, deciding at the prime of his career to leave the Old Continent for the United States.

It was a decision that paid off for the man who has now become a benchmark in MLS, where he even won the Golden Boot award in 2023 (20 goals), and a legend at his club, with whom he has won prestigious trophies. His star status does not, however, prevent him from still dreaming of tasting the highest level of European football in the not-too-distant future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player in this ranking has a better games played/goals ratio than Denis Bouanga (0.67).

1 Carlos Vela

93 goals in 188 appearances

LAFC career: 2021-2024, 2024

2021-2024, 2024 LAFC MLS appearances: 152

152 Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: Mexico

He is LAFC's attacking star. At the age of 35, and despite a near-virgin 2024 season, Carlos Vela doesn't seem ready to hang up his boots just yet. The club's all-time top scorer (93), he also holds the record for the most games played (188). These are important benchmarks for a player who, before splashing his talent all over MLS, had already made a name for himself on European turf. This was particularly true during his time at Real Sociedad, where he made some 250 appearances.

The record holder for the most goals scored in an MLS season (34 in 31 games in 2019), he was one of the architects of the conquest of the first titles in the history of the Black and Gold, notably the MLS Cup - Supporters' Shield double in 2022. And while his time may now be numbered, Vela will forever remain one of the finest South American players to have set foot in the elite of North American soccer.