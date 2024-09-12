Key Takeaways None of Arsenal's current players come close to the swollen goal totals of the club's all-time greats.

Legendary Cliff Bastin holds the record for the most FA Cup goals scored in Arsenal colours.

Dennis Bergkamp's reputation was forged as a creator, but he also managed to rack up 120 goals for the Gunners.

In the space of almost 140 years, Arsenal have established themselves as one of the most successful English clubs in history. Crowned champions of England 13 times and holder of the record for the most FA Cups won (14), the London institution is now one of the most popular clubs on the planet.

This lofty reputation is due in part to the exploits of the many world-class players who have worn its legendary red and white shirt. Even though the club has not won the Premier League title since 2004 and the famous season of the 'Invincibles', the mere mention of some of its illustrious past glories is enough to offer its supporters some great moments of nostalgia.

Bukayo Saka is the leading scorer in the current squad but is still well short of a century of goals for the club. Here is a guide to the most prolific players to ever turn out for the Gunners to pay tribute to their achievements. From the glittering 1930s to the early days of the Premier League, we take a look back at the glorious history of one of North London's footballing icons.

Top Scorers in Arsenal History Rank Player Arsenal Career Goals Appearances 1. Thierry Henry 1999–2007, 2012 228 377 2. Ian Wright 1991–1998 185 288 3. Cliff Bastin 1929–1947 178 396 4. John Radford 1964–1976 149 481 5. Ted Drake 1934–1945 139 184 6. Jimmy Brain 1923–1931 139 232 7. Doug Lishman 1948–1956 137 244 8. Robin van Persie 2004–2012 132 278 9. Joe Hulme 1926–1938 125 374 10. David Jack 1928–1934 124 208 11. Dennis Bergkamp 1995–2006 120 423

11 Dennis Bergkamp – 120 goals

Arsenal career: 1995–2006

It is ironic to note that the 'Non-flying Dutchman' (in reference to his phobia of air travel) nevertheless flew through the debates during his time in the United Kingdom. After arriving at Arsenal from Inter Milan in 1995, Dennis Bergkamp made his mark on the history of the London club with his elite technical ability and unrivalled elegance.

In the space of 11 years and 423 games, the Dutch international won no fewer than 10 titles, including three Premier League titles, and scored a total of 120 goals. One of many memorable strikes was a relatively routine finish against Newcastle in March 2002, but it came after a beguiling feat of skill as Bergkamp bamboozled the helpless Nikos Dabizas.

10 David Jack – 124 goals

Arsenal career: 1928–1934

When Herbert Chapman offered a record £10,647 to Bolton in 1928 to persuade them to sell David Jack, some considered his decision to be borderline obscene, citing his age (29) as the main argument against it. Unfortunately - or rather fortunately - for these detractors, who were above all Arsenal fans, the English striker would quickly prove them wrong.

A key figure in Arsenal's domination of the 1930s, Jack helped the London club, for whom he scored 124 goals in 208 games, to its first major successes, first in the FA Cup in 1930, then in the English Championship the following year. He went on to win the competition twice more, in 1933 and 1934.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Jack holds the record for the most consecutive games in which an Arsenal player has scored (nine).

9 Joe Hulme – 125 goals

Arsenal career: 1926–1938

Another member of the brilliant Arsenal team of the 1930s, Joe Hulme's record is nothing short of exceptional. Between professional games of cricket, which he played outside football, the winger won no fewer than four First Division titles (1931, 1933, 1934, 1935), two FA Cups (1930, 1936) and two FA Charity Shields (1930, 1931).

Hulme also scored 125 goals in 374 appearances for the legendary capital club, confirming throughout his 12 years at Arsenal that the decision to recruit him from Blackburn Rovers had been the right one. The indelible mark he left on the club is testament to that.

8 Robin van Persie – 132 goals

Arsenal career: 2004–2012

Although Robin van Persie is now regarded as one of the best strikers in the history of Arsenal, if not the Premier League, it is important to remember that his adventure with the Gunners was not always a smooth one. Endowed with undoubted talent and unique gifts, the Dutchman nevertheless had to battle against himself and numerous physical problems to establish himself among the great players of British football.

But he finally succeeded, scoring 132 goals in 278 appearances. However, despite always proclaiming his love for the Gunners, his departure for Manchester United in 2012 will forever leave a bitter taste in the mouths of his former supporters.

7 Doug Lishman – 137 goals

Arsenal career: 1948–1956

For an indication of Doug Lishman's goalscoring ability, one need look no further than the fact that he finished as Arsenal's top scorer in five consecutive seasons between 1951 and 1955. Initially recruited to compensate for Reg Lewis' recurring injuries, Lishman ironically spent plenty of time in the treatment room himself.

That did not stop the square-jawed forward from scoring 22 goals to lead the Gunners to a seventh English league title at the end of the 1952/53 season. It was the first major honour of his career before going on to win the FA Charity Shield that same year.

6 Jimmy Brain – 139 goals

Arsenal career: 1923–1931

The first player in Arsenal's history to reach the symbolic 100-goal mark, Jimmy Brain is one of the great legends of the London club. Although he proved to be an outstanding goalscorer, he had to wait until 1931 and his last season with the Gunners to finally win his first major trophy after missing out on the triumphant FA Cup final one year earlier.

The club's top scorer for four consecutive seasons, he finally ended his adventure at Highbury with a total of 139 goals, including 12 hat-tricks - a record for an Arsenal player - in 232 matches. He then went on to play for Tottenham and Swansea, before bowing out after a final spell at Bristol City.

5 Ted Drake – 139 goals

Arsenal career: 1934–1945

Never before Ted Drake had an Arsenal player managed to score 100 goals in 108 games. In fact, never after either. Already the record holder for the most goals scored in a single season (44, 1934/35) and the most league goals scored in a single season (42, 1934/35), the striker is also the only player in Arsenal's history to have scored seven goals in a single match (against Aston Villa on 14th December 1935).

All marks that are still relevant today in English football. Exceptional statistics for one of the 32 Arsenal legends featured on the mural around the Emirates Stadium.

4 John Radford – 149 goals

Arsenal career: 1964–1976

On 2nd January 1965, John Radford was just 17 years and 315 days old when he became the youngest player in Arsenal's history to score a hat-trick - a record he still holds today. In the 481 games he played for the Gunners, the former striker and two-time England international helped them win several titles, including the Fairs Cup in 1970 as well as the league and cup double the following year. Despite being far from the best-known player in the game, he was nevertheless a key figure at the London club, finding the back of the net 149 times.

3 Cliff Bastin – 178 goals

Arsenal career: 1929–1947

Describing himself as "phlegmatic by temperament", Cliff Bastin was nonetheless a player capable of driving crowds into hysterics. The club's all-time top scorer between 1939 and 1997, he spent almost his entire career at the club, scoring an impressive 178 goals, a record 26 of which came in the FA Cup.

Bastin's total could have been even more impressive had the Second World War not slowed him down, and he never regained his former form. Inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2009, Bastin won a total of 12 trophies with Arsenal, including five English league titles and the FA Cup, his favourite competition, twice.

2 Ian Wright – 185 goals

Arsenal career: 1991–1998

After arriving from Crystal Palace in 1991, Ian Wright quickly established himself as one of the best strikers in the UK. He scored a minimum of 15 goals in each of his first six seasons with Arsenal. An English champion in 1998, he played a total of 288 games for the Gunners and found the net 185 times.

He is also the first and only player in the club's history to have scored in 12 consecutive appearances, between September and November 1994, and remains the record holder for the number of League Cup goals scored by a club player (29).

1 Thierry Henry – 228 goals

Arsenal career: 1999–2007, 2012

Regarded as the greatest player in the club's history, Thierry Henry enjoys a reputation that still precedes him today, even among those generations who were not fortunate enough to see him play in England. Proof - if proof were needed - of the impact the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner has had on the club is the fact that he is one of only six figures from the club to have a statue on the forecourt of the Emirates Stadium.

It has to be said that scoring 228 goals in 377 appearances may not be the mind-boggling numbers of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But Henry's legacy is not just reflected in his statistics. Thierry Henry is Arsenal and Arsenal is Thierry Henry.

All statistics per Transfermarkt and Arsenal.com. Correct as of 11-09-24.