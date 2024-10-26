Key Takeaways Robbie Fowler is the top scorer in this fixture with 12 goals in 17 appearances.

Arsenal and Liverpool are two of the most successful clubs in English football - with 30 and 46 major trophies respectively. The Gunners are behind both the Reds and Manchester United in terms of trophies but have been without a league title since the invincible 2003/04 season. They will be looking to end that drought in the current campaign under the management of Mikel Arteta. They will likely be competing against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Arne Slot's Liverpool.

The first time the two teams met was back in the 19th century, and since then they have played each other 242 times. Ahead of the first meeting in the 2024/25 Premier League season on Sunday 27th September, here is a closer look at the highest scorers in this fixture. The list includes modern-day legends such as Roberto Firmino and Thierry Henry, but also older names like Joe Hulme. Here are the all-time top goalscorers in matches between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Ranking factors

Played for either side: Must have played for Arsenal or Liverpool during their career.

Must have played for Arsenal or Liverpool during their career. Goals must be in this fixture: Goals for other clubs against the opposing team do not count towards their tally.

Goals for other clubs against the opposing team do not count towards their tally. All-time list: The list includes players from outside the Premier League era.

All-Time Top Scorers in Arsenal vs Liverpool Rank Player Goals Appearances Active Years 1 Robbie Fowler 12 17 1993-2001, 2006-2007 2 Roberto Firmino 11 18 2015-2023 3 Joe Hulme 10 19 1926-1938 4 Mohamed Salah 9 15 2017-present 5 Gordon Hodgson 9 15 1925-1936 6 Thierry Henry 9 18 1999-2007, 2012 7 Jimmy Brain 8 10 1923-1931

7 Jimmy Brain

The club represented: Arsenal

Jimmy Brain spent eight years at the Gunners, winning the First Division in his final season at the club. His best individual achievement was becoming the first Arsenal player to score 100 goals. Brain reached this milestone during a 6-3 victory against Liverpool on 7th March 1928. The Bristol-born forward scored a hat-trick for the Gunners on this day. In the 1927/28 campaign, he scored 29 goals in 44 games, including another hat-trick against Derby County.

During his eight years at the Gunners, Brain scored 139 goals, making him the fifth all-time top goalscorer in the club's history. This put him behind Henry, Ian Wright, Cliff Bastin and John Radford.

6 Thierry Henry

Club represented: Arsenal

Henry played 18 matches against Liverpool, scoring nine goals and registering two assists. His first game facing them was in the early part of the 1999/2000 campaign. The French forward's best performance in this fixture was in the 2003/04 invincible season, where he scored a hat-trick in the 4-2 victory against the Reds.

One of the goals saw Henry pick the ball up 40 yards from goal before dribbling past three defenders and slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. Two years later, he scored a brace in another home win against Liverpool and was consistently a thorn in their side throughout the years.

Arsenal career 1999-2007, 2012 Arsenal-Liverpool appearances 18 Goals 9 Wins 9 Draws 3 Losses 6

5 Gordon Hodgson

Club represented: Liverpool

Gordon Hodgson scored nine goals in 15 games against Arsenal. Four of these were in the 1928/29 season, when he scored four in two games against the Gunners. The first of these was a 4-4 draw on 27th October 1928, which saw Hodgson grab a first half hat-trick. In the return game, Liverpool lost 4-2, but the English forward managed to get on the scoresheet again.

Throughout the campaign, Hodgson scored 32 goals, a tally which he surpassed two years later as he notched 36 in one season for the Reds. In his 11-year stint on Merseyside, he scored 241 times, making him the third-highest scorer in the club's history.

4 Mohamed Salah

Club represented: Liverpool

Before moving to Liverpool, Mohamed Salah spent two years at Premier League rivals Chelsea. One of his two league goals for the Blues was against Arsenal in 2014 during a dominant 6-0 win at Stamford Bridge. After moving to Merseyside, the Egyptian forward enjoyed playing against the Gunners, scoring five goals in his first five matches. This included a brace at Anfield at the start of the 2019/20 season, which saw Jurgen Klopp's side win their first league title in 30 years.

Salah has not been as prolific against Arsenal in recent years following their improvement under Mikel Arteta during the last two seasons. In his last eight games against the Gunners, he has scored four goals, including the equaliser in last year's 1-1 draw at Anfield. The return game at the Emirates Stadium saw Salah miss out with a hamstring injury, so he will be keen to ensure he is fit for both matches in the 2024/25 campaign.

3 Joe Hulme

Club represented: Arsenal

Hulme is undoubtedly the only player who played football and cricket professionally. During his time at Arsenal between 1926 and 1938, he also played county cricket for Middlesex, specialising as an all-rounder. As a footballer, Hulme scored 125 goals in 374 games, including 10 in 19 appearances against Liverpool. He scored two braces when he faced the Reds, with the first of these coming in a 4-2 win at Anfield in March 1929. Five years later, he scored twice in a 3-2 win at the end of the 1933-1934 season, which saw the Gunners lift the league title. Hulme's last goal against Liverpool was in January 1936, just under two years before his final appearance for the club in December 1937.

2 Roberto Firmino

Club represented: Liverpool

During Klopp's time at Liverpool, Roberto Firmino scoring against Arsenal seemed like an annual event. In 18 appearances against the Gunners, the Brazilian scored 11 goals. His best performance in this fixture was undoubtedly the 5-1 victory at Anfield in December 2018, which saw him score a hat-trick, including his trademark 'no-look' finish in the first half. His second goal saw him leave three Arsenal defenders on the floor before slotting the ball to put Liverpool ahead.

He also played a big part in denting the Gunners' title charge in the 2022/23 season. Arsenal led 2-1 at half-time, knowing that a win would send them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League. Klopp's side fought back, though, and Firmino headed home an equaliser in the 87th minute, ensuring the North London club dropped vital points in the title race.

1 Robbie Fowler

Club represented: Liverpool

Robbie Fowler is the top scorer in this fixture, with 12 goals in 17 appearances during his two stints at Liverpool. At the start of the 1994/95 season, the English striker scored a first-half hat-trick against the Gunners at Anfield. In the return game, he scored the only goal of the game at Highbury. Fowler repeated the trick in the following season, scoring another hat-trick against Arsenal at Anfield, with two of the goals coming after the interval this time.

After goals in the League Cup and more Premier League matches, the former Liverpool striker scored his last goal against Arsenal in a 6-3 loss in January 2007. With a rate of 0.71 goals per game in these head-to-head clashes, Arsene Wenger would have been happy to see Fowler finally leave Liverpool at the end of the 2006/07 campaign.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt, Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC - Correct as of 22/10/24.