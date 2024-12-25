There are few football clubs in the world with a greater heritage than Celtic. Indeed, since it was founded 137 years ago in 1887, the legendary Scottish club, one of the most successful in history, has produced some of the finest players to grace the Old Continent.

And among them are strikers whose exploits continue to be recounted from generation to generation. Renowned players who, each in their own way, have written some of the finest pages in the history of the Green and White. In this article, GIVEMESPORT takes a look back through the archives to bring you a ranking of the top 11 goalscorers to have worn Celtic colours.

Top Scorers in Celtic History Rank Player Celtic Career Goals Appearances 1. James McGrory 1922-1937 468 445 2. Bobby Lennox 1961-1978, 1978-1981 277 586 3. Henrik Larsson 1997-2004 242 315 4. Stevie Chalmers 1959-1971 231 406 5. Jimmy Quinn 1900-1915 217 331 6. Patsy Gallacher 1911-1925 192 464 7. John Hughes 1959-1971 188 383 8. Sandy McMahon 1890-1903 177 217 9. Kenny Dalglish 1969-1977 167 320 10. Jimmy McMenemy 1902-1920 164 516 11. Adam McLean 1917-1928 148 408

11 Adam McLean

148 goals

Celtic span: 1917-1928

1917-1928 Appearances: 408

408 Nationality: Scotland

Considered by some observers to be the best left winger ever to play for the club, Adam McLean is undoubtedly a Celtic legend. Scorer of 148 goals in 408 appearances for the Hoops, the Clydeside native was also an exceptional crosser and a player of proven versatility, having started his career in a more central role.

These qualities helped him win numerous trophies, including four league titles and three Scottish Cups, during the 11 years he spent at Celtic Park, from 1917 to 1928. Unfortunately, the end of his adventure was tarnished by a controversial departure following a stance invalidated by his management.

10 Jimmy McMenemy

164 goals

Celtic span: 1902-1920

1902-1920 Appearances: 516

516 Nationality: Scotland

In the manner of Napoleon, whose nickname he inherited, Jimmy McMenemy conquered Scotland. A true master of the Bhoys' game in the early 1900s, the striker was one of the key members of Celtic's legendary teams, winning six consecutive league titles between 1905 and 1910, then four in a row between 1914 and 1917. And then there was the 1919 title.

The results of his career were as exceptional as his longevity, as he wore the green and white stripes for almost two decades before ending it at Partick Thistle. However, this did not prevent him from returning to Celtic Park a few years later, this time as an assistant coach on the other side of the white line.

9 Kenny Dalglish

167 goals

Celtic span: 1969-1977

1969-1977 Appearances: 320

320 Nationality: Scotland

Rare are the players who are considered legends of not just one, but of several clubs, as well as of their country. Kenny Dalglish is one of them. Indeed, before dazzling Liverpool fans with his talent, the Scotsman began his career under the colours of another legendary club, Celtic.

For 10 years, from 1968 to 1977, the striker made the most of the opportunity to write the first pages of his legend, finding the net 167 times, the last of them in his last match for the Glasgow club, in 320 games and winning a plethora of trophies, including four league titles and four Scottish Cups.

Related Greatest 11 of British Players in Football History Including icons such as George Best and Bobby Charlton, the greatest XI of British players in football history has been named by GIVEMESPORT.

8 Sandy McMahon

177 goals

Celtic span: 1890-1903

1890-1903 Appearances: 217

217 Nationality: Scotland

Sandy McMahon, whose real name is Alexander, is certainly the first true legend in Celtic's history. But his legacy could well have been quite different. In fact, it could have been nothing at all. In 1892, the striker was about to sign for Nottingham Forest, not the Hoops. But the Celtic management's rhetoric finally got the better of his initial desire. Much to their delight.

The Selkirk native became the first player in the club's history to break the 100-goal barrier in the space of just five years, scoring 77 goals in the 217 games he played for Celtic before finally leaving to join Partick Thistle in 1903.

7 John Hughes

188 goals

Celtic span: 1959-1971

1959-1971 Appearances: 383

383 Nationality: Scotland

Having scored 188 goals in 383 games played for Celtic, John Hughes occupies seventh place in this ranking. He joined the club at the age of 16, in 1959, and stayed for twelve years before leaving Scotland to finish his career in England.

It was an adventure rich in emotion, none of which came close to that felt in the 1970 European Cup semi-final against Leeds United. That night, Hughes' powerful header gave his team a chance of reaching the final, and sent the 136,505 Bhoys fans in the stands at Hampden Park into raptures. A moment for the ages.

6 Patsy Gallacher

192 goals

Celtic span: 1911-1925

1911-1925 Appearances: 464

464 Nationality: Ireland

Standing at just over 5ft 7in and weighing in at around 50kg, few would have predicted that Patsy Gallacher would embark on such a career - not even his team-mates. But in football, only the truth on the pitch matters. A maxim that Gallacher has been careful to justify throughout her years in green and white.

His 464 appearances for Celtic bear witness to this, even more than the 192 times he scored. A remarkable career for a player who won no fewer than 14 trophies with the Hoops and who, in 2019, was inducted into the Scottish Hall of Fame in recognition of his contribution to the national game.

5 Jimmy Quinn

217 goals

Celtic span: 1900-1915

1900-1915 Appearances: 331

331 Nationality: Scotland

Imagine being mentioned in a book on the history of your club as the greatest centre-forward to have worn its colours - and one of its greatest players in history. That's the story of Jimmy Quinn. The attacking leader of Celtic's six consecutive league titles between 1904 and 1910, the striker scored 217 goals in 331 appearances. An exceptional record for a man whose original trade was as a miner.

His decision to join the Bhoys was motivated by the fact that he could continue to live in Croy, the village of his birth. Otherwise, Quinn would certainly have gone to England and Sunderland, the club that had been courting him. And the story would have been very different.

4 Stevie Chalmers

231 goals

Celtic span: 1959-1971

1959-1971 Appearances: 406

406 Nationality: Scotland

In the memories of Celtic fans everywhere, Stevie Chalmers will always be remembered as the player who gave the club the first - and until then only - Champions League title in its history. Against Inter Milan, the Scottish striker clinched the title for his side at the end of a match that had gone badly wrong for the Bhoys.

It was undoubtedly the most important moment of his career, and one for which Chalmers had worked for years, both in training and in matches, playing in 406 of them between 1959 and 1971. He may not be on the podium of the club's all-time top scorers, but he is certainly the player to have scored the most goals in the club's history. And that is worth more than all the statistical awards in the world.

3 Henrik Larsson

242 goals