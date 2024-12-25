Few football clubs can boast as glorious a history as Rangers. Considered one of the biggest British clubs of all time, the Glasgow powerhouse has seen some of Scotland's finest strikers don the royal blue over the course of its 150-year history.

Some have spent their entire playing days with the Gers, while others have written the finest lines of their careers there. But if one thing is certain, it's that each of them has done their bit to help the Light Blues enjoy the renown that is theirs - and it is largely thanks to them that the Scottish club remains one of the most successful in the world.

Here, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the most prolific goalscorers to ever grace the turf at Ibrox Park.

Top 10 Scorers in Rangers History Rank Player Rangers Career Goals Appearances 1. Ally McCoist 1983-1998 355 581 2. Bob McPhail 1927-1940 261 408 3. Jimmy Smith 1930-1946 249 259 4. Jimmy Fleming 1925-1934 220 267 5. Derek Johnstone 1970-1983, 1985-1986 210 549 6. Ralph Brand 1954-1965 206 509 7. Willie Reid 1909-1920 195 230 8. Willie Thornton 1936-1954 194 308 9. Robert Hamilton 1897-1908 184 209 10. Andy Cunningham 1914-1929 182 389

10 Andy Cunningham

Rangers goals: 182

Rangers career: 1914-1929

1914-1929 Appearances: 389

389 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Scotland

In 1915, with the First World War raging, Andy Cunningham joined Rangers from Kilmarnock. But it was not until the end of the conflict, which he had experienced as a lieutenant in the Royal Field Artillery, that he finally became a major player.

Over the course of more than a decade, the striker played 389 games, scoring 182 times and winning numerous titles. Of these, the 1928 Scottish Cup is probably the most memorable. It took 25 years for the Gers fans to win the trophy again, and it came in the form of a crushing 4-0 victory over rivals Celtic. All in front of more than 116,000 spectators.

9 Robert Hamilton

Rangers goals: 184

Rangers career: 1897-1908

1897-1908 Appearances: 209

209 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Scotland

Of the many forgotten players on the Scottish footballing landscape, Robert Hamilton is certainly one of the most exceptional. Technical and charismatic leader of a Rangers team he represented for almost ten years, the centre-forward is best remembered for guiding the Light Blues to 18 wins from 18 games in the 1898/99 season.

A performance as unique as it was unprecedented which, over a century later, has yet to be emulated. Nor has his innate talent for finding the back of the net, as he ended six of his nine seasons at Ibrox as his team's top scorer. Nothing less.

8 Willie Thornton

Rangers goals: 194

Rangers career: 1936-1954

1936-1954 Appearances: 308

308 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Scotland

Just imagine a player, no matter how brilliant, putting his career on hold for six years and then resuming it as if he'd never been away from the green. This is the story of Willie Thornton. Because from 1940 to 1946, the Gers striker was forced to give up his football boots in favour of military trench coats, serving in both North Africa and Italy during the Second World War.

An interlude - an important one, admittedly - that did not affect Thornton's qualities as a footballer. A key figure in the club's four league titles, he also scored the only goal in the 1948 Scottish Cup final against Hibs.

7 Willie Reid

Rangers goals: 195

Rangers career: 1909-1920

1909-1920 Appearances: 230

230 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Scotland

When it comes to talking about the greatest Scottish goalscorers of all time, the name Willie Reid is inevitably included in the discussion. A Rangers player from 1909 to 1920, the former international striker, who came to prominence at Motherwell, won four league titles during a spell at Ibrox that was again marked by an enforced break - he served in the army - due to the global conflict.

Scoring 195 goals for the Gers, he finished top scorer in six consecutive seasons between 1910 and 1916, and won the honorary title of ‘Golden Boot’ of the championship in 1911 and 1912.

6 Ralph Brand

Rangers goals: 206

Rangers career: 1954-1965

1954-1965 Appearances: 509

509 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Scotland

Known for his unparalleled goalscoring ability, Ralph Brand is in 5th place in this ranking. A striker who terrorised Scottish defences between 1954 and 1965, the Edinburgh native formed, alongside Jimmy Millar, one of the most lethal attacking doublets in the club's history.

A player whose goalscoring exploits helped Rangers win a host of awards, from Scottish championships to domestic cup victories, and become the first British team to contest a UEFA European Cup final - in 1961, against Fiorentina. It was a defeat that, for some, laid the foundations for the victorious campaign that would follow ten years later.

5 Derek Johnstone

Rangers goals: 210

Rangers career: 1970-1983, 1985-1986

1970-1983, 1985-1986 Appearances: 549

549 Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: Scotland

Derek Johnstone's goalscoring record is already impressive, but what if he had spent his entire career as a striker? No one will ever know, but it's easy to let our imaginations run wild. He may have established himself as a formidable goalscorer, but it was as a midfielder, or even a central defender, that he began his adventure in royal blue.

A player with a versatile profile, key to winning major titles such as the 1972 Cup Winners' Cup, he is now considered one of the greatest Scottish players of all time, and in 2008 was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his many achievements.

4 Jimmy Fleming

Rangers goals: 220

Rangers career: 1925-1934

1925-1934 Appearances: 267

267 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Scotland

Jimmy Fleming will go down in Rangers history as the player who scored the highest number of goals in a single match. Nine - to be precise - against Blairgowrie in the first round of the 1933/34 Scottish Cup. An impressive record that perfectly illustrates all the goalscoring qualities that were in his blood. His 211 other goals also bear witness to this.

These statistics make it paradoxical that Fleming only represented his national team on three occasions. But at the time, Scotland's attacking talent was such that being one of the best was not enough. You just had to be THE best.

3 Jimmy Smith

Rangers goals: 249

Rangers career: 1930-1946

1930-1946 Appearances: 259

259 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Scotland

Over the course of his 15-year career spent at Ibrox, Jimmy Smith was given many nicknames - some more flattering than others. But if there was one that could have best described the Rangers striker, it would certainly have been ‘goal machine’. Although he ‘only’ occupies third place in this ranking, Smith certainly remains the greatest goalscorer to have played for the Teddy Bears.

A player with impressive physical and technical qualities, his record includes an exceptional total of 249 goals in 259 appearances (excluding wartime - that's almost 1 goal per game) and no fewer than eight Scottish league titles.

2 Bob McPhail

Rangers goals: 261

Rangers career: 1927-1940

1927-1940 Appearances: 408

408 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Scotland

A goal-scorer as redoubtable as he was feared, Bob McPhail was undoubtedly one of the best players - if not the best - for Rangers in the pre-Second World War period.

In the 12 years between 1927 and 1940 that he spent gracing the colours of the Light Blues, the striker found the net 261 times in 408 games, winning nine league titles and six Scottish Cups. Of his many goals, 230 of them came in league matches and remained a record for more than 50 years, until the only player ahead of him in this ranking broke it. A great among greats.

1 Ally McCoist

Rangers goals: 355