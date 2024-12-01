Key Takeaways Wayne Rooney holds the record for most goals scored for Manchester United, with 253 goals in 559 appearances.

Paul Scholes is considered one of the best Premier League midfielders due to his vision and passing quality.

Ruud van Nistelrooy made a significant impact with 150 goals in just 219 appearances for Manchester United.

Football is made up of both subjective and objective facts. Among the latter, it is universally accepted that Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs of all time. It is a reputation that the legendary club has forged over decades, if not centuries, and is justified by an unparalleled list of honours, including a record 20 titles in English football's elite - 13 in the Premier League.

But if the Red Devils have been able to occupy the domestic and international summit for so long, they owe it in part to the succession of world-class players who have passed through their ranks.

Among them are some exceptional goalscorers, each more skilful than the last in the penalty area, whom GIVEMESPORT have ranked according to the number of goals they have scored for the legendary Mancunian outfit.

Top Scorers in Manchester United History Rank Player Manchester United Career Goals Appearances 1. Wayne Rooney 2004-2017 253 559 2. Sir Bobby Charlton 1956-1973 249 758 3. Denis Law 1962-1973 237 404 4. Jack Rowley 1937-1955 211 424 5. Dennis Viollet 1952-1962 179 293 6. George Best 1963-1974 179 470 7. Joe Spence 1919-1933 168 510 8. Ryan Giggs 1991-2014 168 963 9. Mark Hughes 1983-1986, 1988-1995 163 467 10. Paul Scholes 1994-2011, 2012-2013 155 718 11. Ruud van Nistelrooy 2001-2006 150 219

11 Ruud van Nistelrooy

150 goals

Manchester United span: 2001-2006

2001-2006 Appearances: 219

219 Nationality: Netherlands

Ruud van Nistelrooy was not a player who needed much time to adjust. Arriving at Manchester United from PSV in the summer of 2001, the Dutch striker soon had England - and Europe - at his feet. 36 goals in his first season, 44 in his second (including 25 in the league to win the famous Golden Boot award), 30 by the end of his third: a phenomenon had landed at Old Trafford.

And although his last two seasons were marred by injuries and minor internal problems, the Dutch striker will always be remembered as one of the best No.9s to ever grace a Premier League pitch.

10 Paul Scholes

155 goals

Manchester United span: 1994-2011, 2012-2013

1994-2011, 2012-2013 Appearances: 718

718 Nationality: England

While the debate remains open, there is nothing illusory about considering Paul Scholes to be the best midfielder in the history of the Premier League. A veritable metronome for Manchester United for almost two decades, the Englishman stood out for his serenity, passing quality, ball control and vision.

Such qualities that, in 2012, he even came out of ‘retirement’ to lead the Red Devils to their 13th, and until now last, English league title. And while he may not have had the same physical ability as some of his contemporaries, his movement and situational intelligence enabled him to make his mark in a high-stakes area of the game.

9 Mark Hughes

163 goals

Manchester United span: 1983-1986, 1988-1995

1983-1986, 1988-1995 Appearances: 467

467 Nationality: England

Mark Hughes might not have embarked on the career he did without the intervention of Syd Owen. Because without the Red Devils' youth team coach, the Welshman, who then played as a midfielder, might never have realised his qualities as a finisher.

But just over forty years after making his debut for Manchester United, and celebrating it with a strike against Oxford United, his legacy remains the most tangible evidence of all he achieved there. Having scored 163 goals in 467 appearances, the forward now occupies the ninth spot in this ranking. An illustration of just how little a career can take.

8 Ryan Giggs

168 goals

Manchester United span: 1991-2014

1991-2014 Appearances: 963

963 Nationality: Wales

At a time when one-club players are becoming increasingly rare, the record set by Ryan Giggs for the number of games played in the colours of Manchester United (963) seems more untouchable than ever. Yet had it not been for the direct intervention of Sir Alex Ferguson, who came to visit him in his own home, the story of the Welshman could have been quite different.

But that is only speculation. The facts, on the other hand, point to one of the best players ever to play in the Premier League, a winger as quick as he was intelligent, capable of being both a goalscorer and a passer, and gifted with above-average footballing qualities. And that's what matters.

Related Top 20 Foreign Premier League Goalscorers of All Time [Ranked] From Didier Drogba to Robin van Persie to Mohamed Salah, the top 20 non-English goalscorers in the Premier League have been ranked.

7 Joe Spence

168 goals

Manchester United span: 1919-1933

1919-1933 Appearances: 510

510 Nationality: England

Nicknamed ‘Mr Soccer’, Joe Spence was one of the great Mancunians of the inter-war period. Recruited in 1919 after playing for Liverpool, the striker quickly established himself as one of the best players of a generation that some would now describe as cursed.

Although Spence made 510 appearances and scored no fewer than 168 goals during his time at Old Trafford, the fact remains that he never lifted a single trophy with his team. A fate bordering on the supernatural at a club of Manchester United's stature. But history is made up of ups and downs, something Spence has unfortunately learned the hard way.

6 George Best

179 goals

Manchester United span: 1963-1974

1963-1974 Appearances: 470

470 Nationality: Northern Ireland

The fact that George Best was hailed as ‘the best player in the world’ by King Pele himself says a lot about his talent. Many even consider him to be the best player Britain has ever produced. It has to be said that the Northern Irishman had everything it took to establish himself as a global benchmark, as well as a rock star on the pitch, with all his qualities and faults.

But it is above all for his achievements that Best should be honoured, having found the back of the net 179 times in 470 appearances for Manchester United. A player and a man of rare authenticity, whose image has stood the test of time and contributed to the creation of his legend.

5 Dennis Viollet

179 goals

Manchester United span: 1952-1962

1952-1962 Appearances: 293

293 Nationality: England

Although many renowned centre-forwards have played for Manchester United, none has come close to the record of 32 league goals scored by Dennis Viollet in the 1959-1960 season.

The English striker, who also had spells at Stoke City and Linfield, was a player of great speed and an eye for goal, and played his part in the 1956 and 1957 league titles, a year before the famous - and ill-fated - Munich air disaster, of which he was one of the survivors. An exceptional destiny for a player who became a legend after growing up supporting rival Manchester City. Just goes to show that anything can happen in life.

4 Jack Rowley

211 goals

Manchester United span: 1937-1955

1937-1955 Appearances: 424

424 Nationality: England

Like many of his compatriots at the time of the Second World War, Jack Rowley lived the equivalent of a thousand lives in a few short years. After becoming a Manchester United player in 1937, the striker was recruited by the army and took part in the Normandy landings in 1945.

At the end of the war, when competition finally resumed, Rowley became one of the key elements in Matt Busby's system and added his name to the golden edifice of the post-war years, winning the FA Cup in 1948 and the league and Community Shield double in 1952. His red-clad adventure finally came to an end in 1954, after he had played in 424 games and scored 211 goals.

3 Denis Law

237 goals

Manchester United span: 1962-1973

1962-1973 Appearances: 1962-1973

1962-1973 Nationality: Scotland

If having a statue of yourself is already an exceptional achievement, having two is almost unreal. But that was the honour bestowed upon Denis Law on the forecourt of Old Trafford. An honour, moreover, of which he is the only player in Manchester United's history to be able to boast. But the Scot richly deserved it. The Red Devils' attacking leader for more than a decade, Law has established himself as one of the country's finest strikers.

His 237 goals in 404 appearances testify to that. And although he also had spells at Manchester City, his status as a Red Devils legend was never affected. Not even when his goal against United, the last of his career, only served to confirm their relegation at the end of the 1973-74 season.

2 Sir Bobby Charlton

249 goals

Manchester United span: 1956-1973

1956-1973 Appearances: 758

758 Nationality: England

Thrown into the deep end by Busby, Bobby Charlton, not yet promoted to the rank of Sir, began his Manchester career in 1956. It was the dawn of 17 glorious years, both for club and country (he won the 1966 World Cup with England), during which the striker left his mark on the memories of his supporters with his genius.

A member of the ‘Holy Trinity’ alongside Best and Law, Charlton helped the Red Devils win numerous titles, and was also awarded numerous individual distinctions. His career was such that his name will forever be engraved at Old Trafford, where the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand was inaugurated in his honour in 2016.

1 Wayne Rooney

253 goals