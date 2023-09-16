Highlights The article highlights the players with the most Grand Slam singles titles in tennis history, showcasing their impressive achievements and records.

It emphasizes the dominance of players like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams, who have won multiple titles and are considered legends of the sport.

The article also recognizes the historical significance of players like Helen Wills and Margaret Court, who achieved incredible success in their respective eras and left a lasting impact on the sport.

Every sport has its pinnacles and tennis is no exception, with the four Grand Slams that take place every year being considered the biggest titles that a player can win in their career.

Few will ever get the chance to hold aloft any of the quarter which includes the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open, and even fewer will get to do so more than once.

Some, however, surpass all expectations and continue to win over and over again, picking up the biggest prizes that tennis has to offer on a seemingly relentless basis. These elite athletes are few and far between, but when they come around they are rarely forgotten, going down in the history books with all kinds of records attached to their names.

So here, we'll run through the 14 players with the most Grand Slam Singles titles in tennis history, to see who the very best of all time really are.

9 Rod Laver and Björn Borg - 11 titles

Kicking things off, we have two men who both won an impressive 11 Grand Slams during their respective careers, though they competed at very different periods.

Rod Laver's first title came back in 1960, when he won his native Australian Open, coming back from two sets down to win against fellow Australian Neale Fraser. Over the following 10 years, Laver picked up multiple wins, including twice winning a calendar Grand Slam of all four majors in both 1962 and 1969.

Meanwhile, Björn Borg first burst onto the scene in 1974, becoming the youngest-ever French Open Champion at the time, with the Swede going on to win that competition a total of six times. He would also excel on grass, lifting the Men's Singles trophy at Wimbledon on five occasions, including three times in a row between 1978 and 1980.

Had he been a little more fortunate in the US Open his career total may have been even higher; Borg lost four separate finals in New York, never managing to quite lift the trophy at Flushing Meadows.

Read More: Ranking the 12 greatest finals in US Open history

Player Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open Rod Laver 3 (1960, 1962, 1969) 2 (1962, 1969) 4 (1961, 1962, 1968, 1969) 2 (1962, 1969) Björn Borg 0 6 (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981) 5 (1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980) 0

8 Roy Emerson and Billie Jean King - 12 titles

Moving onto another two legendary players sharing the same number of titles, and it's Australian Roy Emerson with American Billie Jean King, both of whom managed 12 Grand Slams in their stellar careers.

Emerson, who competed at a similar time to the aforementioned Laver, enjoyed success at all four majors but was most successful at the Australian Open, where he won five consecutive times in the 1960s. Known for his effective serve-and-volley technique, Emerson was also hugely proficient at doubles, where he picked up no fewer than 16 Grand Slam trophies, making him the most successful male player of all time when the two disciplines are combined.

As for Billie Jean King, she was another player who picked up silverware in doubles as well as singles, but it's the latter where she shone through in the prime of her career.

Undoubtedly her favourite two tournaments were Wimbledon and the US Open, between which she won 10 of her 12 singles titles, with many regarding her as one of the greatest players of all time.

Player Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open Roy Emerson 6 (1961, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967) 2 (1963, 1967) 2 (1964, 1965) 2 (1961, 1964) Billie Jean King 1 (1968) 1 (1972) 6 (1966, 1967, 1968, 1972, 1973, 1975) 4 (1967, 1971, 1972, 1974)

7 Pete Sampras - 14 titles

GettyImages

Standing alone with 14 titles to his name is American Pete Sampras, affectionately known by many as 'Pistol Pete', owing to his notoriously fast serve. At just 19 years old he won his first major, coming out on top against compatriot Andre Agassi in New York to lift the US Open, something he would do a further four times during his career.

Wimbledon was where he shone the most, as he won an incredible seven titles on grass, with the only title he failed to win being the French Open, though his success on other surfaces than clay certainly made up for it.

Player Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open Pete Sampras 2 (1994, 1997) 0 7 (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000) 5 (1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002)

6 Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova - 18 titles

Jumping up quite significantly now to 18 majors apiece for both Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, who themselves had a famous rivalry with one another whilst playing. The two women played 60 finals against one another, many of them in Grand Slams, with the most famous arguably coming in the 1985 French Open Final, in which Evert eventually won a three-set epic.

Evert would have the upper hand on clay, winning seven French Open titles in all, though she also had plenty of success elsewhere too, lifting the US Open trophy several times. Navratilova, herself a dual Czech-American national, was the other half of the duo that dominated women's tennis throughout the 1980s, including an unprecedented 74 straight match wins - the longest such streak in the Open Era. Wimbledon was her most dominant tournament, as she made the final in 12 different editions, winning nine of these, making her the most successful player of all time at the All England Club.

Read more: Martina Navratilova: Wimbledon's most successful female champion

Player Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open Chris Evert 2 (1982, 1984) 7 (1974, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1985, 1986) 3 (1974, 1976, 1981) 6 (1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1982) Martina Navratilova 3 (1981, 1983, 1985) 2 (1982, 1984) 9 (1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990) 4 (1983, 1984, 1986, 1987)

5 Helen Wills - 19 titles

Perhaps the least well-known of all the players on this list owing to the period in which she played, Helen Wills was, at least until the Open Era, the greatest female tennis player in history. She never competed at the Australian Open, owing to the travel difficulties at the time, but still managed to win several Grand Slams during her career, which spanned the 1920s and early 1930s. With a career record of 398-35, Wills was rarely beaten - no better was this exemplified than between 1927 and 1933 when the American went on an unbeaten run of 180 matches.

Player Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open Helen Wills 0 4 (1928, 1929, 1930, 1932) 8 (1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1932, 1933, 1935, 1938) 7 (1923, 1924, 19225, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1931)

4 Roger Federer - 20 titles

Moving forward nearly a century and we come to the all-time great that is Roger Federer who, over 15 years, won a staggering 20 Grand Slam titles. The Swiss athlete quickly became one of the most popular players in the sport after his maiden major back in 2003, known for his elegant playing style and charismatic persona.

An achievement made all the more impressive by his rivalry with the other parts of the 'Big Three' male tennis players in the 21st century (more on them later), Federer is without doubt a legend of the sport.

Player Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open Roger Federer 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018) 1 (2009) 8 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017) 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

3 Rafael Nadal and Steffi Graf - 22 titles

Tied at third place for the most Grand Slam titles, Rafael Nadal and Steffi Graf represent two of the most talented players from Europe that tennis has ever seen. Nadal's record, especially in the French Open, is almost hard to appreciate, as the Spaniard has won a monumental 14 titles on clay, losing just three matches out of 115 total at the tournament in Paris.

He has also lifted trophies in the other three slams, but it's clear that Roland Garros is where his heart lies, and it is a huge reason why he is so high up on this list. Steffi Graf also had plenty of good times at the French Open, winning six herself, one of which, in 1988, helped her towards winning a calendar Grand Slam. 1988 was even more significant for Graf as she also won Olympic Gold, making her the first, and currently only, player ever to win the so-called 'Golden Slam' in a single year.

Player Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open Rafael Nadal 2 (2009, 2022) 14 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022) 2 (2008, 2010) 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019) Steffi Graf 4 (1988, 1989, 1990, 1994) 6 (1987, 1988, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1999) 7 (1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996) 5 (1988, 1989, 1993, 1995, 1996)

2 Serena Williams - 23 titles

REUTERS

Lauded by many as the greatest female tennis player in history, Serena Williams has been a trailblazer in the sport ever since she won her first Grand Slam back in 1999. An out-and-out winner, Williams' powerful shots and fierce serve made her, at times, virtually unstoppable, as she put winners away for fun at the peak of her career.

Read More: The 25 richest tennis players in the world, ft. Djokovic, Murray & Williams

As well her singles success, she has long competed with her sister, Venus, in doubles, winning 14 majors alongside her elder sibling, furthering her dominance at the top.

Player Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open Serena Williams 7 (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017) 3 (2002, 2013, 2015) 7 (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016) 6 (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014)

1 Novak Djokovic and Margaret Court - 24 titles

Finally, with the joint-most Grand Slam titles in the history of tennis are two players who it seems could not be further apart - Novak Djokovic and Margaret Court.

The latter, who competed primarily through the 1960s, achieved phenomenal success at her home tournament, the Australian Open, which she won 11 times, as well as her regular majors elsewhere in the world. Making the feat all the more impressive is the fact that Court also won 40 doubles majors, giving her a total number of 64 - the most of any female player ever.

Djokovic may not have any doubles titles himself, but given the fact he is still playing at such a high level, few would bet against him adding to this total and going clear at the top of these rankings. He, too, has had considerable success down under, winning 10 Australian Opens, whilst his seven Wimbledon trophies aren't exactly a bad haul either.

Like Federer and Nadal, his achievements are particularly notable in the context of the quality of his biggest rivals over the past decade or so, meaning he very much deserves his spot in first place.