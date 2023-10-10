Highlights There have been a surprising amount of Heisman busts in the NFL, though there have been a few that have parlayed their college success into legendary NFL careers, especially out of USC.

While quarterbacks have won 39 Heisman trophies over the years, more often than not, that quarterback is not going to find the same success in the NFL. Whereas running backs, of which there are six on this list, have found the transition a lot more smooth.

Guys like Carson Palmer, Tim Brown, and Charles Woodson were able to exceed, match, or at least come close to matching their Heisman years in the NFL.

As a college football player, the Heisman is one of the most prestigious awards one can win. It was created by the Downtown Athletic Club in 1935, and Jay Berwanger, a running back out of Chicago, was the first recipient of the award. It’s named after the player, coach, writer, athletic director, and football pioneer John Heisman, who passed in 1936.

The award is only given to the most accomplished of college football athletes. When a player wins the Heisman, especially as a senior, they’re expected to not only be drafted high in the NFL draft but also excel to the highest extent when they get to the league.

Unfortunately, some Heisman winners get into the pros, and they do not live up to expectations. Some of the biggest Heisman busts in recent memory include Tim Tebow, Johnny Manziel, and Troy Smith. But, when they do make a successful transition to the NFL, it can be truly special.

Read more:Travis Kelce: Kansas City Chiefs TE's 10 most hilarious moments

The Cincinnati Bengals had the number one pick in 2003, and they drafted quarterback Carson Palmer out of USC. In 2005, he led the Bengals to their first winning season since 1999. They ended with an 11-5 record and won the AFC North. He also threw a league-high 32 touchdown passes and led the league in completion percentage.

He became the first Bengals QB to finish a season with a quarterback rating over 100 and played in Cincinnati from 2003-2010. Through that time with Cincy, he was voted to two Pro Bowl teams, named the Pro Bowl MVP in 2006, and won the Ed Block Courage award in 2006.

In 2015, he had one of the bet seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 14 against the Vikings, Palmer threw his 31st pass to set the franchise record that was previously held by Kurt Warner. He was also selected to his third Pro-Bowl that year.

In 2018, Palmer decided to hang his jersey up for the last time after a career with 46,247 pass yards and 294 passing touchdowns. He was inducted into the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor in 2019.

9 Eddie George (Running Back), 1995 Heisman, Ohio State

Eddie George won a Heisman with Ohio State in 1995, then was drafted 14th overall in 1996 by the Tennessee Titans. George won Rookie of the Year after that campaign and played for the Titans until 2003 without missing a single start.

He made the Pro Bowl four years in a row from 1997-2000 and assisted the Titans in making it to Super Bowl XXXIV, though unfortunately, they fell short to the St. Louis Rams in a game of inches.

During that playoff run, George gained 391 scrimmage yards, including 130 and two scores in the Super Bowl. He is only the second NFL running back to rush for 10,000 yards while never missing a start, the first being the great Jim Brown.

George retired in 2006 after a career that included two All-Pro selections, 10,441 rushing yards, 268 receptions, 2,227 receiving yards, and 78 total touchdowns.

Tony Dorsett won the Heisman in 1976 while he was playing for his hometown school Pitt. He went on to be picked number two overall in the 1977 draft to the Dallas Cowboys. Dorsett played for Dallas for 10 seasons, then moved on to the Denver Broncos to finish his career.

Despite Dorsett’s size—5'11" and under 200 lbs—he was a force on the field. He won a ring with Dallas in Super Bowl XII during the same season he won Rookie of the Year. Dorsett was also selected to four Pro-Bowls, was named First-Team All-Pro in 1981, and was selected to two Second-Team All-Pro teams.

During his impressive career, Dorsett played in 173 NFL games. He rushed the ball for 12,739 yards and 77 rushing touchdowns while averaging a solid 4.3 yards per carry. In addition, Dorsett caught 398 passes for 3,554 yards and another 13 touchdowns. He also holds the record for the longest touchdown run of all-time at 99 yards, one of the few records that will never be broken.

7 Charles Woodson (Cornerback), 1997 Heisman, Michigan

Woodson declared for the draft after his junior year at Michigan and was selected fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders. Woodson started all 16 games and had 64 tackles as he was named Rookie of the Year following the 1998 season. He went on to have long career in the league.

Woodson played for the Raiders from 1998-2005 and made his first Super Bowl appearance with Oakland in 2002 but unfortunately, they came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After suffering injures and losing seasons with Oakland, Woodson moved on to the Green Bay Packers in 2006, with whom his career was reborn.

In that first year at Lambeau, Woodson led the NFL with eight interceptions. He continued to play at a high level into his twilight years in the NFL, winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 at age 33, the second-oldest player to win the award.

Woodson went back to the Super Bowl in 2010 with the Packers, but this time they got the W against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2012, he decided to go back to Oakland and end his career there in 2015. Woodson totaled 983 tackles, 65 interceptions (t-fifth all-time), and 33 forced fumbles over his 18-year career. Woodson was also a nine-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro.

Before O.J Simpson was known for what he’s known for now, he was an incredible football player. Simpson was drafted number one overall out of USC to the Buffalo Bills in 1969. He spent nine years in Buffalo before going on to play for the San Francisco 49ers for his final two seasons.

Just to name a few of Simpson’s accomplishments, he was elected to six Pro-Bowls, he had five All-Pro selections, and he was the NFL rushing champion four different years. In 1973, Simpson became the first player to rush for 2,000 yards, doing so in just 14 games on his way to the NFL MVP, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and Pro-Bowl MVP.

In Simpson's Hall of Fame career, he played in 135 games and churned out 11,236 yards and 61 rushing touchdowns. He caught 203 passes for 2,142 yards and scored 14 touchdown through the air as well.

Marcus Allen was drafted by the Los Angeles Raiders in 1982 after winning the Heisman as a Trojan. He played for the Raiders for 11 years, then the Kansas City Chiefs for five seasons and had a phenomenal career in the NFL.

He made it to Super Bowl XVIIl and helped the Raiders get their third Super Bowl victory over the Washington Redskins. Allen was named Super Bowl MVP thanks to 20 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was an iconic 74-yard field-reversing run that set a Super Bowl record.

Along with the Super Bowl ring, Allen won many other individual awards. He was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1982, the NFL MVP in 1985, and the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1993 with the Chiefs.

The 1963 Heisman trophy winner was drafted to the Dallas Cowboys in 1964 out of Navy. But since Staubach had a four-year commitment with the military, he could not officially play in the league until 1969, though the Cowboys kept a spot open for the QB.

In Week 8 of the 1971 season, Staubach was officially named the starter and led the Cowboys to 10 consecutive victories, including their first Super Bowl triumph over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors, completing 12 out of 19 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing for 18 yards.

Through Staubach's impressive 11-year career, he was selected to six Pro Bowls and earned the Man of the Year award in 1978. He threw for 22,700 yards, 153 touchdowns, and 109 interceptions over his Hall of Fame career. And if that wasn’t enough, Staubach also has two Super Bowl rings and was the progenitor of the Hail Mary.

Read more: Every Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback in franchise history, ranked

Brown was selected sixth overall by the Los Angeles Raiders in 1988. Brown came out of Notre Dame and quickly proved what he can do at the professional level. He led the league in kickoff returns, return yards, and yards per return average all in his rookie season.

During his career as a wide receiver, Brown was selected to nine Pro Bowls, and was a two-time Second-Team All-Pro. He was also voted on as a member of the NFL All-American Decade Team of the 1990s. Brown finished his career with 14,934 yards, and 100 touchdowns receptions, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Campbell was drafted by the Houston Oilers in 1977 out of Texas, and he burst onto the NFL scene like no one ever has or ever will. In his first year in the league, he bulldozed his way to Rookie of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowl, and was second in MVP voting thanks to 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Somehow, he just got better from there. In his second year, he upped the ante with 1,697 yards and 19 touchdowns en route to the NFL MVP as well as another OPOY award, First-Team All-Pro selection, and Pro Bowl nod. In his third year, in 1980, the man with tree trunks for legs took it even further, rushing for 1,934 yards and 13 touchdowns as he was once again named OPOY and nearly snagged his second straight MVP.

Campbell racked up 6,457 yards and 55 touchdowns in his first four years, but after that, the heavy price of the game took its toll as he was only able to play four more years before he had to call it quits at age 30. Those eight years were more than enough to earn him a spot and a bust in Canton, Ohio, however.

Barry Sanders was drafted number three overall to the Detroit Lions out of Oklahoma State. Sanders' quickness and agility made him an immediate asset for the Lions, winning Rookie of the Year in 1991. He led the league in rushing yards four times and in rushing touchdowns once during his electric 10-year stint.

Sanders represented a brief reprieve for down-on-their-luck Lions fans who hadn't seen a playoff win since 1958: the diminutive running back carried his team to a postseason W in 1991 to end the drought. In 1994, Sanders won NFL Offensive Player of the Year behind 1,883 yards, but that was just an appetizer for what he was going to do in 1997.

That year, he bobbed and weaved and juked and spun his way to 2,053 rushing yards and the NFL MVP. Sanders is also one of a very select number of players to top 1,000 yards in every single season they played in. Unfortunately, the constant losing in Detroit weighed on Sanders' soul, and he retired prematurely in 1998 with the all-time rushing record in his sights.

Nonetheless, the Hall of Famer still rushed for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns, good for fourth and 10th all-time, respectively. He is also one of only 10 running backs to ever average 5.0 yards per carry during their careers and is one of a select few that have a legitimate argument for greatest running back of all-time.

Rank Player College NFL Seasons NFL Accolades 10 Carson Palmer USC 2003-2017 3x Pro Bowl, Second-Team All-Pro 9 Eddie George Ohio State 1996-2004 4x Pro Bowl, First Team All-Pro, Second-Team All-Pro, Offensive Rookie of the Year 8 Tony Dorsett Pitt 1977-1988 4x Pro Bowl, 2x Second-Team All-Pro, First-Team All-Pro, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Super Bowl champion, Hall of Fame 7 Charles Woodson Michigan 1998-2015 9x Pro Bowl, 4x First-Team All-Pro, 4x Second-Team All-Pro, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Super Bowl champion, 2000s All-Decade Team, Hall of Fame 6 O.J. Simpson USC 1969-1979 5x Pro Bowl, 5x First-Team All-Pro, Offensive Player of the Year, NFL MVP, 1970s All-Decade Team, 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, Hall of Fame 5 Marcus Allen USC 1982-1997 6x Pro Bowl, 2x First-Team All-Pro, Second-Team All-Pro, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, Hall of Fame 4 Roger Staubach Navy 1969-1979 6x Pro Bowl, Second-Team All-Pro, 2x Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, 1970s All-Decade Team, 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, Hall of Fame 3 Tim Brown Notre Dame 1988-2004 9x Pro Bowl, 2x Second-Team All-Pro, 1990s All-Decade Team, Hall of Fame 2 Earl Campbell Texas 1978-1985 5x Pro Bowl, 3x First-Team All-Pro, Offensive Rookie of the Year, 3x Offensive Player of the Year, NFL MVP, 1970s All-Decade Team, 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, Hall of Fame 1 Barry Sanders Oklahoma State 1989-1998 10x Pro Bowl, 6x First-Team All-Pro, 4x Second-Team All-Pro, Offensive Rookie of the Year, 2x Offensive Player of the Year, NFL MVP, 1990s All-Decade Team, 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, Hall of Fame

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more:Best rookie quarterback seasons in NFL history