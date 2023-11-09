Highlights DeAndre Jordan's partnership with Chris Paul on the Clippers led to awe-inspiring alley-oop dunks, showcasing his exceptional athleticism and timing.

Dominique Wilkins' ferocious dunks and competitive fire defined his legacy as one of the best dunkers in NBA history, especially in his showdowns against Michael Jordan.

LeBron James' powerful and versatile dunks, coupled with his ability to change the momentum of a game, solidify his place as one of the most dominant in-game dunkers in basketball history.

The spectacle of a well-executed dunk has always sent shockwaves through an NBA crowd, imprinting an unforgettable mark on the canvas of basketball history. The perfect blend of power, grace, and defiance against gravity, a dunk encapsulates much of what makes basketball enthralling.

The players who have mastered this art form are not just athletes, but entertainers and innovators. Among the myriad of dunkers, a select few have transcended into a realm of their own, elevating the act to a sky-high pedestal. This list pays homage to the top 10 in-game dunkers of all-time, whose airborne exploits continue to inspire awe and admiration.

10 Deandre Jordan





In the modern NBA, few have dominated the airspace above the rim quite like DeAndre Jordan. His partnership with point guard Chris Paul during their tenure together on the Los Angeles Clippers led to an era that fans fondly remember as "Lob City." This moniker wasn't just for show; it was a genuine reflection of the on-court chemistry between Paul and Jordan, which often culminated in thunderous alley-oop dunks that left audiences in awe and adversaries in defeat.

Jordan's ability to elevate and finish with authority made him one of the league’s most feared rim attackers. His dunks weren’t just highlight-reel material; they were a testament to his exceptional athletic prowess and timing. The symbiotic relationship with Chris Paul was instrumental in showcasing Jordan’s dunking ability. Paul's precision in delivering lob passes right at the rim, coupled with Jordan's incredible leaping ability, made them one of the most exciting duos to watch during their time together.

9 Dominique Wilkins





Often hailed as one of the best dunkers in NBA history, Dominique Wilkins earned his nickname "The Human Highlight Film" for a reason. His in-game dunks were not just mere points on the board, they were exclamation marks that electrified the crowd and demoralized opponents. Wilkins' dunking style was a mesmerizing blend of power, finesse, and creativity that kept fans on the edge of their seats. With a leaping ability that seemed to defy the laws of gravity, he would soar through the air, making the court his personal canvas on which he painted masterpieces of aerial artistry.

Dominique Wilkins - NBA Career Statistics Points 24.8 Rebounds 6.7 Assists 2.5 Field goal % 46.1 3-point field goal % 31.9

His explosive jumps, coupled with his remarkable ability to perform under pressure, made him a force to be reckoned with in the paint. Whether it was a fast-break or a contested dunk over towering defenders, Wilkins exhibited a fearless approach and an unyielding determination to dominate the rim. His showdowns in the Slam Dunk Contests of the 1980s, particularly against Michael Jordan, are etched in the annals of NBA history, showcasing a level of competitive fire and dunking excellence that is revered to this day.

8 Julius Erving

In the realm of basketball, few names evoke the magic and mystique of the game as Julius Erving, popularly known as Dr. J. His in-game dunking ability was nothing short of revolutionary, blending artistry and athleticism in a manner that had never been seen before. Dr. J's dunks weren’t just about the points; they were performances that captivated audiences and inspired a new generation of players.

With a graceful leap, Dr. J could glide through the air with an elegance that belied the explosive power he unleashed upon reaching the rim. His iconic free-throw line dunk in the 1976 ABA Slam Dunk Contest is etched in basketball folklore, yet it was his in-game dunks that truly defined his legacy. Whether it was soaring over defenders or delivering poetic windmill dunks, Erving's aerial artistry was a blend of finesse and ferocity.

7 Michael Jordan





In the annals of basketball history, Michael Jordan stands as a transcendent figure, an epitome of excellence and a trailblazer whose impact extends far beyond the hardwood. His in-game dunking prowess was just one of the many facets that contributed to his larger-than-life persona. Jordan's dunks were not merely acts of scoring; they were statements of supremacy, punctuations of prowess that left opponents demoralized and audiences spellbound.

With a lethal combination of grace, power, and agility, Jordan's aerial assaults on the rim were a blend of art and athleticism. His ability to elevate above defenders, hang in the air seemingly defying the laws of gravity, and finish with an emphatic slam, made him a master of the in-game dunk. His iconic dunk from the free-throw line during the Slam Dunk Contest showcased his leaping ability, but it was his in-game dunks that truly resonated with the competitive nature of NBA basketball.

6 LeBron James





Originating a unique blend of power, speed, and agility, LeBron James has carved out a legacy as one of the most dominant in-game dunkers in basketball history. His dunks are not mere feats of athleticism; they are emphatic statements on the court that reverberate through the arena, leaving both fans and foes in awe. With a 6-foot-9 frame that boasts a remarkable combination of strength and finesse, LeBron’s ascent to the rim often feels like a force of nature, a spectacle of sheer will meeting overpowering skill.

His ability to drive through traffic with a bulldozer-like force and elevate to the rim with an elegant ease showcases a dunking style that is as versatile as it is vicious. Whether it's a fast-break hammer dunk or a high-flying alley-oop, LeBron’s dunks have the power to change the momentum of a game, igniting his team and the crowd. His iconic chasedown blocks often transition into these dunking displays, adding to the theatrical drama that accompanies his play.

5 Shawn Kemp

Shawn Kemp, known in the basketball world as "Reign Man," redefined the art of dunking with his extraordinary ability. Kemp's dunks were not just scoring maneuvers but electrifying performances that left fans and opponents in awe. With a combination of raw power and graceful athleticism, Kemp turned the dunk into an exhibition of dominance and excitement in the 1990s NBA.

Kemp's approach to the rim was a spectacle of anticipation. As he took off, it was as if he harnessed a force of nature, unleashing it with each thunderous slam. His dunks were characterized by their ferocity and the sheer physicality he exhibited, overpowering defenders with ease. The force with which Kemp dunked was so immense that it often seemed as if he was not just scoring, but making a statement.

4 Vince Carter





In the basketball universe, Vince Carter's name resonates synonymously with aerial artistry. His dunking prowess has etched him a unique place in the history of the game. Known as "Vinsanity" for his gravity-defying dunks, Carter's ability to soar above the rim and finish with audacious flair made him a legend in his own time. His in-game dunking exhibitions were not mere scoring plays; they were spectacles that brought fans to their feet in awe and admiration.

Perhaps the most iconic of his in-game dunks came during the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where he leaped over 7-foot-2 French center Frédéric Weis. This dunk, often referred to as "le dunk de la mort" or "the dunk of death," showcased Carter's extraordinary leaping ability and became a seminal moment in basketball lore.

3 Dwight Howard





In the modern era of basketball, Dwight Howard has emerged as a towering figure, both literally and metaphorically, when it comes to dunking prowess. His exceptional athletic ability, coupled with a formidable 6-foot-11 frame, has made him one of the most feared dunkers in the game.

Howard's dunking legacy is further solidified by a remarkable achievement: holding the record for the most dunks since the statistic began being tracked in 1997. This accolade is a testament to his consistency and longevity in the league, and his ability to maintain a high level of athleticism throughout his career.

His memorable stint in the Slam Dunk Contest showcased his playful creativity and the "Superman" persona that became associated with his dunking identity. However, it's his in-game dunking exploits that truly reflect Dwight Howard's impact on the court. Whether it was a thunderous alley-oop finish or a powerful put-back dunk, Howard’s aerial assaults were both an entertainment spectacle and a strategic advantage.

2 Blake Griffin





Enshrining a legacy marked by sky-high flights to the rim, Blake Griffin's name reverberates through basketball arenas as a synonym for electrifying dunks. With a unique blend of power, agility, and creativity, Griffin has carved out a niche as one of the most exciting in-game dunkers the NBA has witnessed. His dunks aren’t mere point-scoring plays; they are momentum-altering spectacles that invigorate the crowd and intimidate opponents.

His partnership with point guard Chris Paul during their tenure on the Clippers led to the birth of "Lob City," a period marked by countless alley-oop connections that showcased Griffin's impeccable timing and extraordinary athleticism. Their on-court synergy created a plethora of memorable dunking moments, turning Clippers games into must-watch events for fans keen on witnessing aerial artistry.

1 Shaquille O'Neal





Standing at 7-foot-1 and boasting a physique as formidable as his basketball acumen, Shaq redefined the art of dunking with a blend of strength and agility that belied his size. His dunks weren’t merely about scoring; they were about asserting dominance, often leaving a trail of despondent defenders and a roaring crowd in his wake.

Shaq’s ability to overpower opponents and throw down thunderous dunks was a spectacle that turned games into events worth witnessing. The sheer force he exhibited with each slam often verged on the terrifying, with backboards shattered and rivals bested. His dunk over Chris Dudley of the New York Knicks, where Shaq followed the dunk by pushing Dudley to the floor, remains an iconic, albeit controversial, display of his overwhelming power.

Shaquille O'Neal - NBA Career Statistics Points 23.7 Rebounds 10.9 Assists 2.5 Blocks 2.3 Field goal % 58.2

Each dunk by O'Neal resonated as a reminder of his unmatched physicality and a unique style that blurred the lines between finesse and force. In a league that has seen a cavalcade of high-flyers, Shaq’s ground-shaking dunks remain in a league of their own, showcasing a blend of power and precision that continues to stand as a benchmark for big men in the realm of dunking.

Read more: Ranking the top 10 defensive players in NBA history