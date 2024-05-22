Highlights The Knicks have escaped NBA purgatory with Julius Randle helping save the organization, but trading him may be necessary for future championship contention.

Potential trade destinations for Randle include Phoenix, Miami, Clippers, Jazz, and Pelicans to upgrade their roster.

Possible trades involving Randle for stars like Durant, Booker, Butler, George, Markkanen, or Ingram to elevate the Knicks to a championship level.

Despite the heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Indiana Pacers, the New York Knicks have finally escaped the NBA purgatory they were in for two decades. They are set up extremely well for the future as they hold their own draft picks as well as several other team's selections, have clean books, and already are the deepest team in the league.

Although Jalen Brunson has been rightfully credited with bringing the Knicks to relevancy, Julius Randle came to the franchise when no one else wanted to in the summer of 2019. After Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving spurned New York in free agency, Randle signed in NYC and changed the culture within two years, leading the Knicks to their first playoff berth in eight seasons in 2021.

Randle deserves a ton of props for saving the organization in their darkest hour, which makes it even tougher to stomach the thought of trading him this off-season. Unfortunately, it might be the best way for New York to upgrade their roster one final time and be truly ready for contention in 2024-25.

Randle's $30M contract is the perfect piece to move for the Knicks to match salaries for a superstar, meaning he is likely the one to go in a trade. New York needs an All-NBA level wing scorer to complement their core of Brunson, OG Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Deuce McBride.

Here are five trade destinations for Randle, should New York decide to move off of him.

Phoenix Suns

Knicks have interest in Durant and Booker

A theme of these trade destinations is that New York wants to upgrade their forward spot with an elite scoring wing who can take the pressure off of Brunson during the regular season and playoffs. Obviously, Randle is that guy currently, and his injury is what forced such a heavy burden on Brunson over the final half of the season and postseason. However, New York may decide they want to upgrade that number two spot to a better player than Randle.

There is no better place to look for All-NBA wings than with the Phoenix Suns, who have two (maybe three) of them and just suffered a humiliating first-round sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although that loss looks better in hindsight after the Wolves beat the Denver Nuggets, the Suns don't have a path for improvement and need to satisfy an impatient owner, fans, and players.

With that said, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker could both be on the trading block, for different reasons (Phoenix might want to get off of Durant's aging contract, while Booker might want to move to a better team). Both Booker and Durant make around $50M, meaning that Randle would be a good contract to pair with one or two of the Knicks' role players to acquire a Phoenix superstar.

Both players are great plug-and-play guys because they can score in isolation and pick-and-roll, but also excel off the ball as closeout attackers and spot-up shooters. Durant had one of the best three-point shooting seasons of his career, hitting at 41.3 percent on 5.4 attempts per game, and is still the best mid-range shooter in the league. His teammate Booker is also one of the league's best shot-creators, averaging 27.1 points per game on a ridiculous 66.2 percent true shooting.

Hypothetical Trade Suns Receive Knicks Receive Julius Randle Kevin Durant Bojan Bogdanović Jericho Sims 3-4 1st Round Picks

*This trade should work with Durant or Booker. New York would probably have to add Mitchell Robinson for Phoenix to consider the Booker trade.

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler's days in South Beach may be coming to a close

If the Knicks cannot acquire Durant or Booker, the next-best option would be Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. Butler missed the playoffs with an MCL injury, sparking rumors of his exit from Miami this off-season. These talks intensified when team president Pat Riley was mum on extending Butler to a long-term max deal as well as critical of his off-court comments.

Although New York should be hesitant to give Butler a max contract of their own, he would certainly upgrade their playoff ceiling and provide Brunson a star running mate. The legend of "Playoff Jimmy" is well-documented, as he has consistently turned up his level of play come the postseason to lift undermanned Heat teams to deep playoff runs. One can only imagine what he could do with an elite supporting cast that matches his two-way, gritty playstyle.

His former coach, Tom Thibodeau, would surely love to have Butler on board.

Hypothetical Trade Heat Receive Knicks Receive Julius Randle Jimmy Butler Bojan Bogdanović 2 1st Round Picks

Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George is a perfect fit in the Mecca of Basketball

Paul George is currently an unrestricted free agent deciding whether to sign a max contract with his hometown Los Angeles Clippers or go elsewhere for a better chance to win. Reports have indicated George may want to stay with the Clippers and give the Kawhi-Leonard/James Harden trio another chance, but he is now 34 years old and is facing his last chance to complete his illustrious career with a championship. He may not want to attach himself to two aging stars that cannot be relied upon come playoff time (Harden's performance, Leonard's injuries).

George would be a perfect fit in New York's starting lineup, both from a playstyle and cultural standpoint. The nine-time All-Star cut his teeth in the 2010s Pacers defensive squad, and would thrive in Thibodeau's system as one of the best two-way players in the league.

He is also another perfect plug-and-play guy, as he can create his own shot to relieve stress from Brunson while also serving as an elite off-ball threat. George has consistently been a top-tier spot-up player, and averaged 1.29 points per possession this season in those situations, which is in the 94th percentile.

A lineup of Brunson, DiVincenzo, George, Anunoby, and Hartenstein has the capability of being a top-three offensive and defensive team in the NBA in 2025.

Hypothetical Trade Clippers Receive Knicks Receive Julius Randle Paul George Bojan Bogdanović Jericho Sims Mamadi Diakete

George is an unrestricted free agent, meaning he can sign with the Knicks outright. However, New York would have to clear salary anyway, making a sign-and-trade an option.

Utah Jazz

If Utah wants to deal Lauri Markkanen, NYC is a great spot

The Utah Jazz don't seem to know which direction they want to move in, and they've toyed with tanking and rebuilding from the ground up, but have also attempted to win games in the past two seasons. Little progress has been made towards building a winner, and Lauri Markkanen appears to be getting slightly frustrated as he enters his age-27 season as a budding star forward.

If Utah wants to commit to the rebuild, a perfect way to jump-start it would be to trade the Finnish star, as he doesn't quite seem to fit their timeline. They could recoup a trade asset in Randle while also stockpiling first-round picks to build a roster going forward.

Markkanen would be a perfect fit at the power forward spot for the Knicks and would give them a three-level scorer they desperately need. Randle is currently their second option, and Markkanen provides the exact same skill, but is much better and more efficient at it.

Hypothetical Trade Jazz Receive Knicks Receive Julius Randle Lauri Markkanen Jericho Sims Jordan Clarkson 3 1st Round Picks

New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram is on his way out of NOLA

After yet another disappointing ending to a Pelicans' season mostly because of injury, it is time for the franchise to pick a direction between Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. It seems likely that Ingram will be the odd man out, which is perfect for a Knicks team who needs a player exactly like him.

Ingram is another do-it-all forward that can score effectively at three-levels, run isolation and pick-and-roll, and be a complementary piece as well. He also would fit well in New York's defensive culture, as he has all the tools to be an excellent defender around the rest of the Knicks' personnel.

A lineup of Brunson, DiVincenzo, Ingram, Anunoby, and Hartenstein would rival any unit in the NBA, giving the Knicks the five guys they need to win the franchise's first title in 52 years.

Hypothetical Trade Pelicans Receive Knicks Receive Julius Randle Brandon Ingram Mitchell Robinson Dyson Daniels 2 1st Round Picks

If the Knicks do decide to trade Randle, it should be for one of these six players, as anything less would just seem like a lateral step that disrupts chemistry and progress for the team. These six guys would raise the ceiling for New York to championship-level, and could be the move that finally gets this franchise over the hump.