There are only a handful of teams in the NBA that boast more than a handful of players who have defined excellence and passion over the years. As it stands, the L.A. Lakers are among those franchises that have showcased individuals with stellar careers.

With that said, we take a look at the top 10 Lakers that have played for the team throughout the years and rank them based on their impact not only on the franchise but on the whole league as well.

While we're at it, we'll also assess where LeBron James ranks among the Lakers greats after leading the franchise to the title back in 2020.

10 James Worthy

Known to the L.A. faithful as Big Game James due to always showing up for the Lakers’ most important moments, James Worthy’s 12-year career is indeed one for the history books. Entering the league in 1982, Worthy stayed as a Laker for the entirety of his NBA stint, averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals during that period.

Even if he’s at the bottom of this list, Worthy has some neat accomplishments to his name. Selected for seven All-Star Games, twice for All-NBA, three rings with the Purple and Gold, and inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2003, Worthy’s last name is truly apt when talking about the greatest Lakers out there.

9 Wilt Chamberlain

Throughout his 13-year career in the NBA, Wilt Chamberlain spent five seasons playing for the L.A. Lakers. Starting in 1968, one of the most dominant players of all time suited up for the franchise and averaged 17.7 points, 19.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.2 steals during that period. He would also connect 60.5 percent from the field, a kind of efficiency that’s almost unheard of even today.

His presence, along with Gail Goodrich and Jerry West, gave the franchise its first championship in Los Angeles when the Lakers beat the New York Knicks in the 1972 NBA Finals. Chamberlain was also named to four All-Star Games, two All-Defensive teams, and an All-NBA squad during his time in L.A.

8 George Mikan

Considered as the NBA’s first dominant big man, George Mikan led the Minneapolis Lakers back then to five championships during his seven-year career, including a three-peat from 1952 to 1954. Starting in 1948, the 6-foot-10 center would average 23.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

During his NBA career, Mikan would be named to four All-Star Games and six All-NBA teams. Three years after he retired in 1956, the league would induct him into the Hall of Fame, cementing his status not only as one of the greatest Lakers of all time, but among the most dominant individuals that have ever played the game.

7 LeBron James

It should be remembered that LeBron James signed with the L.A. Lakers at age 34 during the 2018-19 season. While most guys would see the end of their prime at that time, the King did what he promised and delivered a championship to the team in just his second year in Los Angeles.

Again, most guys at age 38 would never get enough minutes on the floor to have a real impact.

But LeBron, from age 34 to 38, would average 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game during his time as a Laker.

Add the fact that he broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record while wearing the Purple and Gold, and his place is solidified among the Laker greats. The only knock here is that he played most of his best years with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. Nevertheless, there’s no denying James deserves a spot on this list of all-time Lakers greats.

6 Shaquille O’Neal

Considered as the most dominant big man of his time, Shaquille O’Neal’s spell with the Lakers was certainly filled with glory. After signing with the team in 1996, O’Neal would have to wait for three years before finally holding gold above his head.

O’Neal got that elusive ring during the 1999-00 season under the guidance of Phil Jackson and alongside a rising star in Kobe Bryant. The pair would go on to win two more rings for L.A., cementing a three-peat for the team.

In total, O'Neal played eight seasons for the Lakers with averages of 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He also appeared in seven All-Star Games for the Purple and Gold, eight All-NBA teams, and three All-Defensive squads during his tenure in the City of Angels.

5 Elgin Baylor

In a career spanning 14 seasons for the Purple and Gold, Elgin Baylor’s right to be included in the all-time Laker greats can’t be denied. Certainly, his career averages of 27.4 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists are more than enough to cement his claim as one of the franchise’s best players.

Throughout his time as a Laker, Baylor played 11 All-Star Games, nabbed the Rookie of the Year award, and even had his jersey number 22 retired by the team. But in all eight Finals appearances he has participated in, sadly, Baylor didn’t win any for Los Angeles.

Ultimately, the franchise gave him a ring when the Lakers won the championship in 1972, his last year with the team. Even though he only played nine games during that season, the Lakers would still honor him for all the years Baylor gave them.

4 Jerry West

There’s a reason why Jerry West’s profile has been used as the NBA’s logo for decades now. The 6-foot-3 guard played all 14 seasons of his career wearing the Purple and Gold while averaging 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 2.6 steals during that period.

More than the numbers, though, West was instrumental in giving Los Angeles its first NBA title during the 1971-72 season, the very same season a 33-game winning streak was achieved by the Lakers. Add the fact that he was selected 12 times to an All-NBA team, 14 times as an All-Star, and five times as part of an All-Defensive team, and it's clear why West is considered to be one of the greatest Lakers ever.

3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Before LeBron James broke the scoring record, the name on top of the list for the longest time has always been Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Standing at 7-foot-2, the legendary big man played six seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks before going to L.A. where he spent the remaining 14 years of his NBA career.

During that period, Abdul-Jabbar notched 22.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game for Los Angeles. Along with 13 All-Star selections while playing for the City of Angels, the center also helped bring five championships to the Lakers as part of the Showtime era with Magic Johnson.

2 Kobe Bryant

Looking at how Kobe Bryant started in the league, one would think the lanky teenager was going to end up as a one-hit wonder and eventually fade into obscurity. Instead of going that route, the Black Mamba went the other way and took the road to greatness as one of the best Lakers of all time.

In the span of 20 years in the NBA, Bryant averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game and won five rings with the Lakers. The 18-time All-Star also earned All-NBA and All-Defensive team honors 15 and 12 times, respectively.

But more than the numbers and accolades, Bryant gets the second-top spot here in this list for his insane dedication to becoming a better basketball player. Throughout his entire career, Bryant has gained both admirers and critics for his obsessive manner to improve his game and get the win. Even if that’s the case, no one can deny the massive heart he had for Los Angeles, a trait that helped endear the whole city to him.

1 Magic Johnson

Sitting on top of this list is Magic Johnson, a guy who’s had a balanced set of accomplishments in his NBA career. Entering the league in 1979 as the No. 1 pick, the All-Star point guard would earn both Rookie of the Year award and Finals MVP as he steered the Lakers to a championship by overcoming the Philadelphia 76ers.

Johnson would go on to win a total of five rings as a Laker while becoming a three-time Finals MVP, 12-time All-Star, and three-time regular season MVP. During that span, Magic posted averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

Even if a battle with HIV caused him to miss four seasons, Magic would return in 1995 to play his final season in L.A. and retire shortly after. With all the things he has done for the Lakers, and even more after retirement, his legacy as the greatest to ever play for the franchise won’t be doubted.

As for LeBron James, his career is far from over. He might still be able to rise a few more spots in this list. However, it remains to be seen whether the King could add more to his legendary career or a young new guy can start his journey towards greatness in L.A.