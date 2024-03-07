Highlights Calvin Ridley returned to NFL after suspension with strong season in 2023, drawing interest from multiple teams.

The Jacksonville Jaguars may not retain Ridley; multiple teams are showing interest in acquiring him.

Potential landing spots include the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, providing opportunities for Ridley to shine with elite QBs.

After having served his full-year suspension for the 2022 NFL season, wideout Calvin Ridley made a successful return to the gridiron in 2023. Finishing with 1,016 receiving yards on 76 receptions, Ridley had the second-best season of his career since entering the league in 2018.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars rumored to be moving on from the 29-year-old—especially after they tagged pass rusher Josh Allen rather than the wideout—Ridley could be a compelling option for a lot of teams this offseason.

Considering that signing Ridley would also mean paying the Atlanta Falcons an early round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jaguars may not feel so inclined to keep Ridley around. This year's draft is expected to be rich with talent at the receiver position, and as a result, Jacksonville will likely opt to reserve their draft picks for themselves.

However, with Spotrac projecting his current market price at $17.5 million, in addition to his resurgent season in 2024, Ridley could become an incredibly sought after talent for teams that are looking to bolster their passing attack. From the defending champs to a future Hall of Fame QB, oddsmakers are predicting a bright future for Calvin Ridley.

Ridley Next Team Odds (If Not JAX) Team Odds Atlanta Falcons +200 Kansas City Chiefs +500 New York Jets +700 Buffalo Bills +800 Pittsburgh Steelers +1000

*All odd courtsesy of BetUS.

3 Kansas City Chiefs - Odds to Sign: +500

Chiefs are still in the hunt for a player who can stretch the field

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected WR Rashee Rice with the 55th overall pick. Despite proving to be a steady and reliable target for Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs were still clearly lacking weapons. While it's scary to think about, they are in fact going to get better, as they are all but certain to be in the market for a speedy pass catcher after releasing deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chiefs really lacked talent at the WR position in 2023. Apart from rookie Rashee Rice, the other 7 wideouts combined for just 1,473 yards, or about 33 percent of K.C.'s passing yards in 2023.

Kansas City is looking to fill a role similar to the one that Ridley played last year in Jacksonville, a speedster who can stretch the field and take the top off of a defense. Given that he'd be catching passes from the greatest QB in the league today, Ridley's potential value could skyrocket.

His age may be a factor for some (he'll be 30 by the end of the 2024 campaign), but his ability to clear the coveted 1,000 receiving yard threshold, despite the challenges he's faced in recent years, indicates that Ridley still has plenty of left to offer.

Given that the Chiefs are eager to provide Mahomes with weapons, Ridley's current price tag may be just reasonable enough to land him with the most proficient passer in the game today, though the Chiefs will have to employ some fancy footwork, as they are just $9.7 million below the salary cap.

2 Atlanta Falcons - Odds to Sign: +200

Falcons are the betting favorites to give Ridley a homecoming

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After drafting Ridley with the 26th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons parted ways with the veteran receiver after a season-long sports betting-related suspension was handed down by the NFL brass in March 2022. However, they now find themselves as the betting favorites to reignite their relationship with Ridley.

Since the offseason began, Atlanta has made a litany of changes. They have poached the coaching staff of the Los Angeles Rams and are actively in the market for a QB; they could warm to the idea of adding a little bit of familiarity among all the changes. Not to mention, Ridley would be another weapon to lure a quality veteran QB to the ATL.

While there's no telling what the Falcons' offense looks like next season, it's safe to say that re-signing Ridley could prove to be beneficial to a team that will be looking to surround a newfound signal-caller with as many weapons as possible. They've certainly got the funds to do it, as they rank 13th in cap space, with over $41 million to play with.

1 Buffalo Bills - Odds to Sign: +800

Bills could look to make one last push toward their title aspirations

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After yet another absolutely devastating playoff loss to the Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills are beginning to run out of options. Their star WR, Stephon Diggs, will turn 31 in November and their defense has already begun to lose key pieces as they attempt to reach cap compliance. (They are still about $7.7 million over the cap as of this writing.)

Should they wish to go all in and make one final attempt at breaking through against Mahomes and Andy Reid, they are going to need some firepower. Ridley, despite his age, proved he remains one of the more efficient route runners in the league, something that could be utilized in Buffalo.

Josh Allen has statistically been one of if not the most impressive QBs in the league for four years now. If he's ever going to exercise those playoff demons, he will need as much help as he can get. And with his old deep ball receiver Gabe Davis set to depart in free agency, the howitzer-armed signal caller needs another burner.

The Bills' offense would provide a scheme-friendly home for Ridley too, as they could accommodate him switching between the X, flank, and slot positions. Instead of simply relegating him to a static receiver on the outside as Jacksonville did, the Bills could find ways to get creative with the combination of Diggs and Ridley.

However, given that the Bills are seemingly beginning to exit their title window, having a pair of 30-year-old veterans at the head of their receiving core could come back to haunt them.

While there is no telling where Ridley may end up at this point in time, it's fair to say that there are plenty of teams that are hoping to be his franchise of the future.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.