Highlights Derrick Henry expressed doubt about the chances of returning to the Tennessee Titans with his contract set to expire.

The running back market is hard to predict, and with Henry turning 30, teams may not want to pay as much. Henry may also look to prioritize winning.

The Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles all make sense as contenders who could benefit tremendously with the addition of Henry.

Derrick Henry didn't hide his frustrations following the Tennessee Titans' Week 15 loss to the Houston Texans. The back has spent seven seasons in the NFL as the face of the Titans' franchise, and this offseason, he's set to hit the open market.

Yeah, definitely today you had that feeling (that it could be the end of my career with the Titans)... I had hope of kind of slipping in there (the playoffs), and then being eliminated with three games left. I've been here my whole career. Definitely wanted to go out strong, which that isn't the case.

Despite not producing as usual this season, Henry still shows clear signs of ability that, behind a good offensive line, could result in productive play. While turning 30 will deter many, Henry has the frame and power that make him an exception at the position and should still provide a lot of value to NFL teams.

So where could the running back land? Despite the lowering perception of the position and its value, many organizations should be interested in Henry should he hit the open market.

Related Titans OL takes blame for Will Levis injury in Week 15 loss The rookie quarterback was sacked seven times in Week 15, one of which resulted in an ankle injury that forced him out of the game.

Chicago Bears

Current 2024 cap space: $63,287,635 (7th)

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Ryan Poles enters another offseason with plenty of cap space, but this time, the Chicago Bears have more of a foundation in place. The team will likely have an ongoing debate about whether to continue moving forward with Justin Fields or not, but regardless of who is under center, there needs to be a strong surrounding cast.

Currently, the Bears rushing attack has been relatively dependable, with Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman, and Roschon Johnson all contributing in varying roles. However, getting Henry in the backfield to take the bulk of the carries will help take the weight off of the quarterback by forcing defenses to commit to stopping the run with eight-man boxes. This could also result in a new team identity centered on hard-nosed, physical football. The Bears way.

Chicago is now looking to take the next step in their rebuild, and that should be trying to jump into playoff contention. Getting a trusted veteran in Henry who has postseason success could be a major piece toward that end, and the Bears shouldn't hesitate to spend in order to get him.

Houston Texans

Current 2024 cap space: $72,774,463 (5th)

Entering the season, the expectations for the Houston Texans were low. However, they've looked phenomenal in year one under head coach DeMeco Ryans. With a major step up from the receiver group this season, the team could run it back with their current set of pass-catching weapons and no one could argue the decision.

However, with the fifth-largest available budget this free agency period, general manager Nick Caserio should still look to make some splash signings to help bolster their roster, and running back looks ripe for an upgrade.

Stat 2023 Houston Texans NFL Rank Rush Yards/Game 100.3 22nd Rush Yards/Attempt 3.8 T-27th Rush TDs 9 23rd Rush 1st Downs 69 T-28th

That's where Derrick Henry comes in. The current backfield is split between Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce, who have both shown promise but are not in the same league as King Henry. Adding Henry into the backfield adds another element to the offense that allows the unit to continue progressing in their push for the AFC South title and, possibly, a Super Bowl.

As a cherry on top for Henry, by signing with the Texans he would get to remain in the AFC South. Getting the chance to go against his former team could appeal to him—and help Houston get a deal done.

Dallas Cowboys

Current 2024 cap space: $-13,680,400 (25th)

This past offseason, the Dallas Cowboys made the tough call of moving on from Ezekiel Elliott and handing over the reins of the backfield to Tony Pollard. Despite his success in past seasons, Pollard hasn't lived up to expectations as the bell cow in 2023. With his contract expiring, the Cowboys now have a void at the position, and will have to decide how they choose to fill it.

Stat 2022 Pollard 2023 Pollard Yards/Game 62.9 60.6 Attempts/Game 12.1 14.8 Rush Yards/Attempt 5.2 4.1 Rush TD/Game 0.56 0.36

Nearing the trade deadline, there was plenty of speculation that the Cowboys were attempting to acquire Henry. That interest should still exist if the back hits the open market this offseason. Getting Henry in the backfield working behind one of the best offensive lines in the league should be a significant advantage for Dallas if they choose to sell themselves as the ideal destination for Henry.

The negative cap space is cause for concern about whether this move could be within their budget, but this is how Jerry Jones routinely operates, often restructuring contracts and offering extensions in order to kick the salary cap can down the road. And you know Jerry loves a splashy offseason signing.

Baltimore Ravens

Current 2024 cap space: $11,585,482 (21st)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Baltimore Ravens have been dealing with bad luck at running back for a few seasons now. J.K. Dobbins was lost for the season (again), Keaton Mitchell is out for the year, and Gus Edwards is the first back they've had to surpass the 150-carry mark since 2019.

Of course, Baltimore could opt to keep a committee approach. However, a backfield that features Henry and Mitchell next season could be a deadly thunder and lightning rushing duo that helps the Ravens as their offense continues to evolve under offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Lamar Jackson brings so much on the ground that having Henry on the field would force defenses to over-commit to stopping the team in the trenches, leaving countless opportunities for Jackson to pick them apart in the passing game or keep it himself and find the edge.

The budget will come into question, as Baltimore doesn't have much flexibility with Jackson's latest contract extension. But if the two sides can agree on terms, there is no question that the Ravens could have one of the scariest rushing attacks in recent memory.

Philadelphia Eagles

Current 2024 cap space: $28,263,590 (18th)

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Home of the "tush push," the Philadelphia Eagles have cycled their starting running backs in the past two seasons. With D'Andre Swift set to hit the open market, the trend will likely continue into year three.

A scenario where Derrick Henry and the Eagles agree to a contract is likely one where the market isn't interested in paying premium money at the position to someone nearing 30 years old. As a result, Henry could prioritize fit and ability to contend for a Super Bowl.

Both are wonderful with Philadelphia, as they have one of the best offensive lines in the league and are able to vary their running schemes. They run about league average in zone as well as gap run schemes, and operating both would benefit Henry. Historically, he’s a better zone runner, but so are most backs, and getting him gap looks to use his big frame as he loses a bit of juice with age will also help extend his career.

Eagles Run Scheme Usage League rank Zone 69% 15th Gap 31% 18th

Finding a number both parties can agree on may be difficult, but an Eagles' offense that features Henry's sheer size and ability could be dangerous alongside a running QB that can squat 600 pounds. It's the perfect formula for the Brotherly Shove on steroids.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.