The Buffalo Bills suffered yet another playoff heartbreak to cap off their 2023 campaign, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional round after winning six in a row to finish the season and start the playoffs.

Buffalo's playoff woes could be taking their toll, as star wideout Stefon Diggs took to Twitter, posting a cryptic tweet to his feed on March 15.

This shook the NFL world to its core, leaving the rumor mill swirling about Diggs following Buffalo's free agency period that saw the team suffer a number of losses on both sides of the ball.

With the Bills needing to retool going into 2024, Diggs could look to move elsewhere for a new start and could be traded this offseason if Buffalo elects to move on. Here are four potential landing spots for Diggs heading into the 2024 campaign.

4 Dallas Cowboys

Could Jerry Jones and the Cowboys finally go 'all in' ?

The Dallas Cowboys fell short in the playoffs again in 2023, suffering an upset to a young Green Bay Packers squad at home in the Wild Card round, leaving fans disgruntled to say the least.

To open the offseason, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made assurances that Dallas would be "all in" entering free agency to bolster their roster to compete for a Super Bowl in 2024. These moves didn't happen, and Cowboys fans were left with yet another dry offseason as Dallas' existing core gears up for another solid campaign next season.

Though they boast an impressive core with Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Ceedee Lamb, and Stefon Diggs' brother, Trevon Diggs, it feels like a piece is missing from Dallas after a string of playoff shortcomings.

Uniting the Diggs brothers in Dallas could be the answer for Jones and the Cowboys, as moving for Diggs would give their offense another dynamic playmaker next to Lamb. It's clear that Trevon has been campaigning for his older brother's move to Big D, sending out a cryptic tweet about how Josh Allen didn't turn into a star until Stefon's arrival, as well as a not-so-cryptic tweet.

Pairing Diggs and Lamb could form one of the best receiving duos in the NFL, give Prescott another weapon after his MVP-caliber 2023 campaign without Diggs, and take some pressure off of a depleted Cowboys rushing attack following the loss of Tony Pollard in free agency.

Dallas holds five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and could come off of their 24th overall and 58th overall picks to land Diggs, depending on what his price tag will look like in the trade market. Moving for Diggs could be the 'all in' move Cowboys fans were promised by Jones, and finally get the Cowboys over the hump in 2024.

3 Detroit Lions

Lions make big-time splash to bolster young roster

The Detroit Lions have been a team on the rise under head coach Dan Campell and took a step into the championship spotlight with a solid 12-5 campaign in 2023, their best season in decades.

To keep the ball rolling, the Lions could look to bolster their offense even more with a trade for Diggs. Detroit could add Diggs to a young offense with existing playmakers in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam LaPorta. Adding Diggs could add another element for Jared Goff and a Lions passing attack that was already second in the NFL in passing yards with their existing weapons last season.

Lions 2023 Passing Ranks Category Lions NFL Rank Yards 4,401 2nd Touchdowns 30 T-4th Completion % 67.3 5th Yards/Attempt 7.6 T-5th 1st Downs 228 2nd Passer Rating 98.1 5th

Detroit's pass-heavy offense took a big step forward in 2023, ranking as a top-five unit in yards and touchdowns. Diggs could slide into Detroit's receiving corps alongside St. Brown and Jameson Williams, giving the Lions another element for opposing defenses to game plan for.

Diggs would also fit seamlessly into OC Ben Johnson's offensive scheme, as he is a more classic outside wideout, while St. Brown tends to move around the formation a lot more, lining up in the slot at a relatively high rate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While Stefon Diggs lined up outside on 67 percent of his snaps in 2023, Amon-Ra St. Brown actually lined up in the slot more often than not, splitting out wide on 48 percent of his plays and coming out of the slot on 49 percent.

Adding Diggs would put Detroit's offense near the top of the food chain in the NFL, though the Lions should expect another step forward offensively in 2024 with or without him. Goff's 605 pass attempts last season rank second-highest in his career and that number would likely only increase with the addition of Diggs. Detroit's passing juggernaut could carry them to a second straight NFC championship next season.

2 Houston Texans

Young Texans offense pairs elite receiver with superstar quarterback

The new kids on the block showed out in 2023, as the Houston Texans put the NFL on notice behind Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud. The Texans enjoyed a quick turnaround last season on the shoulders of Stroud's immediate impact.

With Stroud at the helm, Houston's receiving corps excelled with rookie Tank Dell proving his value through a 47-catch, 709-yard campaign (he only played 11 games) alongside breakout wideout Nico Collins. Collins posted his first 1,000-yard season in 2023, catching 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns.

Houston splashed in free agency too, adding star veterans in RB Joe Mixon and edge defender Danielle Hunter. The Texans could keep the ball rolling this offseason in the trade market by landing Diggs to bolster their attack going into 2024. Houston boasted the seventh-best passing game in terms of yardage in 2023.

Last year, the Texans were just a fun, young team experiencing the playoffs for the first time. With the addition of Diggs, they could become instant contenders. Diggs would step into an offense that already has Dell and Collins, as well as new arrival Mixon and veteran tight end Dalton Schultz, who just signed a new multi-year deal himself.

A move for Diggs could be reasonable for a Houston team with eight draft picks going into April. The Texans have two second-round picks, at 42nd and 59th overall, following a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in which they shipped out their 23rd overall pick and landed the 42nd pick among other assets. If need be, Houston could throw in their 86th overall pick to land Diggs too.

Diggs could give one of the NFL's premier offenses an accelerated championship window with what would easily be the top receiving trio in the league alongside Dell and Collins. Diggs' arrival would also make it easier for Stroud to take a second-year leap after his epic rookie performance.

1 Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers retool offense with superstar receiver

Following the hiring of head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Los Angeles Chargers cleaned house offensively, already having lost WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and RB Austin Ekeler this offseason. With the remainder of the offseason, the Chargers will likely gauge the trade market and upcoming draft to fill holes on their roster due to their tight cap situation.

Along with Allen and Williams, Los Angeles also lost veteran tight end Gerald Everett, who was a reliable target for QB Justin Herbert over the last few seasons, making the need for playmakers a top priority for the Chargers. Interestingly, both Everett and Allen ended up in the Windy City when the dust settled.

Chargers Offensive Losses Player New Team 2023 Offensive Snap % Austin Ekeler, RB WAS 54.4 Mike Williams, WR NYJ 14.4 Keenan Allen, WR CHI 67.3 Gerald Everett, TE CHI 49.4 Joshua Kelley, RB Free Agent 33.9

Making a move for Diggs could cost the Chargers one of their top pass-rushers in Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack, who the team worked tirelessly to retain through pay cuts and contract restructures, but could pay dividends for Herbert and the offense. Looking to next season, the Chargers' offense is severely lacking depth and weapons in the receiving corps and backfield.

Chargers Skill Players Currently Under Contract Player 2024 Cap Hit 2023 Production Josh Palmer, WR $3,370,919 38 receptions, 581 yards Quentin Johnston, WR $3,224,722 38 receptions, 431 yards Derius Davis, WR $1,092,983 15 receptions, 66 yards Simi Fehoko, WR $1,055,000 1 reception, 9 yards Will Dissly, TE $2,625,000 17 receptions, 173 yards Donald Parham, TE $1,325,000 27 receptions, 285 yards Stone Smartt, TE $986,667 11 receptions, 155 yards Hayden Hurst, TE N/A 18 receptions, 184 yards Gus Edwards, RB $2,250,000 198 rushes, 810 yards, 13 TD Isaiah Spiller, RB $1,169,238 37 rushes, 96 rush yards Jaret Patterson, RB $985,000 N/A Elijah Dotson, RB $915,000 4 rushes, 6 yards

If the team elects to hold onto Bosa and Mack, they also have the fifth-overall pick in the draft in their back pocket (for which several teams could look to trade), along with the 37th and 69th overall picks, depending on what Diggs' price tag will be. After all of their cuts and releases, the Chargers also have over $39 million in cap space, fourth-most in the NFL, so they would have no trouble paying Diggs what he thinks he deserves.

Trading for Diggs could be a total game-changer for the Chargers' offense and could give Herbert yet another reliable target next to young receivers Quentin Johnston and Josh Palmer following the losses of Williams and Allen. The addition of Diggs could also provide veteran leadership alongside Herbert for a young and developing Chargers offense.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.