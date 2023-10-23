Highlights On average, about 10 percent of the human population is left-handed. However, of the over 700 men that have played quarterback in at least one NFL game since the merger in 1965, only 26 of them have been left-handed.

Lefty quarterbacks are as rare as they've ever been in 2023, with the only left-handed signal caller currently signed to a roster being Miami's Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite the odds, there have been some excellent lefty quarterbacks over the last few decades, including two Hall of Famers, a former MVP, and one of the best redemption stories in NFL history.

There are approximately 16.7 million people who settle in on the couch to watch NFL games each Sunday in the fall. About 10% of that population is left-handed. While that doesn't mean much when you're holding the remote control, it's a completely different story if you're commanding a team at quarterback in the NFL.

In fact, the percentage dwindles dramatically with regard to left-handed QBs in football. Only two of them have accumulated resumes worthy of the Hall of Fame, and in today's football landscape, you'd be hard-pressed to find a quality left-handed quarterback not named Tua Tagovailoa at most levels of the sport. Here are the five greatest lefties to ever take an NFL snap, based on their accolades throughout their careers.

5 Mark Brunell (1994-2011)

Remember when Mark Brunell suited up for the Green Bay Packers? Not to worry, there aren't many people who do. This lefty made his bones running the show for the Jacksonville Jaguars for most of his career. While he did play for five different NFL teams, it was his time with the Jags in which he put the league on notice.

The rangy southpaw led the league in passing in 1996, part of a run during which he made the Pro Bowl three out of four years. He led a fledgling Jacksonville franchise to the postseason six times, and in the end, found his way onto the New Orleans Saints, as part of a Super Bowl-winning team in 2009.

He racked up some impressive accolades, finishing in the top 10 in passing yards three times, finishing with a passer rating in the top 10 seven times, and finishing in the top 10 in yards per attempt three times as well. His heady play also earned him a spot on the Detroit Lions coaching staff as the team's quarterbacks coach.

Player Years Pass Yards TD-INT Mark Brunell 1994-2011 32,072 184-108

4 Boomer Esiason (1984-1997)

His first name is Norman, but even when calling NFL games on TV, he's known as Boomer. He was destined to wreak havoc before he ever even stepped onto the gridiron. He earned the nickname from his parents before he was born: his mother, Irene, was inundated with his constant kicking in the womb, ergo Boomer.

Esiason was a four-time Pro Bowler, playing at a time when other great luminaries were doing their thing. He was named Player of the Week 20 times during his illustrious career. He guided the Cincinnati Bengals to a berth in Super Bowl XXIII, after winning the league's Most Valuable Player award in 1988. Believe it or not, the Suffolk County native is the NFL career leader for left-handed quarterbacks in yards, touchdowns, and completions.

Player Years Pass Yards TD-INT Boomer Esiason 1984-1997 37,920 247-184

3 Michael Vick (2001-2015)

A very good case can be made for Michael Vick to be at the top of this list. Although not a definitive, championships often come into play when compiling a catalog, and that's one thing Vick's resume lacks. Known mostly for his exploits with the Atlanta Falcons, Vick clocked in with a 4.3 40-yard dash at his rookie combine in 2001, which is mind-boggling for a QB.

He possessed a cannon of an arm, and could wing it downfield with the best of them. While Matt Ryan holds nearly every passing record for the franchise, it was the highlight reel that Vick provided which people remember the most. He had the ability to evade sacks ad nauseam to extend plays. His dual threat ability literally changed the NFL, and if you look at the stable of QBs in the NFL today, his influence is plain to see.

After spending two years away from the league during what would have been the prime of his career, Vick returned to the NFL and put together one of the great comeback stories in sports history. He won the starting job with the Philadelphia Eagles, and though he was still electric with his legs, he put up by far his best season as a passer while earning Pro Bowl and Comeback Player of the Year nods in 2010.

Player Years Pass Yards TD-INT Michael Vick 2001-2015 22,464 133-88

2 Ken Stabler (1970-1984)

Ken Stabler was silky smooth. He was slithery, as well. That's why he was called the 'Snake'. He was the very essence of the time period (1970s) in which he played. He had a rough look, with hair coming down out the back of his helmet and a bushy ol' beard. If you saw him in an alley, you'd probably turn and hightail it in the opposite direction.

He epitomized the gruff appearance and physical style of play of the Oakland Raiders of John Madden and Al Davis. But he also threw a very pretty ball. Just ask Cliff Branch, Fred Biletnikoff, or Dave Casper, three of his go-to pass catchers, all of whom are Hall of Famers just like the Snake.

He wasn't afraid to run, either. And he wasn't afraid to run into the teeth of the defense. It appeared as though the more blood and dirt he accumulated on his uniform during a game, the more mad he got, and the more inspired he was to shove it down opponents' throats.

When the dust had all settled on his career, Stabler had won Super Bowl XI, won the NFL MVP in 1974, engineered 16 fourth-quarter comebacks, and directed 23 game-winning drives. Canton was calling. Stabler was something else to watch, the consummate blue-collar baller who played in exactly the right era.

Player Years Pass Yards TD-INT Ken Stabler 1970-1984 27,938 194-222

1 Steve Young (1985-1999)

Steve Young had the unenviable task of following Joe Montana as quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Montana was a legend. So calm and collected at all times, he earned the title, Joe Cool, and it fit him to a tee. Montana had engineered countless fourth-quarter comebacks, he brought four Lombardi Trophies back to the Bay, and many still stubbornly hold to the notion that Montana is the GOAT.

So, yeah, welcome to San Francisco, Steve Young. Good luck winning the fans over when they see you as the guy who chased Joe out of town. Thankfully, Young was up to the challenge. He provided the 49ers faithful with a different kind of excitement, but with very similar results. Montana was not known for his mobility, but Young was elusive. The lefty out of BYU could throw, and he sure could run.

On the ground, he rushed for 4,239 yards, sixth all-time among NFL QBs. Through the air, he tallied over 33,000 yards. He won a pair of Super Bowls, including Super Bowl XXIX, for which he won the MVP, and set all kinds of 49ers single-season records.

Among them were, most single-season TD passes (36), single-season completion percentage (70.3), single-season quarterback rating (112.8), and consecutive games with a pass TD (18). When all was said and done, he rightfully joined Montana in the Hall of Fame.

Player Years Pass Yards TD-INT Steve Young 1985-1999 33,124 232-107

