San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffery will be the next Madden NFL cover athlete, as officially announced by EA on Tuesday. Here's a look at the new cover:

McCaffrey has become the 24th athlete to be featured as the face of the popular video game. Not every piece of cover art has received applause over the years (and the same goes for the games themselves), however, and some covers stand out more than others.

Here are the five greatest covers in the history of EA Sports' Madden NFL video game:

1 Madden NFL 10 (Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald)

It was the first cover to feature two athletes

This is what a Madden NFL cover should look like. It is a perfect blend of art and aura that screams "video game." Madden NFL 10 was also the first time two players were featured on the cover, and it looks like a hard-hitting football game with former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu ready to engage with ball carrier and former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

It was also unique to feature two players from the previous Super Bowl (43, won by Pittsburgh), which is viewed by many as one of the greatest of the modern age. In addition to a Super Bowl-winning season, Polamalu recorded 73 combined tackles and seven interceptions that year.

As for Fitzgerald, he recorded 1,431 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, while also setting single-season postseason records for receiving yards (546) and receiving TDs (7), including seven catches for 127 yards and a pair of TDs in their Super Bowl loss.

Two legendary players with an artwork-splattered cover...it doesn't get any better than that.

2 Madden NFL 23 (John Madden)

A special cover to honor the late great

This one is more sentimental. There is no Madden NFL without the legendary voice of football, Hall of Fame coach, and all-time great color commentator, John Madden. The artwork is fun and honors the memory of his infectious personality.

Madden's 112-39-7 record as a coach is among the top 10 all-time in the NFL in terms of win percentage. However, younger generations will always remember his commentary while gaming, including his helpful knowledge of the game, which was elementary but charming for everyone who understood the simple dialogue for people new to the game of football.

It's also important to note he was the cover star every year until the turn of the century.

3 Madden NFL 16 (Odell Beckham Jr.)

A great way to capture the catch no one could stop talking about

Everyone in 2015 was tired of the replays of New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s infamous one-handed catch on Sunday Night Football. That said, what a brilliant move by EA Sports to replicate the catch for the Madden NFL 16 cover.

Beckham had one of the greatest starts to a career by a wide receiver. He pulled in 91 receptions for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Odell Beckham Jr.'s rookie campaign left him ranked 7th in all-time rookie receiving yards, 5th in receptions, and 5th in TDs. However, people often forget that he only played in 12 games, starting 11 of those, which means his 108.8 yards per game is an NFL rookie record.

Although the artwork could be artsier, the pose is one of the greatest ever to grace the cover of a sports video game.

4 Madden NFL 2004 (Michael Vick)

Even though it is a photo, it looks fast.

"In motion" Madden NFL covers rule supreme, and few are better than that which features former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick. The way he scrambles out of the pocket while looking down the field really foreshadows the scrambling quarterback game that the NFL would become in the two subsequent decades.

Vick's 777 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 2002 seem like small potatoes today, but he revolutionized the game—specifically, his never-before-seen speed at the QB position. Yes, running QBs had been around before, but his mobility was on another level.

While the cover's background could have more inspiration, the fast design and placement of the circular Madden NFL 2004 logo are superb.

5 Madden NFL 12 (Peyton Hillis)

The most legendary cover star of all time

There is no argument that former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is one of the worst choices to be on the cover of a Madden NFL game and quickly put an end to "fan voting" to decide who deserves the cover spot.

That said, this cover is brilliant. The paint splatter, and the city of Cleveland in the background is one of the greatest ever. Plus, the orange really pops against the white background.

To earn the fans' approval, Hillis ran for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2010, producing one of the greatest one-hit-wonder seasons in the NFL's history. The irony is that the Madden NFL 12 cover star would run for only 1,258 yards and six TDs over the next four seasons combined. He was out of the league in 2014, just three years after he graced the Madden cover, which must be some sort of record.

You can criticize the choice of the cover star, but the fullback-like facemask and power run pose still go hard.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.