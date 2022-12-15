Highlights Manchester United have been one of the most dominance forces of the Premier League era.

The club have had some world-class strikers over the years, including the likes of Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Rooney is United's top goal-scorer of the Premier League era, fending off serious competition for the honour/

Manchester United are the most successful club in the history of the English top flight (20), and have also won the most Premier League titles (13) since the competition's inception in 1992/93.

An exceptional record held by one of the world's most legendary clubs, which has seen some of the best players in history pass through its ranks. Among them are world-renowned strikers who have tormented Premier League defences and left the opposition shaking on numerous occasions.

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Eric Cantona, here is a ranking of the top nine Premier League goalscorers in Manchester United's history.

Top Nine Premier League Goal-scorers in Manchester United's History Rank Player Goals Appearances 1 Wayne Rooney 183 393 2 Ryan Giggs 109 632 3 Paul Scholes 107 499 4 Cristiano Ronaldo 103 236 5 Ruud van Nistelrooy 95 150 6 Andrew Cole 93 195 7 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 91 235 8 Marcus Rashford 83 272 9 Eric Cantona 64 143

Related 50 Greatest Premier League Players of All Time [Ranked] The Premier League has seen an abundance of extremely talented players, but who makes the cut?

Eric Cantona

64 goals

Eric Cantona arrived at Manchester United in November 1992 on the back of an English league title with Leeds. It was a marriage that quickly proved fruitful, with the Frenchman enjoying a highly successful first six months. From then on, the man who is now considered one of the best No7s in the history of the Red Devils managed to win the hearts of his fans.

He even earned himself a royal nickname, now known as 'Eric The King' in the Old Trafford dugout. In the space of four and a half seasons, the four-time English league champion managed to score no fewer than 64 goals for the Mancunian club. A legend among legends.

Eric Cantona's Premier League stats with Manchester United Goals 64 Assists 51 Appearances 143

Marcus Rashford

83 goals

A product of the Manchester United youth set-up, Marcus Rashford is the only player on this list still active at the time of writing. Perceived as one of the Red Devils' great hopefuls, it didn't take long for the England striker to start breaking several precociousness records.

And although his last few months have been more disappointing than his early years, the left-winger's talent is undeniable. If proof were needed, one need look no further than the fact that, at the age of 26, he has made more than 400 appearances for the 20-time English champions. A club with which he has already scored more than 130 goals, including 83 in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League stats with Manchester United Goals 83 Assists 39 Appearances 272

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

91 goals

In 1996, it took Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just six minutes to introduce himself to his new fans. Brought in from Norwegian club Molde during the summer transfer window, the striker scored his first goal on his debut for the Red Devils. It was the first of 91 Premier League goals for the striker, who would spend almost ten seasons in the colours of Manchester United.

Although he was initially perceived as a player destined to sit on the bench, he soon proved indispensable, winning the hearts of his fans and the favour of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scandinavian striker returned the favour, putting in a string of fine performances to help Manchester United win the Champions League in an epic final against Bayern Munich, considered one of the greatest matches in the competition's history.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Premier League stats with Manchester United Goals 91 Assists 37 Appearances 235

Andrew Cole

93 goals

After breaking into the big time at Arsenal and becoming a renowned goalscorer with Newcastle, Andy Cole joined Manchester United in the winter of 1995. It was a move that did not go down well with Magpies fans, who were unhappy to see their star striker leave St James' Park.

In his first few months, the Red Devils' new striker made a name for himself, scoring 12 goals in 19 Premier League appearances in the second half of the season. And despite two difficult first full seasons, the result of a dip in form and a serious leg injury, the striker still managed to prove indispensable to his manager and put together a string of top-class seasons. In 195 Premier League appearances for Manchester United, the Englishman scored 93 goals.

Andrew Cole's Premier League stats with Manchester United Goals 93 Assists 30 Appearances 195

Ruud van Nistelrooy

95 goals

After moving from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in the 2001/02 season, Ruud Van Nistelrooy took the Premier League by storm. His first season saw him bag 23 Premier League goals in just 32 games and 10 UEFA Champions League goals in just 14 games.

In the five campaigns that Van Nistelrooy spent at Manchester United before his move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the 2006/07 season, the Dutchman hit over 20 Premier League goals in four campaigns. His aerial presence and almost unplayable technicality on the ball bullied defenders and made him unplayable at times. This incredible ability led to him finally winning the coveted golden boot award in the 2002/03 season when United were crowned Premier League champions.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Premier League stats with Manchester United Goals 95 Assists 14 Appearances 150

Cristiano Ronaldo

103 goals

The 2003/04 season saw then-Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson introduce the world to who would be one of the greatest players of all time: Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo's presence on the pitch was felt even in his early years, but it wasn't until the 06/07 season when the goals started coming for the Portuguese superstar.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner lifted the Premier League trophy with United three times, finishing top goalscorer from the right wing with 31 goals in just 34 Premier League appearances. Ronaldo scored an array of breathtaking goals, with some of the finest coming from long-distance freekicks, where he utilised the now popular knuckleball technique to leave goalkeepers with no chance of saving the ball.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League stats with Manchester United Goals 103 Assists 37 Appearances 236

Related Ranking the 9 Greatest Individual Seasons From Man Utd Players Man United have had countless world-class players play for them over the years.

Paul Scholes

107 goals

A veteran in England's top flight, Paul Scholes dictated the game and his ability to pass the ball influenced so many wins for the Red Devils over the years. However, his ability to strike the ball was an extremely strong part of his game. The Englishman could find the back of the net from obscene distances and turn a game on its head in a matter of moments.

Scholes remains one of the most successful players in Premier League history, with the midfielder lifting the trophy on eleven occasions under the dominant Sir Alex Ferguson reign. The Englishman managed to amass 107 Premier League goals across 499 games for the club.

Paul Scholes' Premier League stats with Manchester United Goals 107 Assists 55 Appearances 499

Ryan Giggs

109 goals

A pivotal player of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, Ryan Giggs was a part of the historic reign from start to finish, becoming one of the most accomplished players in the league's history, winning the title on 13 different occasions.

Giggs' pace made him difficult for defenders to deal with, and with the plethora of superstars around him, Manchester United's dominance was extremely difficult to overthrow, with Ferguson's side winning seven Premier League titles in just 11 seasons. Giggs was able to amass a goalscoring record of 109 goals over an astonishing 632 appearances for the club in the English top flight, placing him second on the list of the top 5 Manchester United goalscorers of the Premier League era!

Ryan Giggs' Premier League stats with Manchester United Goals 109 Assists 162 Appearances 632

Wayne Rooney

183 goals

The five-time Premier League winner led the line for Manchester United over multiple years, and he became the club's record goalscorer in the competition along the way. The English forward is Manchester United's top goalscorer in the history of the competition, as well as becoming England's all-time top goalscorer (before his record was beaten by Harry Kane!).

His eye for goal and tenacity during a game made defenders fear him even from a young age. Rooney never won the golden boot but remains the third-highest Premier League goalscorer of all time. The former England international managed to amass a record of 183 goals in the Premier League for United, but over his entire career he scored 208 in England's top flight, hence why he has managed to make his way to the pinnacle of this list!

Wayne Rooney's Premier League stats with Manchester United Goals 183 Assists 101 Appearances 393

All statistics courtesy of Premier League. Correct as of 3rd of July 2024.