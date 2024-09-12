With the 2024 MLS season winding down, the MLS Players Association released the list of players potentially eligible for free agency in the upcoming offseason.

The word “potentially” is doing some heavy lifting here because some players on the list are heading into option years. For those with option years in 2025, their MLS club can trigger that 2025 contract option, thus removing any possibility that the player could become a free agent. Good players on manageable contracts are overwhelmingly likely to have their options picked up. They were not included in this exercise.

Among free agents to move last year, USMNT center back Miles Robinson left Atlanta for Cincinnati, MLS Cup-winning midfielder Kellyn Acosta left LAFC for Chicago and Julian Gressel joined Inter Miami after winning MLS Cup 2023 with Columbus.

This year, there’s plenty of talent potentially available once again.

A quick reminder of how free agency works in MLS: Not every player who is out of contract is eligible for free agency in MLS. There are other criteria that need to be met. Not only do they need to be out of contract, but they also have to be over 24 and have played at least five MLS seasons. There will be plenty of other players who will be out of contract, or have their contract options declined by their club, who will not qualify for free agency.

Here are 11 players who could be in the free agent pool ahead of 2025, and their availability would generate a fair bit of interest around the league:

Jesus Murillo

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Club: LAFC

Position: Center back

Center back Age: 30

30 2024 Guaranteed Compensation: $559,500

LAFC center back Jesus Murillo could be the most valuable free agent this winter.

Murillo is a top-level center back in MLS, proven over several years (139 LAFC appearances). He’s also in his prime (30 years old).

One big complicating factor is Murillo’s current injury status. He picked up an injury in the club’s Leagues Cup final loss on August 25 and he hasn’t appeared since. While the team hasn’t provided a specific update, they did just sign Brazilian center back Marlon, leading to speculation Murillo’s injury may not be short-term.

Albert Rusnak

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Club: Seattle Sounders Seattle Sounders

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Age: 30

30 2024 Guaranteed Compensation: $2,221,667

It’s rare for a player on a Designated Player (DP) deal with a realistic chance to remain a DP to reach free agency. Unless that player is Albert Rusnak.

This is potentially the second time Rusnak will get to MLS free agency as a DP. He left Real Salt Lake to join Seattle ahead of the 2022 season. Will he stay in Seattle or depart for another club? Or depart MLS altogether?

Rusnak, 30, has eight goals and 12 assists in 26 league appearances this year, easily his best statistical campaign in Seattle since joining. Rusnak was integral to the club winning the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League, the first MLS team to win the tournament in its modern iteration.

Joao Paulo

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Club: Seattle Sounders Seattle Sounders

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Age: 33

33 2024 Guaranteed Compensation: $1,483,333.00

Another key Seattle Sounders midfielder, Joao Paulo is out of contract and would make a lot of MLS teams better.

The midfielder, now 33, still rates as one of the better midfielders in the league. He is in the 93rd percentile in progressive passes, 92nd percentile in interceptions and 81st in shot-creating actions. All stats per FBRef and per 90 minutes.

Joao Paulo is also likely to have plenty of interest in Brazil if his deal runs out in Seattle.

Aaron Long

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Club: LAFC

Position: Center back

Center back Age: 31

31 2024 Guaranteed Compensation: $1,303,044

Former MLS Defender of the Year Aaron Long may hit free agency as one of the top prizes once again.

Long originally joined LAFC ahead of the 2023 season. That year, he was generally viewed as the best free agent available. Now turning 32 before the season ends, Long will still be a sought-after free agent if no extension is reached with LAFC.

Jackson Yueill

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Club: San Jose Earthquakes

Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Age: 27

27 2024 Guaranteed Compensation: $936,875

San Jose Earthquakes captain Jackson Yueill is out of contract at the end of the season. Firmly in his prime at 27 years old, and a respected midfielder in the league, Yueill will have plenty of suitors.

Yueill has accrued more than 200 regular season appearances for the Quakes since being selected in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. He has appeared in 169 of the club’s last 185 regular season matches, a regular in this team across the different coaching staffs and game models that have come through San Jose.

Johnny Russell

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Club: Sporting Kansas City

Position: Right winger

Right winger Age: 34

34 2024 Guaranteed Compensation: $1,000,000

Sporting KC veteran winger Johnny Russell is an interesting potential free agency case.

The Scottish attacker joined SKC as a Designated Player (DP) in 2018. He’s been consistent and successful at the club, where he’s become a fan favorite. If he leaves this winter, will he stay in MLS or head back to the UK? If he wants to stay in MLS, what will the market look like for him at 34 years old?

Russell has been productive this year on a bad SKC team, with four goals and five assists in 1,470 minutes. Among MLS wingers, he’s still putting up solid underlying numbers: 68th percentile in shot-creating actions, 71st in progressive carries, 64th in successful take-ons and active defensive numbers.

Tim Parker

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Club: New England Revolution

Position: Center back

Center back Age: 31

31 2024 Guaranteed Compensation: $1,037,500

With no progress being made on a new contract with St. Louis this summer, veteran defender Tim Parker was traded to the New England Revolution. If there’s no long-term agreement found at his new club, Parker will hit free agency.

Parker, 31, has played in just one of the three games he’s been available for with New England. The Revs are Parker’s fifth team in an eventful career. At times, he’s been regarded among the best center backs in the league, particularly during his time with the New York Red Bulls, as well as his key role in St. Louis City's inaugural season.

Nick Lima

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Club: New England Revolution

Position: Right back

Right back Age: 29

29 2024 Guaranteed Compensation: $375,000

Another New England defender potentially available for free agency is fullback Nick Lima.

The veteran defender began his career with the San Jose Earthquakes, featured for Austin FC and then New England, making 213 MLS appearances so far.

Lima, turning 30 this winter, is a natural right back who can also play on the left, a valuable quality. There are likely to be several teams interested if he gets to free agency.

Ilie Sanchez

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Club: LAFC

Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Age: 33

33 2024 Guaranteed Compensation: $1,267,875

The third key LAFC player on this list, midfielder Ilie Sanchez is eligible for free agency this winter.

Ilie, turning 34 in November, has been excellent for LAFC the past three seasons, just like he was for Sporting KC prior to that. With LAFC, he’s won 2022 MLS Cup and reached several other finals (2023 MLS Cup, 2023 CONCACAF Champions Cup, 2024 Leagues Cup).

Ruan

Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Club: FC Dallas

Position: Right wingback

Right wingback Age: 29

29 2024 Guaranteed Compensation: $440,000

Dynamic wingback Ruan has bounced around for several different teams in his MLS career.

Originally signing with Orlando City in 2019, Ruan has featured for D.C. United, CF Montréal and now FC Dallas in the last two years. Along the way, he’s made 149 MLS appearances.

With Ruan’s pace and likely reasonable contract, he’d make a useful squad player for plenty of MLS teams this winter.

Raul Ruidiaz

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Club: Seattle Sounders Seattle Sounders

Position: Forward

Forward Age: 34

34 2024 Guaranteed Compensation: $2,729,120

This is a tricky one.

Raul Ruidiaz is a former superstar in MLS, an absolute assassin for the Seattle Sounders. But he’s 34 now and playing limited minutes. Still, eight goals and two assists in 1,354 minutes this year is respectable.

Will there be a market in MLS for Ruidiaz, who reportedly told Seattle he’s leaving this winter? TBD. There wasn’t much of a market for Josef Martinez last winter — another past-his-best former superstar MLS forward — and things haven’t been super smooth for Martinez and CF Montréal.

Ruidiaz has 86 career goals for Seattle, and if he goes, he'll be remembered as an integral piece to trophy-winning Sounders teams.