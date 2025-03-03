MLS is back, and with it comes the thrilling entertainment that the league provides its fans on a weekly basis.

Matchday 2 of the 2025 season was full of memorable moments, including beautiful goals and superstar performances from some of the league's best.

Dig in to GIVEMESPORT's top moments of MLS action from this past weekend.

5 Suarez Rolls Back the Clock

Without his best pal Lionel Messi in the lineup, Luis Suarez rolled back the clock for a vintage performance in Inter Miami CF 's 4-1 beatdown over the Houston Dynamo on Sunday.

Telasco Segovia and Tadeo Allende – two of Miami's winter signings – split the Herons' three first-half goals between them as the pink wave took over in Texas.

The Uruguyan striker put the game to bed with an awesome solo effort in the 79th minute, dribbling past a couple Dynamo defenders before sending the ball into the short-side top corner with a left-footed strike.

4 Forsberg Screamer

The NY Red Bulls notched their first win of the season at home on Saturday, defeating Nashville SC 2-0 in New Jersey.

The 2024 MLS Cup runners-up got the party started early, going ahead in the seventh minute thanks to Mohammed Sofo, who tucked the ball home after it rebounded off the post following a shot by Eric-Maxime Choupo-Moting.

The real treat came in the 30th minute, however, when captain and team star Emil Forsberg picked up the ball at the top left corner of the box. The Swedish international took one touch to set himself up and fired a delicious curling strike into the opposite corner, sailing past a diving Joe Willis.

3 Zaha Shines in MLS Debut

Wilfried Zaha's loan to Charlotte FC was arguably the biggest deal that went down in the MLS offseason, and it's already paying off big time.

The former Premier League star missed Charlotte's first game of the season due to the birth of his third child, but returned to suit up for his league debut against rivals Atlanta United in North Carolina on Saturday.

The 32-year-old did not disappoint, tallying a goal and an assist as the Mint blanked Atlanta 2-0 to continue their unbeaten start to the new campaign.

2 White-caps Leave It Late

Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

The Vancouver Whitecaps and their fans will be ecstatic with their promising start to the season after beating Portland Timbers 4-1 on Opening Day, and following it up with a huge 2-1 win over the defending champion Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.

Sam Adekugbe scored his second goal in as many games to put the 'Caps up early in the third minute of action, before 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year Gabriel Pec brought the sides level in the 39th minute.

Vancouver took the game to their Western Conference rivals, and finally found a breakthrough thanks to a soaring header from striker Brian White in the 87th minute to give the hosts the lead and all three points.

1 Bicycle Kick Goal at the Death

Major League Soccer is as dramatic as it gets, and Matchday 2 of the MLS season delivered the goods once again.

DC United grabbed an early lead through Christian Benteke at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday, but surrendered two goals by Hugo Cuypers to fall behind the Fire with time dwindling in the second half.

Up steps 20-year-old forward Jacob Murrell.

With time all but up and the referee ready to blow the final whistle, Murrell met a cross into the box with a daring bicycle kick, which looped high into the air and over Chicago keeper Chris Brady.

Pure cinema.