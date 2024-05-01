Highlights Ryan Poles has made impactful moves by dumping salary, drafting strategically, and building a strong secondary.

Rebuilding the defense with top LBs and DL acquisitions was key to the Bears' success.

Poles kept vital players from leaving, surrounded a new QB with talent, and made a historic draft trade.

To say that being a Chicago Bears fan is frustrating is an understatement. Winning seasons have been scarce, and even more depressing is the number of failed moves by past general managers. Since the 1985 Bears shuffled their way to a title over 38 years ago, there have been many more bad decisions made than good.

But Bears fans rejoice; there is finally a competent, forward-thinking, big picture-seeing general manager at Halas Hall, and his name is Ryan Poles. Since he was hired on January 25, 2022, Poles hasn't been perfect, but he has shown that he sees what needs to be done to build a franchise that can contend consistently—and that he's capable of doing it.

While not every move has worked out as hoped, his batting average is higher than any of the recent GMs who have unsuccessfully tried to give Chicago a winner. Bears fans should be excited for the future because there is finally a man in charge who can be trusted with the keys to the car.

Related Drafting Rome Odunze Gives Bears the Best Receiving Corps in Football The Chicago Bears now have two of the best WRs in the NFL and an elite rookie to add to the room, giving them the best receiver group in the league.

11 Dumping Salary

Poles knew what to do first...get rid of high-priced talent and build a war chest

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

While no fan wants to see his or her team trade away its best players, sometimes it has to be done because that's what's best for business. Poles, the first-time GM, walked into an ugly situation which included very little cap space and no first round draft pick in 2022.

Having been part of the Kansas City Chiefs during their rise to the top, Poles witnessed the process of building a franchise and creating a roster capable of greatness. His first objective was to clear some cap space for the following year.

With three moves in 2022, the Bears cleared $66 million for the 2023 season. The first move was made in March, when Poles traded Khalil Mack for a second round pick (No. 48 overall), saving $28M for the Bears. The pick turned into safety Jaquan Brisker, who made an immediate impact for Chicago and is still a starter and leader for a young and talented secondary.

Within a span of four days in October 2022, Poles was able to wipe out approximately $38.2 million more worth of salary for the following season by trading the team's two best defensive players. First, Roquan Smith was traded for a second rounder and a fifth rounder, then Robert Quinn was sent packing for a fourth round pick.

Those picks turned into Gervin Dexter (DL), Noah Sewell (LB), and Tyler Scott (WR). Dexter and Scott played significant snaps and are in Chicago's long-term plans.

10 Drafting Braxton Jones

Rebuilding starts up front, and Poles stole an offensive lineman late in his first draft

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Football people know that teams don't win without great offensive lines. Poles, a former offensive lineman himself, grabbed his first lineman in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Southern Utah's Braxton Jones wasn't ranked atop any lists of tackle prospects, and ended up being the 168th pick in the draft. In fact, Poles moved up 20 spots by swapping second round picks and throwing in a sixth rounder for the Buffalo Bills.

In his two seasons in Chicago, the 6'5", 310-pound Jones has started 28 games and has become a reliable part of the rebuilt line.

According to PFF, Jones was the seventh-highest graded OT in 2023, with a 82.7 pass-blocking grade. This impressive showing came after he was named to PFF's All-Rookie Team in 2022. It is his progress and leadership that allowed the Bears to address other positions in the 2024 NFL Draft, but more on that later.

9 Making the Secondary a Primary Concern

Great defenses need to be able to cover, and Poles rebuilt the defensive backfield

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

While the best of the bunch in the Bears defensive backfield was added in the 2020 draft (Jaylon Johnson), the secondary was an area that was heavily addressed in Poles' first two drafts. In 2022, his first two picks ever as a GM were cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker.

Gordon's athleticism and versatility stood out among others in the draft. The day one starter can play out wide but is best suited as a nickle corner in the slot, a position in which he ranked second in QB passer rating against in 2023. He has five interceptions in two years and has deflected 12 passes.

PFF Grades For Bears DBs in 2023 Player Age Defense Coverage Run Defense Jaylon Johnson, CB 25 90.8 91.0 67.2 Kyler Gordon, CB 24 65.6 68.2 58.3 Jaquan Brisker, S 25 66.7 62.4 71.7 Tyrique Stevenson, CB 23 60.2 59.1 60.6 Terrell Smith, CB 24 69.6 65.4 83.2

Brisker, another rookie who has started all 30 games he's played in, is an up-and-coming safety in the league who was named to the 2022 PFF All-Rookie Team.

In 2023, Poles swapped second round picks and gave up a fifth rounder to move up five spots in order to select ultra-athletic cornerback Tyrique Stevenson out of the University of Miami. During his rookie season, Stevenson started 16 games, made 86 tackles, had four interceptions, and was in the conversation for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Poles also added Terrell Smith in the fifth round of the 2023 draft; the CB finished his rookie season with a PFF grade of 90.5 against the run (third in the league).

8 Building one of the NFL's Best LB Rooms

Like Dr. Frankenstein, it was time for Poles to rebuild the Monsters of the Midway

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Elite defenses can usually boast about their game-changing, big-play-making, bone-crunching linebackers. The Bears hadn't been able to make that claim since the days of Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs lurking around Soldier Field in the 2000s. But within a few days of the start of free agency in 2023, that all changed.

2023 Stats For Bears Current LBs Player Edmunds Edwards Sanborn Tackles 113 155 65 Sacks 0 2.5 1.0 TFLs 5 8 7 Forced Fumbles 1 1 0 INTs 4 3 1 Passes Defended 7 7 2

The Bears signed the athletic thumper Tremaine Edmunds to a gigantic, but fair, four-year, $72 million contract with $50 guaranteed to be their Mike linebacker in the middle of their 4-3 defense. Days later, they added another stud linebacker to play Will (weak-side LB) with a three-year, $19.5 million deal for T.J. Edwards, who was a top-15 coverage 'backer in 2023.

With Jack Sanborn filling out the do-it-all Sam role (strong-side LB) last year after joining as an undrafted free agent in 2022, this is the best group of linebackers the team has had since the heydays of Urlacher and Briggs.

7 Keenan Allen Trade

Surrounding a new QB with talent was a priority for Poles

Enter Keenan Allen. One of Poles' best moves has been surrounding his new rookie quarterback with two number one receivers. Allen joining D.J. Moore gives the Bears one of the most powerful 1-2 punches in the league at the WR position—and that's before mentioning the stud they just drafted at the position.

The former Los Angeles Chargers receiver is coming off arguably the best season of his career in which he caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. In fact, the six-time Pro Bowler has broken the 100-reception mark five times, eclipsed 1,000 yards six times, and reached the end zone at least six times in seven seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Bears had a clear need at WR2, as Darnell Mooney did not get the job done in 2023 opposite D.J. Moore. Mooney's 414 yards represented the 4th-lowest mark for a WR2 in 2023. The only teams with worse WR2 production were the Patriots, Jets, and Falcons.

With a rookie quarterback coming aboard, Poles has created an offense with plenty of weapons, including the aforementioned receivers, offseason signing RB DeAndre Swift, and recently extended TE Cole Kmet. Allen is the perfect possession WR who can serve as a safety blanket for a young QB.

Having such a reliable target will help the growth of any signal caller, and Poles is hoping to avoid the situation they had with Justin Fields being surrounded by average at best talent.

6 Montez Sweat Trade

The trenches are the keys to success in the NFL

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

There was a clear turning point for the Bears defense in 2023. On Halloween, upon knocking on the Washington Commanders' door, they came away with one of the biggest treats they could have ever hoped for in Montez Sweat, and boy was his play sweet.

Costing a 2024 second-round pick in the NFL Draft (No. 40 overall), Sweat immediately made a difference for head coach Matt Eberflus' defense.

Bears 2023 Defense Pre- & Post-Sweat Trade Category Weeks 1-8 Weeks 9-18 Points/Game 27.3 (28th) 17.9 (T-6th) Yards/Game 341 (22nd) 309.2 (9th) Yards/Play 5.5 (23rd) 5.2 (16th) Pass Yards/Game 262.3 (29th) 216.1 (14th) Opp. Passer Rating 101.6 (T-29th) 75.7 (2nd) Rush Yards/Game 78.8 (3rd) 93.1 (4th) Takeaways 9 (23rd) 19 (T-3rd) Sacks 10 (Last) 20 (T-22nd)

At a time when the Bears were struggling to get to the quarterback (10 sacks in eight games), Poles pulled the trigger on the Sweat trade in order to give Eberflus a few more bullets in the defensive chamber. In the nine games with Sweat on the field, the Bears had 20 sacks and 16 interceptions, both massive improvements.

The addition of Sweat made him the focal point of the pass rush, thus creating opportunities for others to reach the quarterback. It also meant helping the secondary by putting more pressure on quarterbacks, leading to more forced throws and decisions and in turn, more turnovers.

For the final eight weeks of the season, the Bears defenses was among the best in the NFL and expects to continue that play into 2024.

5 Keeping Talent From Leaving

A large part of being a good GM is retaining in-house talent

Though the young GM has made good trades and draft selections, his re-signing and extending of contracts for key home-grown players are as big as any other moves he's made.

Most recently, he extended Jaylon Johnson, one of the league's top cornerbacks, for four years and $76 million. Johnson is the leader of the Bears' young, talented secondary, and having him locked up for the foreseeable future was a must.

Tight end Cole Kmet was Chicago's second leading receiver in all major categories in 2023, catching 73 passes for 719 yards and six touchdowns on 90 targets. Prior to the 2023 season, the Notre Dame alum was extended for four years and $50 million, keeping him in Chitown through the 2027 campaign.

Midseason addition Montez Sweat was extended for what experts are saying is a reasonable price of $98 million over four years. Reliable kicker Cairo Santos also agreed to a four-year pact, though his was for $16 million.

Poles has done a great job of keeping his players happy and fairly paid, while not breaking the bank. The core of the Bears' future is locked up for a while thanks to Poles' ability to re-sign those he deems worthwhile and cutting bait with anyone who doesn't fit into the plans on the field or financially.

4 Sticking With Eberflus as Head Coach

Poles stayed loyal to a coach who made serious strides despite temptation

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

It can't be easy for a young general manager to turn down the chance to sign a Super Bowl Champion coach like Bill Belichek or a reigning, defending, undisputed National Championship caliber coach like Jim Harbaugh, but Ryan Poles fought the urge to go with the big name in order to stick with Matt Eberflus.

"Flus" is a player-friendly, defensive-minded head coach who has carried the Bears from a laughingstock to a team many are calling the next "Team to Watch".

When Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams abruptly resigned, Eberflus took over as the defensive play caller and the Bears defense progressed on an almost weekly basis, which pleased Eberflus:

Defensively the last eight games, first in the league in scoring defense; that was really good to see the guys come together that way.

3 Saying Goodbye to Justin Fields

It's never easy to make a tough decision

There haven't many great quarterbacks in Chicago Bears history. On second thought, there haven't even been many quarterbacks that most would be considered good who have suited up for Papa Bear's team.

So, when the Bears traded up to draft an athletically elite QB from Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft, it's easy to understand why fans in Chicago couldn't Bear Down and buy in right away.

Justin Fields was a beacon of hope for Bears fans, and while he knew it would upset many (including his son), Poles made the decision to trade Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers because it was best for business. It was time to move on, reset the clock contractually with a rookie quarterback, and take a generational talent in Caleb Williams.

Considering the weapons at Williams' disposal, Fields probably would have progressed in Chicago if he'd stayed in 2024, but is his potential as massive as that of Williams? Probably not.

The best part of the past three seasons for fans was watching JF1 break a ridiculous run that seemed like it could only be pulled off in a game of Madden. Stats didn't really matter because Fields had Bears fans' hearts. He handled himself with class and maturity from day one until he was gone.

Fields' jersey was among the bestsellers in the entire NFL, and he made an entire fanbase believe again. In the end it didn't work out, and Ryan Poles knew that it was simply time to move on, no matter how hard it might have been.

Related Top 5 Chicago Bears Quarterbacks of All Time The Chicago Bears don't have the greatest history at the quarterback position. But here's a look at the five best in franchise history.

2 Excellent 2024 Draft Haul

Poles snagged his franchise QB and another weapon for the youngster too

CREDIT: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Poles and company only had five picks in the entire 2024 NFL Draft after all the moves the general manager had already made, but boy, did he make every last one count.

No. 1 overall: USC QB Caleb Williams

No. 9 overall: Washington WR Rome Odunze

No. 75 overall: Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie

No. 122 overall: Iowa P Tory Taylor

No. 144 overall: Kansas DE Austin Booker

In all, Poles was able to lasso the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, a consensus 2023 All-American wideout who led the nation in receiving yards, a First-Team All-FCS tackle from an Ivy League school, a unanimous 2023 All-American punter, and a First-Team All-Big 12 defensive end. You can't make five picks count for much more than that.

Williams is obviously the crown jewel, as he expects to be the team's franchise QB not just for the next couple of years, but for the next couple of decades. Just eight picks later, Poles doubled-down on his offseason strategy of filling Chicago's coffers with offensive weapons for their rookie QB by grabbing Rome Odunze when other teams might have traded down for a chance at more picks.

After that, it was all about need for Poles and the gang. First, they went out and snagged arguably the best lineman in the FCS last year in Kiran Amegadjie (89.5 PFF Grade last year, fifth-best among FCS and FBS tackles) to shore up an offensive line that gave up 50 sacks last year, tied for the seventh-most in the NFL.

Next up was special teams, where they spent one of the earliest picks on a punter in recent memory. However, if you're going to spend a pick on a punter, it should be on a guy like Tory Taylor, who was far and away the best player at his position in the country.

He led the FBS in punt yards, punts, net yards per punt, punts inside the 20, and tied for fourth in yards per punt. Chicago also struggled in that respect last year, finishing second-last in net yards per punt while putting the fifth-fewest boots inside the 20.

To top it off, they spent their fifth-rounder on an edge rusher in Austin Booker showed he can do it all on the defensive line, putting up PFF grades of 77+ in run defense, pass rush, and coverage. All in all, Booker was a menace in the opposition's backfield, posting 12 TFLs and 8.0 sacks last year as a junior. He'll be a welcome addition to a rapidly improving Bears pass rush.

1 Trading Away the 1st Overall Pick for a Historic Haul

It seems Ryan Poles pulled off one of the most lopsided deals in sports history

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It can never be easy for a new GM to trade away the first overall pick in the draft, but Ryan Poles did just that in 2023 and was able to get a WR1 and a boatload of draft picks in return, including the 2024 No. Pick, which he just used on a franchise QB that offers a much higher ceiling than the 2023 No. 1 pick.

Heading toward the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears were in the catbird seat. A disastrous 2022 season didn't seem so horrible after all, since they lost their way into the top slot. Poles had a QB in Fields that he still wanted to evaluate, and had plenty of other holes to fill.

So when the QB-needy Carolina Panthers came knocking, the young Bears GM was about to show just how grown he was by pulling off one of the most one-sided trades in NFL history.

Panthers Receive Bears Receive 2023 #1 overall pick (Bryce Young) 2023 #9 overall pick (OT Darnell Wright) 2023 #56 overall pick (CB Tyrique Stevenson) 2024 #1 overall pick (QB Caleb Williams) 2025 2nd round pick Pro Bowl WR D.J. Moore

A year later, the Bears have Caleb Williams, "a generational talent", as their first ever superstar quarterback. Darnell Wright did an admirable job at left tackle and looks like he's the real deal. Stevenson seems like a steal at 56th overall, and Moore had the best year of his career catching passes from Justin Fields (imagine what he can do with Williams) as he grows into one of the best receivers in the game.

On the other hand, Bryce Young struggled for the Panthers, although, to be fair, not many quarterbacks would have been successful in that offense. Poles was able to take advantage of a team willing to overpay for a rookie QB and load up on draft picks in the meantime.

This historic trade may play a huge part in resetting the Bears franchise and might even be what people point to in a decade as the catalyst for Chicago's extended period of greatness.

Ryan Poles has set expectations high with a number of impressive moves, and Bears fans should feel confident that the man at the helm deserves to be trusted.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.