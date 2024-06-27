Highlights The 2024 NBA free agency is filled with talented point guards who can make a significant impact on any team. Here are some of the top options available:

Kyle Lowry will be an unrestricted free agent and could provide locker-room leadership and a bench presence.

James Harden is still productive at a high level entering the end of his career.

With the 2024 NBA Draft now concluded, teams have a clearer vision of what needs they have to address in free agency. This year’s rookie class may have been short on top-end talent, but it was ripe and deep with role players. Some teams were able to address specific needs in this draft like the Denver Nuggets did by trading up to select DaRon Holmes II out of Dayton with the 22nd-overall pick.

One archetype that was a bit lacking in this class was the point guard. The first pure point guard that was taken was Rob Dillingham out of Kentucky, who went eighth overall to the San Antonio Spurs before being rerouted to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves needed a successor for Mike Conley and may have found the ideal backcourt partner for Anthony Edwards for years down the line.

Most of the other teams in need of a floor general will have to look outside the draft to address their playmaking needs. Thankfully, while there weren’t many promising point guards in this draft class, there are quite a few high-level offensive orchestrators among the 2024 NBA free agents. Here are the top five available point guards this summer:

Note: Restricted free agents unlikely to leave, such as Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley, were not included.

Honorable Mention: Kyle Lowry - UFA

2023-24 stats: 8.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.2 APG, 43.2 FG%, 39.2 3FG%

At 38 years old, Kyle Lowry’s best years are clearly behind him. He’s not quite the rabid bulldog who hounded opposing ball-handlers for 30+ minutes a night while barreling his way into the paint over and over again on the other end of the court anymore. But, in this past 2023-24 season, Lowry proved that he could still be a meaningful contributor on two different teams.

For both the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers, he provided hard-nosed point-of-attack defense, steady and patient playmaking, and reliable outside shooting. He especially showed his value for the Sixers in these past playoffs. With Joel Embiid hobbled, Philadelphia needed a stabilizing force within their offense and Lowry happily answered the call. Through his floor vision and perimeter gravity, the 76ers were significantly better on offense with him on the court against the New York Knicks in the first round. Even when Embiid and Tyrese Maxey were on the floor, Philly was still better off when their star duo was joined by Lowry.

Kyle Lowry 2024 playoffs stats PPG 7.0 RPG 3.5 APG 4.0 FG% 34.4% 3FG% 33.3% MPG 29.2

Any team in need of a veteran presence in their backcourt would be lucky to add his leadership and experience. At this stage in his career, he’ll likely be looking to join a contender on a minimum contract, too, which will make him one of the best value signings of the summer.

Tyus Jones - UFA

2023-24 stats: 12.0 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 7.3 APG, 48.9 FG%, 41.4 3FG%

The Washington Wizards had a great first round in the 2024 NBA Draft, adding Alexandre Sarr with the second pick, Bub Carrington at 14, and Kyshawn George at 24. Their impressive showing makes it a little easier to forget all of their questionable decisions of the past. Recently, they traded for Tyus Jones — a good move — but are in danger of losing him for nothing this offseason. Both Carrington and George are ball-handlers, making the potential loss easier to swallow, but the Wizards would have been much better off trading him ahead of this past deadline to a contender.

On a jumbled and uninspiring Washington roster, Jones was still able to showcase his talents. Over the years, he’s established himself as one of the most reliable point guards in the NBA. He’s never in a hurry, consistently makes the right pass, and has shown himself to be one of the most effective pick-and-roll orchestrators in the league.

Tyus Jones pick-and-roll ball-handler stats Possession per game 4.4 Points per possession 1.0 FG% 50.4% Percentile 83.1

Jones is also a spunky defender at the point of attack. He’s one of the few floor generals who is talented enough to start without needing the ball in his hands all the time. Any contender looking to add a little playmaking juice this summer should have Jones at the top of their targets list.

Markelle Fultz - UFA

2023-24 stats: 7.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 47.2 FG%, 22.2 3FG%

This past year, Markelle Fultz was once again held back by the injury bug. He missed approximately half of the season due to left knee tendinitis and management of that injury after he finally was able to return. Even when he was available, he struggled to find a rhythm, was out of peak game shape, and couldn’t settle into his niche in the Orlando Magic’s cramped spacing.

Still, Fultz remains one of the most intriguing floor generals on the open market due to his potential, youth, and the skills he has been able to display in his short NBA career. Only 26 years old, there’s a chance that the world hasn’t seen the best version of him yet.

Markelle Fultz 2022-23 stats PPG 14.0 RPG 3.2 APG 5.7 FG% 51.4% 3FG% 31.0%

In the 2022-23 season, Fultz showed flashes of what he could be and what made him the number one overall pick in 2017. Despite his injury history and his shooting struggles, he’s shown an undeniable knack for getting to the rim, collapsing the defense, and either finishing the play at the cup or finding an open shooter. Also, a solid defender, there are many ways that Fultz could help a team in the right situation; ideally, one with established stars and plenty of spacing to open up the floor for him.

Russell Westbrook - PO

2023-24 stats: 11.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.5 APG, 45.4 FG%, 27.3 3FG%

Since he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021, Russell Westbrook has quickly become one of the most underrated players in the NBA. Due to his awkward fit with the Lakers alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he struggled heavily for a team that had championship aspirations. Between the lofty goals and the intense media attention in L.A., Westbrook’s reputation was severely tanked, as he became the target of countless mean-spirited jokes and memes.

Since moving to the other side of the building and joining the Los Angeles Clippers, Westbrook has been busy reminding the league of what he can do. Despite his advanced age, he’s still a 90th-percentile athlete and knows how to use his physical gifts to support his team.

Russell Westbrook recent stats Category w/ Lakers w/ Clippers Clippers playoffs PPG 17.4 12.2 14.2 RPG 6.9 5.0 5.7 APG 7.2 5.2 4.3 TOV 3.7 2.4 2.7 FG% 43.4% 46.4% 36.1% 3FG% 29.7% 30.0% 31.1% MPG 32.1 24.3 27.8

At this point, Westbrook is a known commodity, and his weaknesses have been more well-reported lately than his strengths. He’s clearly turnover-prone and hasn’t grown into an acceptable outside shooter, but his pros still outweigh his cons by far. Any contender looking to improve in transition, add playmaking, or insert a little more juice to their bench would be lucky to get Westbrook.

D’Angelo Russell - PO

2023-24 stats: 18.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 6.3 APG, 45.6 FG%, 41.5 3FG%

The way D’Angelo Russell has been talked about lately, there’s virtually zero indication that he just came off one of the best seasons of his career. The Los Angeles Lakers desperately needed more offensive creation next to an aging LeBron James and an injury-prone Anthony Davis. The majority of the Lakers supporting cast, including Austin Reaves, who just received a hefty extension, wasn’t able to answer the call.

Russell did, and he did so with aplomb. Playing in L.A., he had to learn how to be an effective player without the ball in his hands, as he was expected to defer to LeBron, Davis, and others. In his time with the Lakers, he became a significantly better off-ball weapon and defender.

D'Angelo Russell stats by team Category Minnesota Timberwolves Los Angeles Lakers (2nd stint) PPG 18.5 17.9 RPG 3.2 3.1 APG 6.5 6.3 TOV 2.7 2.1 FG% 43.2% 46.0% 3FG% 36.6% 41.5% MPG 31.5 32.4

It’s a common misconception that a player who’s best with the ball in his hands can’t be effective on teams with an established star. Not only did Russell prove that false by excelling next to LeBron James, but he could shine on a new team with a star or two who don’t control the rock to the same level that the King does. Over time, Russell has grown underrated, but he could very well revive his reputation on his next team.

James Harden - UFA

2023-24 stats: 16.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 8.5 APG, 42.8 FG%, 38.1 3FG%

At the start of the 2023-24 season, James Harden was an undesirable player. The Sixers were openly shopping the former MVP, but there was only one suitor in pursuit: the L.A. Clippers. Eventually, the two teams came to an agreement, and the Beard was off to the fifth team of his NBA career.

Like he did with the Brooklyn Nets and the Sixers, Harden quickly made people forget about how ugly the split with his former team was by being incredibly good at basketball and impacting his new squad positively. Playing on a team that already featured Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Westbrook, many detractors surmised that Harden would struggle on a team with so many mouths to feed.

James Harden 2024 playoff stats PPG 21.2 RPG 4.5 APG 8.0 TOV 2.3 FG% 44.9% 3FG% 38.3% MPG 40.3

Instead, he proved that he could be one of the best pure point guards in the league should he need to be. He stepped in seamlessly as the Clippers floor general, making life much easier on Leonard, George, and the rest of his teammates. All signs point to Harden returned to L.A. for another try at the title, but, if he was made truly available, there are no shortage of teams that should be putting in a call to his agent.