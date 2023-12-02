Highlights Coach K's impact on Duke University's basketball program and international basketball has been immense.

Players like J.J. Redick, Carlos Boozer, Brandon Ingram, and Paolo Banchero thrived under Coach K's mentorship.

The success of these players highlights the elite standards of Coach K's guidance and the basketball education provided at Duke University.

When Mike Krzyzewski, known in basketball circles as "Coach K", stepped into the role of head coach at Duke University in 1980, he embarked on a journey that would etch his name indelibly into the annals of college basketball history. With a coaching career that spanned over four decades at Duke, Coach K transformed the Blue Devils into a perennial powerhouse, amassing five NCAA Championships, 12 Final Four appearances, and 15 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament titles. His 1,170 career wins stand as a testament to his enduring excellence and strategic acumen. Beyond the collegiate realm, Coach K also left an unforgettable mark on international basketball.

As the head coach of USA Basketball, he guided the team to three consecutive Olympic gold medals, working with iconic figures like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Durant, who shined under his leadership. His impact on the game transcended borders and influenced coaching philosophies and player development at all levels. At Duke, Coach K's legacy is not only defined by the program's accolades but also by the lineage of players who have flourished under his guidance. This pantheon of stars who honed their craft at Duke has gone on to achieve remarkable success in the NBA, contributing to the sport's global appeal and the university's reputation as a breeding ground for basketball excellence.

10 J.J. Redick

2002-2006

J.J. Redick's tenure at Duke under Krzyzewski is a storied chapter in NCAA basketball history. Arriving at Duke in 2002, Redick quickly established himself as one of the most prolific shooters in college basketball. With Coach K fostering his development, Redick's precision from beyond the arc became a hallmark of Duke's offense. He capped his remarkable college career by winning the prestigious Naismith College Player of the Year in 2006 and remains the all-time leading scorer for Duke, a testament to his scoring prowess and longevity.

J.J. Redick - Statistics College NBA Points Per Game 19.9 12.8 Steals Per Game 1.1 0.4 Field Goal % 43.3 44.7 3-Point Field Goal % 40.6 41.5

Redick's transition to the NBA post-Duke was met with high expectations after being selected 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2006 NBA Draft. In the league, he replicated the work ethic and sharpshooting that he honed at Duke, evolving into a valuable asset for every team he played for. Known for his quick release and deadly accuracy, Redick carved out a role as one of the NBA's most reliable three-point specialists over his lengthy career.

Beyond his individual achievements, Redick's dedication to his craft and ability to stretch defenses made him a sought-after teammate and a model of consistency. His journey from collegiate sharpshooter to NBA veteran underscores the impact of Coach K's guidance and the elite basketball education that Duke provides. Redick's legacy not only resides in the record books but also in the standard he set for aspiring shooters in both the collegiate and professional ranks.

9 Carlos Boozer

1999-2002

Carlos Boozer's entry into Duke University's storied basketball program in 1999 was a precursor to a career that would span continents and Olympic podiums. Under the mentorship of the legendary Coach Krzyzewski, Boozer quickly developed into a dominant force, helping secure the NCAA Championship for Duke in 2001. His robust junior year performance, with averages of 18.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, earned him prestigious accolades such as the All-ACC First Team and NCAA All-Tournament Team selections. These accomplishments at Duke laid the groundwork for his future success, indicative of the caliber of athlete that thrives under Coach K's guidance.

Carlos Boozer - Statistics College NBA Points Per Game 14.9 16.2 Rebounds 7.2 9.5 Field Goal % 63.1 52.1

Upon declaring for the NBA Draft after three years at Duke, Boozer was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2002. His transition to the NBA was seamless, a reflection of the skills and discipline honed at Duke. Throughout his NBA career, with standout periods at the Utah Jazz and other franchises, Boozer was recognized as a consistent performer and a two-time All-Star. The foundations laid by Coach K were evident as Boozer became known for his resilience, basketball intellect, and versatility on the court.

Boozer's achievements were not confined to the NBA; his prowess extended to the international stage with Team USA. Under Coach K, who also headed the USA Basketball team, Boozer was part of the celebrated "Redeem Team" that won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. This triumph, following the bronze medal finish in 2004, was a redemptive arc and a testament to Boozer's growth and the elite standards of Coach K's mentorship. His career, studded with collegiate titles, NBA accolades, and Olympic medals, encapsulates the excellence that Coach K instills in his players at Duke and on the world stage.

8 Brandon Ingram

2015-2016

Brandon Ingram's arrival at Duke University in 2015 added another star to Coach Krzyzewski's illustrious roster. As the No. 3 ranked high school recruit ranked by ESPN at the time, Ingram chose Duke, where Coach K's expertise in developing young talent was on full display. Ingram's single season at Duke was marked by his length, scoring versatility, and smooth transition into the collegiate level, where he averaged 17.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. His performance earned him the ACC Rookie of the Year and a spot on the All-ACC second team, showcasing his immediate impact and the potential that made him a coveted player for the next level.

Brandon Ingram - Statistics College NBA Points Per Game 17.3 19.4 Rebounds 6.8 5.2 Assists 2.0 4.1 Field Goal % 44.2 46.6 3-Point Field Goal % 41.0 36.1

Following his freshman year, Ingram declared for the NBA Draft and was selected second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016. His ability to handle the ball, shoot from the perimeter, and defend multiple positions translated well into the NBA. Ingram's growth was exponential, and he received the NBA Most Improved Player Award in 2020, an acknowledgment of his expanded skill set and increased productivity.

Under Coach K's mentorship at Duke, Ingram refined the tools he possessed in order to pave a successful path toward the NBA. His development at Duke is a testament to the program's ability to prepare athletes for the professional rigors. As Ingram continues to ascend in his NBA career, his roots at Duke under Coach K's guidance remain a foundational part of his journey.

7 Paolo Banchero

2021-2022

Emerging as a heralded prospect, Paolo Banchero was the No. 4 ranked ESPN high school recruit in 2021. He was lauded for his polished offensive repertoire and his physical prowess and his arrival at Duke was met with substantial fanfare. Banchero did not disappoint, quickly adapting to the challenges of college basketball. During his time with the Blue Devils, Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, displaying a commendable playmaking ability for a forward. His multifaceted skill set was on full display during his time at Duke. He was able to score from anywhere on the floor, using his strength to dominate inside and his natural shooting instincts to connect from mid-range and beyond the arc. Defensively, his size and agility allowed him to guard multiple positions, which made him a versatile piece in Coach K’s strategic chessboard.

Paolo Banchero - Statistics College NBA Points Per Game 17.2 16.2 Rebounds 7.8 9.5 Assists 3.2 3.9 Field Goal % 47.8 52.1 3-Point Field Goal % 33.8 31.9

Banchero's standout performances propelled Duke to a Final Four appearance in the 2021-2022 season, further solidifying his draft stock. His ability to perform on college basketball's biggest stages caught the eyes of NBA scouts and general managers and propelled him to be the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. It's only his second year playing for the Orlando Magic, but he's shaping up to be everything the team has been missing.

6 Elton Brand

1997-1999

Elton Brand's tenure at Duke under Coach Krzyzewski was nothing short of remarkable. Arriving in 1997, Brand quickly established himself as a dominant force in the paint for the Blue Devils. As a sophomore, he was the cornerstone of a team that made a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. His averages of 17.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game during the 1998-99 season were a testament to his impact, earning him the consensus National College Player of the Year.

Elton Brand - Statistics College NBA Points Per Game 16.2 15.9 Rebounds 8.9 8.5 Blocks 1.8 1.7 Field Goal % 61.2 50.0

Brand decided to enter the NBA Draft after his sophomore year and the Chicago Bulls selected him as the first overall pick in 1999. In the NBA, Brand replicated the hard-nosed play and tenacity he displayed at Duke. Highlighting his professional career were two NBA All-Star appearances and a Rookie of the Year award. Brand's strength, rebounding, and reliable post scoring made him one of the top power forwards in the league during his prime.

Under Coach K's guidance, Brand developed the skills and basketball IQ that served him well throughout his NBA career. The discipline and competitive nature instilled in him at Duke facilitated his transition to the NBA and his sustained success as a professional athlete.

5 Christian Laettner

1988-1992

Christian Laettner's name is synonymous with Duke basketball and the legendary coaching of Krzyzewski. His four-year tenure from 1988 to 1992 saw the Blue Devils reach the Final Four every time, a feat unmatched in NCAA basketball. Laettner, known for his incredible poise and versatility, was pivotal in leading Duke to back-to-back NCAA Championships in 1991 and 1992. His career at Duke was nothing short of historic, culminating in his buzzer-beater against Kentucky in the 1992 East Regional Final, a moment etched in basketball lore.

Christian Laettner - Statistics College NBA Points Per Game 16.6 12.8 Rebounds 7.8 6.7 Steals 1.6 1.1 Field Goal % 57.4 48.0

With averages of 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game over his college career, Laettner was the epitome of a Coach K player: skilled, intelligent, and clutch. His performance earned him numerous accolades, including the 1992 consensus National Player of the Year and two All-American team nods. Duke later retired his number, further highlighting his impact on the college's basketball program.

Selected third overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 1992 NBA Draft, Laettner brought the same competitive edge to the NBA, earning him an All-Star selection in 1997. While his career never quite reached the same heights as his time in college, he was able to carve himself roles in multiple teams until his retirement in 2005. Despite that, his legacy at Duke under Coach K remains unparalleled and represents the pinnacle of college basketball success and the transformative power of Krzyzewski’s coaching philosophy.

4 Zion Williamson

2018-2019

Zion Williamson's arrival at Duke was met with astronomical expectations, being the second-ranked recruit in the ESPN high school class of 2018. His high school mixtapes showed immense potential, featuring a combination of athleticism and power rarely seen in a player of his age.

To say he surpassed expectations at Duke would be an understatement. He quickly became the most electrifying player in college basketball, averaging 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Williamson was a force of nature; his dunks became a regular feature on highlight reels and his ability to impact the game was felt on both ends of the court.

Zion Williamson - Statistics College NBA Points Per Game 22.6 25.5 Rebounds 8.9 6.9 Field Goal % 68.0 59.9 3-Point Field Goal % 33.8 34.3

His athleticism was complemented by a surprisingly refined set of skills for a freshman. Williamson was not just a highlight factory; he was a winner. He led Duke to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament and his dominance earned him the consensus National College Player of the Year in 2019.

When the 2019 NBA Draft arrived, there was little suspense about who would be the first name called. The New Orleans Pelicans selected Williamson first overall, hoping he would be the cornerstone of their franchise for years to come. In the NBA, Williamson has displayed the brilliance that made him a collegiate sensation. Although his journey thus far has been marred by injuries, he's been seemingly unstoppable at the times when he is healthy.

3 Jayson Tatum

2016-2017

Jayson Tatum's one-year stint at Duke under Coach K left little doubt as to why he was the third-ranked ESPN recruit in his high school class in 2017. Tatum possessed maturity and a scoring acumen beyond his years, averaging 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while also contributing 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals. His ability to create shots for himself and others, combined with his defensive versatility, made him a formidable two-way player. Tatum's performances at Duke were marked by poise and polish, often taking charge in clutch moments, which hinted at his potential to become a closer at the next level.

Jayson Tatum - Statistics College NBA Points Per Game 16.8 22.7 Rebounds 7.3 7.1 Steals 1.3 1.1 Field Goal % 45.2 46.0 3-Point Field Goal % 34.2 37.5

Tatum's Duke career was punctuated by his selection to the ACC All-Freshman Team and a third-team All-ACC honor, further confirming that he'd be a high selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Boston Celtics wound up selecting him with the third-overall pick.

In the NBA, Tatum has blossomed into one of the league's best players and finished fourth in MVP voting last year. His growth has been exponential, culminating in multiple NBA All-Star selections and a reputation as one of the best two-way players in the game. Tatum's development from a college star to a professional standout is a testament to the foundation laid during his time at Duke. He embodies the prototypical modern forward, able to score, defend, and lead, and his tenure with the Blue Devils is remembered as the beginning of a journey that has placed him among the NBA elite.

2 Kyrie Irving

2010-2011

Kyrie Irving's tenure at Duke was a tantalizing glimpse of basketball brilliance, despite being curtailed by a toe injury that limited him to just 11 games in his freshman season. Arriving as the No. 2 ESPN recruit, Irving immediately showcased his talent, averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists, all while shooting an impressive 46.2 percent from the three-point line. His brief showcase at Duke was enough to solidify his reputation as a player with exceptional ball-handling skills, an uncanny ability to score from anywhere on the court, and poised playmaking prowess.

Kyrie Irving - Statistics College NBA Points Per Game 17.5 23.4 Rebounds 3.4 3.9 Assists 4.3 5.7 Field Goal % 52.9 47.2 3-Point Field Goal % 46.2 39.2

Even with his season being cut short, Irving's impact on the Blue Devils was undeniable. His limited collegiate performances were so compelling that the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him with the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, confident in his potential to be a franchise-changing talent.

In the NBA, Irving has more than lived up to the promise he showed at Duke. His professional career has been decorated with accolades, including multiple All-Star appearances and a championship in 2016 with the Cavaliers. He has established himself as one of the league’s premier guards, known for his clutch scoring, remarkable shot-making ability, and handling skills. While injuries have also impacted his professional career, Irving’s on-court wizardry and his contributions to every team he’s played for have solidified his status as one of the most skilled players in basketball.

1 Grant Hill

1990-1994

Grant Hill's storied career at Duke set the standard for collegiate success in the pre-ESPN recruiting rankings era. His tenure from 1990 to 1994 coincided with one of the most successful periods in Duke basketball history. Hill's impact was profound and immediate; he was a key contributor to the Blue Devils' back-to-back NCAA Championship wins in 1991 and 1992, showcasing his versatility and leadership. Over his four-year career, he averaged 14.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, epitomizing the well-rounded player Coach K valued.

Grant Hill - Statistics College NBA Points Per Game 14.9 16.7 Rebounds 6.0 6.0 Assists 3.6 4.1 Steals 1.7 1.2 Field Goal % 53.2 52.1

Hill's athleticism and basketball IQ made him a formidable defensive player, often tasked with guarding the opposing team's best player. Offensively, he was equally impressive, possessing the ability to score from the perimeter or slash to the basket with elegance and force. His all-around excellence earned him ACC Player of the Year in 1994, a testament to his growth and dominance in the collegiate ranks.

Selected third overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 1994 NBA Draft, Hill immediately made an impact in the professional ranks, earning co-Rookie of the Year honors. Throughout his NBA career, Hill was a seven-time All-Star and was renowned for his high basketball IQ, sportsmanship, and versatility. While his career was hampered by injuries, Hill's resilience and adaptability allowed him to remain a significant contributor to every team he played for, extending his career and leaving a legacy of professionalism and perseverance. At Duke and in the NBA, Hill was more than just a standout athlete; he was a player who embodied the spirit of basketball excellence that Coach K instilled in all of his players.