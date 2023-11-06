Highlights John Calipari has a unique coaching style that instills confidence and a winning mentality in his players, setting them up for success in the NBA.

NBA stars like DeMarcus Cousins, Jamal Murray, and De'Aaron Fox have flourished under Calipari's mentorship, showcasing their skills and achieving significant milestones in their careers.

Anthony Davis stands out as a remarkable player who has excelled at both the college and professional levels, with numerous accolades and a remarkable journey from high school to NBA stardom.

John Calipari, a name synonymous with nurturing raw talent and molding it into NBA-ready athletes, has been a significant figure in the basketball coaching realm. His 14-year tenure at the University of Kentucky has seen the rise of numerous young athletes, transcending the barriers from collegiate to professional basketball.

The hallmark of Calipari's coaching style is his ability to instill a sense of confidence and a winning mentality among his players. He has a knack for identifying and nurturing the inherent strengths of his mentees, thereby setting them on a trajectory of success as they transition into the highly competitive world of the NBA. Through a combination of rigorous training, one-on-one mentorship, and instilling a team-first ethos, Calipari has crafted a legacy of excellence that continues to resonate within NBA circles.

Calipari's unique blend of mentorship and the relentless pursuit of excellence by these athletes has resulted in a lineage of NBA stars who reflect the elite training they received under his wing. This list celebrates the top-five NBA players who refined their artistry on the court under Calipari's guidance.

5 Demarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins had an impressive stint at the University of Kentucky, where under the mentorship of Calipari, he showcased his promising basketball skills. During his time at Kentucky, Cousins averaged 15.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. His performance alongside teammate John Wall led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight of the 2010 NCAA Tournament.

Upon completing his freshman year at Kentucky, Cousins entered the 2010 NBA Draft and was selected as the fifth overall pick by the Sacramento Kings​​. This marked the beginning of his professional career, which spanned 11 seasons across seven teams, including significant time with the Kings and the Denver Nuggets. Over his NBA career, Cousins averaged 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, and was selected to play in four All-Star games.

Cousins garnered numerous accolades during his professional career. From 2015 to 2018, he was named an NBA All-Star four times. In 2015 and 2016, he was honored with a spot on the All-NBA Second Team, showcasing his consistency and dominance on the court. One of the hallmark moments in Cousins' career came on January 25, 2016, when he scored a career-high 56 points in a game against the Charlotte Hornets​.

4 Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray's journey from a standout freshman at Kentucky to an NBA Champion is a testament to his skill, hard work, and the guidance of coach Calipari. At Kentucky, Murray had a phenomenal freshman year in 2015-16. He featured on the Midseason Top-25 list for the John R. Wooden Award and was named to the 35-man midseason watchlist for the Naismith Trophy. Murray appeared in 36 games and impressively averaged 20.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, while shooting 40.8 percent from three-point range. His 20.0 points per game are the highest ever by a freshman in Kentucky's program history and the most for any player under Calipari's coaching at the university.

Jamal Murray - NBA Career Statistics Points 16.9 Rebounds 3.7 Assists 4.3 Field goal % 44.7 3-point field goal % 37.4

After declaring for the NBA Draft in April 2016, Murray was selected as the seventh overall pick by the Denver Nuggets. His NBA career has been marked by significant achievements. Murray was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2017, recognized as the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week twice, and was named to the Rising Stars Challenge in 2018 and 2019. One of his remarkable feats includes recording multiple 50-point games, including a career-high of 50 points in a single game in 2020.

Most notably, Murray recently celebrated becoming an NBA Champion in 2023. This achievement was the culmination of years of hard work and dedication, highlighted by a 30-point triple-double in the Finals. Murray's role in this victory underscores his development from a promising college athlete to a key player in the NBA​.

3 De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox emerged as a formidable force during his time at Kentucky under coach Calipari. In his single season (2016-17) with the Wildcats, Fox displayed remarkable skills and versatility. One of his standout performances was a triple-double against Arizona State, marking him as only the second Wildcat in the program's history to achieve this feat since 1988. He consistently delivered high-scoring games, including a 39-point game against UCLA in the Sweet 16, which was crucial in propelling Kentucky to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament​​.

Following this impressive freshman year, Fox declared for the NBA and was picked fifth overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2017 NBA Draft​. His transition to the NBA was seamless, as he quickly made a mark with the Kings. Fox's breakthrough came in 2023 when he was selected for his first All-Star Game and named to the All-NBA Third Team. He also received the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year Award, a testament to his critical role in significant games. This accolade was particularly notable as it contributed to leading the Kings to their first postseason appearance since 2006.

2 John Wall

Before committing to the Kentucky Wildcats for the 2010 season, John Wall was ranked the No. 5 overall high school prospect by ESPN. Wall became a renowned player for the Kentucky Wildcats in college basketball. During his tenure at Kentucky in the 2009-2010 season, he played 37 games, averaging 16.6 points per game, 6.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds, with a field goal percentage of 46.1 percent.

Wall's NBA career commenced when he was selected as the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards. His remarkable performances at Kentucky, where he earned accolades such as the SEC Player of the Year, All-SEC First Team, and consensus first-team All-American, catapulted him into the NBA spotlight​​.

During his professional career, Wall has played for the Wizards, the Houston Rockets, and the Los Angeles Clippers. His accomplishments include five NBA All-Star selections (2014-2018), an All-NBA Third Team selection in 2017, and an NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2015. He has achieved career averages of 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 8.9 assists in 647 games​​.

Wall's career has been marked by both highs and lows, including significant achievements and challenging injuries. Despite these obstacles, his contributions to the game and his teams have made him a notable figure in the NBA.

1 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis' basketball career has been nothing short of extraordinary. At the University of Kentucky, Davis was a first-team All-American and National Player of the Year. He set NCAA records in blocks, leading Kentucky to the 2012 National Championship and earning the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award.

Selected first overall in the 2012 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets, Davis's high school accolades included being ESPN's top-ranked recruit in 2011. In the NBA, his achievements are numerous: an NBA Championship in 2020, eight All-Star appearances, NBA All-Star Game MVP in 2017, four-time All-NBA First Team, and twice named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team. He's also a three-time NBA blocks leader and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Anthony Davis - NBA Career Statistics Points 24.0 Rebounds 10.4 Assists 2.4 Blocks 2.3 Field goal % 52.0

Davis's international success includes gold medals with the U.S. national team in the 2012 Olympics and the 2014 World Cup, making him the first player to win an NCAA title, NBA title, Olympic gold, and FIBA World Cup. His journey from a high school prodigy to an NBA superstar showcases his extraordinary talent and dedication to the game.

