Highlights The 2023-24 NBA season will showcase a new crop of rookies, with Victor Wembanyama viewed as a potential LeBron James-level prospect.

Alongside Wembanyama, players like Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, and the Thompson twins bring different skill sets that make the upcoming season exciting for fans.

Wembanyama stands out not only for his height but also for his exceptional skill set, including guard-like abilities and defensive prowess that will likely have an immediate impact.

The 2023-24 NBA season is fast approaching, and the spotlight is already shining bright on a new crop of rookies. This year's class is especially noteworthy, featuring a variety of talents that range from dynamic guards to versatile forwards. However, the main show will be Victor Wembanyama, who is generating buzz as potentially the greatest prospect since LeBron James. With such high praise, it's no wonder basketball fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the season.

While Wembanyama is undoubtedly the headline act, there are four other rookies you won't want to miss. Brandon Miller, a forward with a knack for scoring; Scoot Henderson, a guard whose athleticism is off the charts; and the Thompson twins, Amen and Ausar, each with their own unique skill sets, round out this list of must-watch talents. Each of these players excels in different aspects of the game, making the 2023-24 NBA season an exciting time for fans to witness the emergence of the league's future stars.

5 Ausar Thompson

The fifth-overall pick by the Detroit Pistons, Ausar Thompson completes the Thompson twins' historic entry into the NBA as the first set of twins to go top-five in the same draft. Like his brother Amen, Ausar is known for his elite athleticism and defensive skills. However, the two have distinct playing styles that set them apart. While Amen excels in playmaking, Ausar brings a stronger shooting game to the table, although it's not his main strength.

Ausar's talents were recognized in the Overtime Elite league, where he was named MVP. His addition to the Pistons is particularly exciting, as he will be joining forces with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, two other young talents. With this trio on the court, the Pistons are setting themselves up for a bright future, making Ausar one of the rookies to keep an eye on in the 2023-24 NBA season.

4 Amen Thompson

Amen Thompson, the fourth-overall pick by the Houston Rockets, is a player who brings a unique blend of skills to the court. Standing at 6-foot-7, Amen is known for his elite playmaking abilities, athleticism, and innate leadership qualities. His playing style has drawn comparisons to a taller John Wall, another point guard known for his playmaking and athleticism. Amen has the tools to make an immediate impact in the NBA. His versatility and basketball IQ make him a valuable asset for a Rockets team looking to build a strong foundation for the future.

Unlike most players, who either go through the college system or join the G-League Ignite, Amen took a different route by playing at Overtime Elite. This new professional league features some of the highest-ranked high school players from around the world, competing in a faster, uptempo style of play. While questions about the level of competition in Overtime Elite persist, Amen enters the NBA with one of the highest upsides in his class. The uncertainty surrounding how he'll stack up against NBA-level competition only adds to the intrigue and makes him one of the most interesting rookies to watch this season.

3 Scoot Henderson

The third-overall pick in the draft, Scoot Henderson is another name that has been creating waves in the NBA community. Drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers, Scoot is considered one of the best prospects of the 2020s. He's a point guard with remarkable athleticism and an "NBA-ready" body, traits that make him an immediate asset to any team. His playing style has drawn comparisons to none other than Russell Westbrook, known for his highlight-reel dunks, elite playmaking, and intense defensive mindset.

Scoot's first season in the NBA could be influenced by the future of Damian Lillard, Portland's star point guard, whose potential trade could significantly impact Henderson's role on the team. Regardless of Lillard's status, Scoot is an exciting player to watch. His athleticism and skill set promise to bring a new level of energy to the Trail Blazers, making him a must-watch talent in the 2023-24 NBA season.

2 Brandon Miller

Following behind Wembanyama in the draft is Brandon Miller, the number two pick and another standout in this year's rookie class. Standing at 6-foot-9, Miller is a combo forward whose elite athleticism allows him to excel in multiple roles on the court. His versatility is one of his strongest assets, making him a valuable addition to any team. This season, he'll be showcasing his talents in Charlotte, playing alongside the dynamic LaMelo Ball.

Miller's playing style has drawn comparisons to NBA star Paul George, particularly in their ability to score and defend. Like George, Miller is an excellent on-ball defender, a skill that complements his scoring prowess. His versatility and athleticism make him an exciting player to watch, especially as he integrates into a Charlotte team that is on the rise. With Miller and Ball on the court together, fans can expect some high-octane basketball this upcoming season.

1 Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama, affectionately known as "Wemby," is not just another name in this rookie class; he's the name. Entering the league as the consensus number one pick, Wemby has been hailed as one of the greatest prospects the NBA has ever seen. Standing at an astonishing 7-foot-3 and a half inches barefoot, with a wingspan stretching over eight eet, his physical attributes alone are enough to make scouts and fans alike salivate.

But what truly sets Wemby apart is not just his height; it's his extraordinary skill set. At just 19 years old, he defies the limitations often associated with players of his stature. Unlike many big men who are confined to the paint, Wemby possesses guard-like skills, including the ability to dribble and shoot three-pointers like his short counterparts. His offensive versatility is complemented by his prowess on the defensive end. He's an exceptional shot-blocker who, despite criticism about his strength, is expected to make an immediate impact defensively.