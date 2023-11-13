Highlights Jerami Grant's future with the Portland Trail Blazers was overshadowed by Damian Lillard's trade demand and subsequent departure. Grant, who recently signed a long-term contract, now finds himself as the lone veteran on a team of young prospects.

Grant would be better served playing for a playoff contender where he can showcase his two-way impact. Teams like the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Indiana Pacers could all benefit from his services.

Grant's ability to score, defend, and create on offense makes him an attractive option for teams looking to fill a void in their roster. The Warriors, Heat, Cavaliers, Pelicans, and Pacers all have the assets and need for a player like Grant.

The Damian Lillard trade saga was so convoluted and unnecessarily dramatic that a lot of the relevant storylines stemming from the All-NBA point guard's trade demand were swept to the wayside. One of the most important pieces that got lost in the mix was Jerami Grant's future with the Portland Trail Blazers. Just days before Lillard's trade request off of the team was made official, Grant signed a five-year, $160 million contract to remain in Portland.

Surely, Grant, who was partly recruited to the Trail Blazers by Lillard, expected to have his franchise superstar around when he re-upped with Portland for an additional half decade. In the end, though, Lillard's trade request was granted, and he was dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks to join forces with fellow NBA 75th Anniversary team member, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Another part of the Blazers old guard, Jusuf Nurkić, was moved at the same time as Lillard, only the Bosnian center was traded to the Phoenix Suns instead. With Lillard and Nurkić gone and Josh Hart traded away last year, Grant suddenly found himself the lone veteran on a team composed entirely of developmental prospects.

The most tenured Blazer left on the team was 24-year-old Anfernee Simons. It was clear once Lillard was dealt away that Grant's time in Portland was coming to an end soon, even with the ink on his new contract still drying. It only became more apparent when Jrue Holiday, who the Blazers received as part of the Lillard trade, was immediately flipped to the Boston Celtics in return for a package built around Robert Williams III.

Jerami Grant - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 22.8 Rebounds 4.9 Assists 1.9 Field goal % 41.7 3-point field goal % 35.6

Grant has been playing his role as Portland's sage vet, but, ultimately, he's really just taking shots and opportunities away from Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and the Blazers other young pieces. He'll be much better served playing for a playoff contender where he can showcase his two-way impact for a team looking to win. In return, Portland should get a decent haul with a young prospect or draft capital or both. Any team looking to contend for the title this season could use Grant on their roster, but some rosters could use his services more than others.

Golden State Warriors

After winning it all for the fourth time in eight years in 2022, the Golden State Warriors took a significant step back in terms of both on-court production and roster talent in the past year. Stephen Curry's lasting greatness carried them to the sixth seed in 2022-23, but his solo act would only go so far.

Curry gave it his all, pushing the Warriors to a seven-game upset over the Sacramento Kings in the first-round, including a 50-point masterpiece in the deciding Game 7. Ultimately though, Golden State's diminished talent around Curry reared its ugly head in the second round against the Los Angeles Lakers, as the Warriors were eliminated in six games, while Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and the rest of Golden State's supporting cast struggled heavily.

This season, Curry has continued to shine and prove that he's still capable of leading a team to the Finals. While the Warriors are 6-5, the rest of the team hasn't exactly inspired confidence. The second-leading scorer on the team is Thompson, who's averaging 16.1 points on 42.6 percent shooting. Adding Grant would give the Dubs another offensive option capable of putting up 20-plus points on any given night. He'd also fit in seamlessly as a defender in their switch and help-heavy scheme. The Warriors still have a few young prospects that they could use to swing a trade for Grant, who might be the two-way value available for what they can afford in a deal.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat fell just short of a title for the second time in the Jimmy Butler era in this last postseason. The main reason why their playoff run ran out of steam? Not enough consistent scoring from their non-Butler players.

Tyler Herro has been heating up through this early season, and it appears that the offensive leap that Bam Adebayo took last year is holding up. Unfortunately for Miami, Herro, Adebayo, and Butler are the only players on the team this year that seem capable of putting the ball in the basket.

Not only did they whiff on Damian Lillard this past summer, they also lost Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, two of their most important complementary scorers from last year. The role players they brought in to replace them haven't replicated their product, though, as the only double-digit scorers currently on the roster are Herro, Adebayo, Butler, and Duncan Robinson.

They weren't able to swing a deal with the Trail Blazers for Lillard, but maybe they can convince Blazers general manager Joe Cronin to trade them Grant. Grant would instantly come in and be one of the most consistent scorers on the Heat, especially in the regular season when Butler prefers to take a backseat. His ability to create for himself and capitalize on the opportunities created for him will make him a perfect complement for Butler, Adebayo, and Herro.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers showed themselves to be a more title-ready roster after they traded for Donovan Mitchell than most fans and analysts expected. Their young cornerstones in Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen proved to be capable of sustained winning, even before any of them had reached their full potential.

With Mitchell in tow, it's clear that the Cavs want to compete for a championship right away. While they have the pieces in place to make a run at the title, there's been a glaring, egregious hole in their roster that they've failed to fill thus far. With their trio of Garland, Mobley, and Allen and Mitchell, Cleveland has nearly an entire lineup of All-Star caliber players as their starters. Unfortunately, they've struggled to fill that last spot with a piece that fits alongside their core.

This season, that nomination has largely gone to Isaac Okoro. While Okoro's defense makes him a perfect fit alongside the Cavaliers defensively challenged backcourt of Garland and Mitchell, his career 33 percent mark from three-point land make him an awful piece next to Mobley and Allen, neither of whom can stretch the floor.

Grant, on the other hand, has the defensive chops to cover for Garland and Mitchell, but can also stretch the floor, having shot over 40 percent from deep last season on nearly six attempts per game for the Trail Blazers. His secondary shot creation should also provide them with a much-needed release valve on offense, something that they desperately needed in their first-round loss to the New York Knicks last playoffs.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans thought that they might have been one piece away when they traded for CJ McCollum, someone who could facilitate for Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram and also generate points on his own. McCollum has played admirably for the Pelicans since arriving in the Big Easy, but he hasn't been enough to get New Orleans over the hump.

It hasn't been McCollum's shortcomings that have held the Pelicans back, though. Rather, it's the fact that Williamson and Ingram can't seem to stay healthy at the time or for an extended playoff run. There's not a trade available to New Orleans that could help them alleviate their main issue of health, but they could use a little more support on the roster for when one of Zion or BI or both have to miss time.

Grant would be a fantastic fit in New Orleans, capable of playing off of the ball when McCollum, Williamson, and Ingram are all healthy and racking up points as a self-starter when one of the offensive options ahead of him is unavailable. His top-tier help defense also makes him the perfect piece alongside Zion, who's proven to be a one-way player so far in his career. The Pelicans have the draft capital and the young talent needed to swing a deal with Portland while also retaining their main core.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are the top candidate to be the breakout team of the 2023-24 NBA season. Through 10 games, they've notched a 6-4 record, good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Behind the NBA's number one offense — with a ridiculous offensive rating of 122.0 — the Pacers look like a legitimate playoff threat in the early season. If they mean to make the postseason, though, they'll need to tighten things up on the other side of the court.

Myles Turner is one of the best anchors in the league, but he's only capable of doing so much on his own. Aside from him and Bruce Brown, every other rotation member for the Pacers is a neutral defender at best, and most of them are obvious negatives on that end. Jerami Grant would do wonders for their defense as a roamer and a weak-side rim protector. He'd also be Indiana's second-best perimeter defender from day one.

Grant would also only add to the Pacers league-leading attack behind Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana looks ready to compete for a playoff spot now, and they have plenty of young pieces on the margins that they can use to swing a deal with the Trail Blazers and add Jerami Grant.

Read more: Philadelphia 76ers could have their 'eyes set' on Pascal Siakam