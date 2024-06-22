Highlights NBA Draft unpredictability makes player success fascinating and thrilling.

The NBA Draft is recognized as one of the greatest events in sports. There is no measurement to dictate the level of success a player is going to experience at the immediate moment of their selection. However, there is no guarantee that a player will or will not succeed in the NBA, which makes it incredibly fascinating.

Each NBA organization uses the draft to select the right player for either the current roster constructed or with hopes that this prospect can be the piece needed to elevate their franchise into relevancy. Some teams have an amazing track record when it comes to the draft and some teams don't. Among the teams that have struggled with choosing the right prospect is the New York Knicks.

Historically, the Knicks have dropped the ball multiple times with their draft choices, selecting busts and even passing up all-time greats. Despite their mistakes, the Knicks have been able to seek out talent throughout the years at unfavorable points in the draft, including players that have altered the history of the league.

5 Immanuel Quickley

2021 NBA Draft, 25th Overall Pick

Although the New York Knicks don't have a great track record with draft selections, especially since 2010, in 2021 they got one of the biggest steals of the NBA Draft. In the 2021 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks selected Immanuel Quickley with the 25th overall pick. Technically, the pick belonged to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Still, a draft day trade between the Knicks, Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves eventually landed New York the 25th pick in exchange for the draft rights to Leandro Bolmaro.

Not only did Quickley immediately make an impact once a member of the Knicks, he won over the fanbase's hearts, which is an incredibly hard thing to do in New York. In his three and a half seasons with the Knicks, Quickley was outstanding.

Immanuel Quickley - New York Knicks Career Stats (2020-2024) Category Stats PTS 12.9 REB 3.2 AST 3.0 FG% 42.2 3P% 37.5

The 6-foot-3 guard out of Kentucky embraced the city of New York with his playing style and energy. His shifty drives to the rim along with his ability to go on incredible hot streaks with his shooting stroke, ignited Madison Square Garden on a nightly basis.

He would develop into one of the best bench players in the NBA. In the 2022-23 season, Quickley would finish as the runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award with averages of 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

In the 2023-24 season, Quickley would eventually be part of a blockbuster trade involving teammate RJ Barrett being sent to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for OG Anunoby. In an increased role with the Raptors, Quickley has only further displayed the potential that was on notice in New York. However, being behind the Knicks' superstar, Jalen Brunson, Quickley would've never gotten the opportunity to flourish into the player that he could truly become.

4 Gerald Wilkins

1985 NBA Draft, 47th Overall Pick

Brother of NBA legend, Dominque Wilkins, Gerald Wilkins was no slouch in the NBA, he was one of the best role-players of his era. Selected 47th overall in the 1985 NBA Draft, Wilkins remains one of the greatest draft steals in Knicks franchise history.

Wilkins was a defensive menace for the Knicks during the late 80s and early 90s and was consistently the second-leading scorer on the team behind legendary big man, Patrick Ewing.

Gerald Wilkins - New York Knicks Career Stats (1985-1992) Category Stats PTS 14.9 REB 3.2 AST 3.5 STL 1.1 FG% 46.1

Legendary Knicks forward, Dave Debusschere, was the general manager that selected Wilkins, which is one of the greatest moves he made in his tenure as a front-office executive with the Knicks. Wilkins is a great two-player, being able to take the assignment of guarding the opposing team's best player while contributing offensively on the other side of the ball.

Wilkins' career with the Knicks didn't last as long as both parties would've hoped, as he wasn't satisfied with New York's offer during the 1992 offseason. Considering the Knicks were witnessing the rise of John Starks, there wasn't a huge incentive to offer Wilkins a large amount of money since they both played the same position.

The Cleveland Cavaliers would eventually sign Wilkins with the intention of him being the last piece of their roster with the role of 'The Jordan Stopper'. In hindsight, it is clear that their plan was unsuccessful.

3 David Lee

2005 NBA Draft, 30th Overall Pick

The early 2000s were a dark time for the Knicks. There was no stability in the franchise as the organization continuously cycled through various head coaches. Losing was at an all-time high during this period, but New York hit big with their draft selection of David Lee.

In the 2005 NBA Draft, the Knicks selected Lee with the 30th overall pick. In the same draft, New York selected Channing Frye with the eighth pick but was dealt in a trade to the Portland Trail Blazers two seasons later. However, the selection of Lee made up for the miss on Frye, as he developed into one of the best big men in the NBA.

David Lee - New York Knicks Career Stats (2005-2010) Category Stats PTS 13.0 REB 9.6 AST 1.9 FG% 55.7 FT% 77.4

In his rookie season, Lee made little impact on the team, averaging just 5.1 points in 16.9 minutes per game. However, in the 2009-10 season, Lee had his best season as a pro, averaging 20.2 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, while being selected for his first All-Star appearance.

Lee was never able to lead the Knicks to a playoff appearance during his years as the lead player of the team. Despite not reaching that accomplishment, he gave fans unforgettable moments in Madison Square Garden, including the ridiculous game-winning buzzer-beating tip with 0.1 seconds left on the clock.

Following the 2009-10 season, Lee would sign with the Golden State Warriors in free agency, eventually being selected to a second All-Star team in 2013, while being selected to the All-NBA Third Team. In 2015, he was a crucial member of the Warriors roster that won the first championship of their dynasty.

2 Mark Jackson

1987 NBA Draft, 18th Overall Pick

Known by many as an NBA analyst and the figure responsible for the foundation of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, Mark Jackson was first an exceptional NBA player.

Selected in the 1987 NBA Draft with the 18th overall pick by the Knicks, Jackson was the perfect point guard for New York. His impact out of the gates in the NBA can't be understated, as he was one of the best players to ever suit up in a Knicks uniform.

Mark Jackson - New York Knicks Career Stats (1987-92 & 2001-02) Category Stats PTS 11.1 REB 4.0 AST 8.0 STL 1.4 FG% 45.3

The New York native embodied the culture of the Knicks, given the opportunity to play for his hometown team. In his rookie season, Jackson was outstanding, averaging 13.6 points, 10.6 assists, and 2.5 steals per game, winning the Rookie of the Year award and placing 13th in MVP voting.

Jackson followed up his success in his sophomore season with his first and only All-Star appearance. However, Jackson was never able to capture the same level of success throughout his NBA career.

In the 1992 offseason, Jackson was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for Charles Smith and Doc Rivers. Jackson would return to the Knicks nearly a decade later in 2001. He would capture the starting point guard position once again, leading the Knicks to the fourth seed, but eventually were eliminated by his former team, the Toronto Raptors, in the first round of the playoffs.

1 Willis Reed

1964 NBA Draft, 10th Overall Pick

Arguably the greatest player in Knicks franchise history, Willis Reed was able to achieve immortality with the Knicks, which no other superstar past his era has been able to replicate.

Selected in the 1964 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks used the 10th overall pick to draft Reed out of Grambling State University. Reed was a physical force in his rookie season, dominating the competition in all respects, foreshadowing what was to come for the rest of his career.

Willis Reed - New York Knicks Career Stats (1964-1974) Category Stats PTS 18.7 REB 12.9 BLK 1.1 FG% 47.6 FT% 74.7

Reed dominated in his first season in the NBA en route to capturing the 1964-65 Rookie of the Year award. He was a seven-time All-Star, all appearances coming in his first seven seasons in the NBA. In the 1969-70 season, Reed was recognized as the NBA's best player, being named MVP.

The greatest accomplishments in Reed's career were the two championships he delivered to New York in 1970 and 1973, being named NBA Finals MVP in both series. In the 1970 NBA Finals, Reed was dealing with a severe thigh injury, which sidelined him for Game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers. He was ruled unlikely to play, but he surprised fans by walking out during warmups and suiting up in the elimination game at Madison Square Garden.

Since the 1973 NBA Championship, the Knicks have made Finals appearances but haven't been able to deliver another championship to New York. Reed is recognized as a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and immortalized in New York as one of the greatest Knicks ever.