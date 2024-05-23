Highlights Prime-time games in the 2024 NFL season feature impactful matchups with historical significance.

Matchups include Sean Payton's return to New Orleans, Hurts vs. Love, and the Ravens vs. Chiefs season opener.

Notable games like Rams vs. Lions, Cowboys vs. 49ers, and Ravens vs. Chargers set the stage for exciting football.

The NFL schedule release is now complete and fans of all 32 teams have the entire summer to predict how their team is going to perform in 2024. The schedule release also revealed to us that we are getting arguably the best prime-time slate of games in recent memory.

Games that barely missed the Top 10 include:

With that being said, here is a look at the top 10 prime-time games of the 2024 NFL season:

10 Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton returns to New Orleans as an NFL head coach for the first time since the 2021 season. Payton, alongside future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees, gave New Orleans Saints fans 15 years of relevancy to a fanbase that was in desperate need of winning at the time.

Denver drafted Oregon QB Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick this year, giving Denver Broncos fans hope that Payton has found his next Brees at the quarterback position. Payton’s return to Caesars Superdome in Week 7 will give fans the opportunity to watch Nix perform in the first prime time game of his career.

A Sean Payton reunion in New Orleans will be "must see" television on Thursday Night Football.

9 Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

A rematch of the 2023 NFC Wild Card round that saw the Lions coming out on top 24-23. Jared Goff led Detroit to their first playoff victory in 33 seasons against his former team and coach, Sean McVay.

Goff's tenure with the Rams ended pretty ugly when Goff was practically benched for Jon Wofford during the 2020 season. The teams ended up exchanging signal callers in a massive trade that sent veteran gunslinger Matthew Stafford to the Rams and Goff to the Lions along with multiple draft picks.

Goff was able to get his revenge against McVay and the Rams in 2023. Will McVay be able to say the same after Week 1?

8 Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Despite winning 12 regular season games in three consecutive seasons, the Cowboys have struggled mightily against their longtime NFC rivals. The 49ers have won three in a row against Dallas, including a 42-10 beat down on Sunday Night Football in 2023.

Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy are both coming off of MVP-caliber seasons in which they both led their respected teams to a division title.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have met 9 times in the postseason, which is tied for the 2nd-most common playoff matchup in NFL history, with Dallas winning 5 and San Fran taking 4, including the last three straight. The most common matchup is Packers-49ers, with 10, and Packers-Cowboys and Rams-Cowboys are also tied with 9.

It's safe to say that the 49ers will be the favorite in this matchup once again. The national brands and the historic rivalry between the Cowboys and the 49ers will make this game a very entertaining watch on Sunday Night Football.

7 Chicago Bears at Houston Texans

Caleb Williams was considered a can’t miss prospect coming out if USC, often being compared to John Elway, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, and Trevor Lawrence coming out of college. In Week 2, we get to see Williams square off against C.J. Stroud, the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, in one of the more exciting young QB matchups of the season.

Williams will be playing for one of the most talented rosters that a #1 overall pick has ever played with in their first season. He will be under a significant amount of pressure early in his young career against a Houston Texans team that will be riding a lot of momentum from their success in 2023. The hype around both of these teams should make for a fantastic prime-time watch for NFL fans.

6 Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 1 – Friday Night (Peacock)

This offseason, general manager Howie Roseman once again gave Philadelphia Eagles fans a reason to be excited going into their Week 1 matchup against the Packers in Brazil. Multiple offseason acquisitions and long-term extensions, including the signing of RB Saquon Barkley, have primed this Eagles roster for a playoff run in 2024.

Jalen Hurts will look to return to form against up-and-coming star Packers QB Jordan Love. Green Bay will soon have to make a decision on a contract extension for Love, which could effect his availability for this one. However, a solid performance in Brazil might give Love the leverage he needs to get the deal he is looking for.

5 Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

A rematch of the 2023 NFC Championship should be one for the books. The Lions seemed destined to make a Super Bowl appearance after dominating the first half 24-7. However, the 49ers outscored the Lions 17-0 in the 3rd quarter, setting them up to ultimately win the game and advance to the Super Bowl.

This Week 17 game could have major ramifications in the NFC playoff picture in terms of seeding. There is a good chance that both of these teams will be sitting atop of their divisions late in the season. The winner just might end up taking home the #1 seed in the NFC.

4 Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

The battle of the Texas teams has the potential to be the best game that these two franchises have ever played against each other. Young star QB C.J. Stroud will look to continue the hot start he's had to his career against the 2023 MVP runner-up, Dak Prescott.

This game will be extra spicy considering that Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs will have the chance to line up across from his older brother Stefon, who was dealt to the Texans in a trade earlier in the offseason. The two brothers would have squared up last year if not for an injury to Trevon, meaning this is the first time the pair will face off on the NFL stage.

This could also very well be the first time brothers have lined up directly across from each other in an NFL game, with Trevon likely to shadow Stefon.

Both teams have explosive weapons on the offensive side of the ball that will be able to put up plenty of points in this game. Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer and Texans HC DeMeco Ryans might end up being the X-factors for each team; which defense can get more stops when it’s all said and done?

This matchup should be one that football fans in the Lone Star State will remember for a while.

3 New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers

The New York Jets are scheduled to play six prime-time games this season before Week 11, more than any team has played since the 1970 merger. To start that run off, Aaron Rodgers and his onslaught of offensive weapons playing against the defending NFC champions has the makings of a fantastic Week 1 matchup.

Jets head coach Robet Saleh spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan. If there is anyone in the league that knows Shanahan's offensive scheme, it's Saleh. This will also be a homecoming of sorts for Rodgers, who grew up in Northern California as a massive 49ers and Joe Montana fan.

Fans are eager to see how Rodgers will perform in 2024 coming off of a torn achilles in Week 1 last season against Buffalo. After drafting an OT in the first round and signing some key free agents, the Jets are hoping to keep Rodgers on the field for the entirety of the season.

It will be interesting to see how their offensive line holds up against Nick Bosa and the rest of San Francisco's daunting pass rush.

2 Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1 – Season Opener (NBC)

The Baltimore Ravens were viewed by many as the best team in the AFC over the course of the 2023 season, where they finished as the #1 seed heading into the playoffs. They were in prime position to return to the Super Bowl before failing to dethrone the defending champs in the AFC Championship, the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was a game in which Lamar Jackson had another underwhelming playoff performance and seemed to be on a different page than Ravens OC Todd Monken, whose game plan also left many scratching their heads.

The Ravens are one of the most well-run organizations in the NFL and have the roster to compete for a Super Bowl once again. The question is whether they will be able to get past the Chiefs in the playoffs.

Beating the Chiefs in the NFL season opener could give this team the confidence boost that it needs to ultimately win the AFC in 2024.

Lamar Jackson versus Patrick Mahomes, NFL MVP versus Super Bowl MVP—what more could we ask for ti kick off the campaign?

1 Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

The Harbaugh bowl returns as Jim and John Harbaugh square off for the first time since Jim took the head coaching job at the University of Michigan in 2015. Over the course of their careers, both Harbaugh brothers have cemented themselves as two of the best coaches in the entire sport.

Perhaps their most famous matchup was when they coached against each other in Super Bowl 47. John's Ravens ended up getting the best of Jim's 49ers, 34-31, in one of the most thrilling Super Bowls of the past few decades.

Family ties aren't the only thing that is weaving this game together. After hiring Jim Harbugh this off-season, the Los Angeles Chargers also hired Joe Hortiz to be the team's new general manager, stealing him away from the Ravens front office. L.A. lured another half dozen coaches and front office guys who used to work in Baltimore, including offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

The Chargers also signed five former Ravens players, including a pair of former Baltimore RBs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, to add depth to a position group that will be a focal point in Jim's run-heavy offensive scheme.

The NFL's best dual-threat QB, Lamar Jackson, is coming off of a phenomenal season in which he was awarded his second league MVP trophy. He squares off against Justin Herbert, who is one of the most physically gifted QB's in the league.

The elite QB play, along with the organizational and family ties, place the Ravens and Chargers atop the list of the best prime-time games in 2024.

