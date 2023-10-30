Highlights There have been player and team nicknames for as long as there has been NFL football, they're just part of the game at this point, and the most clever ones have stood the test of time for good reason.

"The Legion of Boom" was a nickname for the Seattle Seahawks' dominant secondary in the early 2010s, and it originated from a fan suggestion on a radio show.

The "Purple People Eaters" was the nickname for the Minnesota Vikings' defensive line in the late 1960s and 1970s, and they were instrumental in the team's division titles and Super Bowl appearances, although they fell short of winning a ring.

Nicknames are fun, for the most part. The best part about a nickname is the story behind it. For instance, when did the Minnesota Vikings start being known as “The Purple People Eaters” and why? Well, besides the fact they’re purple, that’s why we’re here. We're taking a look at some of these elaborate team nicknames and where and how they originated. Here are the top 10 most memorable and clever team nicknames in NFL history.

10 "Legion of Boom” - Seattle Seahawks (2010s)

In the early 2010s, the Seattle Seahawks had one of the best secondaries in the NFL, and they called themselves the Legion of Boom. The nickname came about on August 2, 2012, when safety Kam Chancellor was a guest on 710 ESPN Seattle’s Bob and Groz show. They asked fans to suggest nicknames, and the Legion of Boom was suggested via Twitter, and they ran with it.

The LOB consisted of cornerbacks Richard Sherman, Brandon Browner, and Byron Maxwell and safeties Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, and Walter Thurmond, to name a few. From 2012 through 2015 the Seahawks led the league in scoring defense, and they allowed the fewest points scored each year for those four seasons.

During the LOB era, Seattle accumulated six consecutive winning seasons, three division titles, two NFC championships, and most importantly, a Super Bowl in 2013 in which they held the highest-scoring offense in NFL history to just eight points. They were defined not only by their elite level of play, but their physicality and attitude as well, represented most effectively in the play styles of Chancellor and Sherman.

9 "Over-the-Hill Gang" - Washington Redskins (1970s)

The Washington Redskins were known affectionately as the “Over-the-Hill Gang” in the early 1970s. The nickname originated in 1971 when eccentric head coach George Allen decided to use just one of his five draft picks in the 1971 draft, and using the other four for trades to build an older team with more experience. One of these trades was for quarterback Billy Kilmer from the New Orleans Saints.

Kilmer earned MVP votes for his performances in both 1971 and 1972. More importantly, he led the Redskins to back-to-back playoff appearances and became the first Redskins quarterback to start a Super Bowl. The average age of the gang was 31 years old. Allen's strategy turned the Redskins around as the team improved to a 9-4-1 record in 1971 and finished the 1972 season with an NFC-best 11-3 mark.

Their nine victories in 1971 were the most by a Washington team in 29 years. In his seven seasons with the club, Allen and his veterans produced seven winning records, five playoff appearances, and one trip to the Super Bowl in the 1972 season, where they fell short to the Miami Dolphins, who went a perfect 17-0 that year. Not bad for a bunch of old guys.

8 "No-Name Defense" - Miami Dolphins (1970s)

In 1972, the Miami Dolphins, led by coach Don Shula, produced the only perfect season in NFL history thanks in large part to its “No-Name Defense.” Legendary Cowboys head coach Tom Landry gave them the name because of the lack of high-profile players on the Dolphins defense. So, they embraced the No-Name Defense nickname and learned to play with a chip on their shoulder.

This Dolphins defense recorded three shutouts in 1972 to complete their 14-0 regular season, and they never allowed more than 24 points. The allowed 14, 17 and 7 points in the playoffs and won Super Bowl VII against Washington. In an impressive run, the Dolphins made an appearance in the 1971 Super Bowl, which they lost to Landry's boys, then went undefeated in 1972 to win their first Super Bowl, and then went back-to-back by winning the Super Bowl again in 1973, this time against the impressive Purple People Eaters.

Only one player of the No-Name bunch made it to the Hall of Fame and that was linebacker Nick Buoniconti in 2001. The defense was led by Buoniconti along with stalwarts like Bill Stanfill, Manny Fernandez, Dick Anderson, and Jake Scott.

7 "The Fearsome Foursome" - Los Angeles Rams (1960s)

The Los Angeles Rams had the most dominant defensive line in the 1960s when the "Fearsome Foursome” came alive. The outstanding group of big guys consisted of Deacon Jones, Merlin Olsen, Rosey Grier, and Lamar Lundy. They gained fame as they, along with their coach, the aforementioned George Allen, were the catalysts in turning the Rams from a perennial underdog into a successful franchise.

The 1967 season was the year the Rams took off. Prior to that campaign they had not made the playoffs since 1955. In ’67, the team led the league in points allowed (196) while establishing a franchise best 11-1-2 season. Due to the success of the campaign, and the fact that they were based in Los Angeles, the defensive front four got the attention they deserved.

The nickname “Fearsome Foursome” started to stick. From 1967 through 1969 the Rams were 32-7-3 and won two division titles. Which was more games than they won from 1959-1965. Olsen would make 14 straight Pro Bowls on his way to the Hall of Fame, where he joined Jones, who is the man that coined the term "sack" and is widely regarded as arguably the greatest defensive end of all-time.

6 "The Hogs" - Washington Redskins (1980s-1990s)

The Washington Redskins offensive line were nicknamed “The Hogs” during the height of the franchise's success in the 1980s and early 1990s. They were the most dominant line in NFL history. The O-Line coach Joe Bugel coined the name during training camp in 1982, when he told Russ Grimm and Jeff Bostic “Okay, you hogs, let’s get running down there.”

The Hogs were some big men, averaging 270 pounds across the line. That was why the nickname was so fitting. The offensive line was known for their ability to control the line of scrimmage. Four of them, Grimm, Bostic, Mark May, and Joe Jacoby all played together for over a decade. The quartet also combined for 10 Pro Bowls during their reign of terror on the offensive line and Grimm was eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Under head coach Joe Gibbs, the Hogs helped the Redskins win three Super Bowls (XVII, XXII, and XXVI) as they plowed the way for Hall of Fame fullback John Riggins. Four decades later people are still talking about this offensive line, and "Hogs" was even put forth as a serious suggestion when the team dropped the Redskins nickname in 2019.

5 Orange Crush " - Denver Broncos (1970s-1980s)

The Orange Crush was the nickname of the Denver Broncos' physical and imposing 3-4 defense of the 1970s and 1980s, but more specifically, their 1977 unit. Head coach Red Miller took over for the Broncos on New Year’s Day 1977, and a new year it was for Denver. This defensive line was already talented before Miller came along, but he took this group and solidified them as one of the best in the league.

They helped the Broncos go 12-2 in the regular season. While the defense ranked 27 out of 28 teams against the pass, they ranked number one against the run game. This top-notch defense was led by linebackers Randy Gradishar and Tom Jackson. They made it to the Super Bowl that year, but fell short to the Cowboys. The Orange Crush defense would go on to help Denver reach three more Super Bowls in the 1980s, but they never got over the hump.

The front four of the New York Jets were nicknamed the New York Sack Exchange in the mid-1980s, a play on the group's penchant for sacks and the world-renowned NYSE in New York. Among the members of the line were Mark Gastineau, Joe Klecko, Marty Lyons, and Abdul Salaam. The nickname originated in 1981 when a fan named Dan O’Connor submitted the idea to a preseason contest.

In November 1981, Gastineau, Klecko, Salaam and Lyons were invited to ring the ceremonial opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, which was the inspiration for the name. In 1981, the Jets led the league with 66 sacks as Klecko put up 20.5 and Gastineau put up 20, the only time two teammates have both eclipsed 20 sacks in a single season in NFL history. Gastineau's ridiculous sack dances only made the group more infamous.

The following year, they made it to the AFC Championship game against the Dolphins but could not pull off the win. Salaam was traded after the 1983 season but Gastineau, Klecko, and Lyons continued to have success for several years, with Gastineau and Klecko making two more Pro Bowls apiece.

3 "Purple People Eaters" - Minnesota Vikings (1960s-1970s)

The Purple People Eaters was a nickname for the defensive line of the Minnesota Vikings from 1968 to 1977, consisting mainly of Hall of Famers Alan Page and Carl Eller, as well as Jim Marshall and Gary Larsen. The term was a reference to a popular song from 1958.

The guys actually disliked the nickname and instead called themselves “The Purple Gang.” The rugged foursome was a major factor in the Vikings' postseason success during that era. They were a key cog in a team that won 10 division titles in 11 years. They helped the squad get to five NFC Championships and four Super Bowl appearances, but unfortunately, they did not win a ring.

In 1968, Marshall, Eller and Page were all selected for the 1968 Pro Bowl as the defense collected 44 sacks. Their battle cry was "Meet at the quarterback." They compiled 19 Pro Bowls and 18 All-Pro selections between the four of them, and Alan Page also grabbed the NFL MVP in 1971, one of only two defensive players ever to earn the award.

2 “Steel Curtain” - Pittsburgh Steelers (1970s)

The “Steel Curtain” was a moniker bestowed on the defensive line of the 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers that has, in time, come to refer to any of the franchises elite defensive units. The original foursome consisted of Hall of Famer "Mean" Joe Green, 1970s All-Decade Team member L.C. Greenwood, wild man Ernie Holmes, and two-time Pro Bowler Dwight White. The name was a play on the phrase “Iron Curtain” and Pittsburgh’s reputation for steel production.

The line was the backbone of the Steelers' dynasty, which won four Super Bowls (IX, X, XIII, and XIV) in six years. However, in 1976, in a season in which Pittsburgh didn't win the Super Bowl, the Steel Curtain may have done its best work. They lost their QB, Terry Bradshaw, and began their season 1-4. For the remainder of the regular season (nine games), they had five shutouts, three of them consecutively.

The Steel Curtain defense only allowed two touchdowns and five field goals through those nine games in 1976. Opponents scored just 3.1 points per game over that span, and the team had an average margin of victory of 22 points. Eight of the Steelers' starting eleven defensive players were selected for the Pro Bowl that year, and four would be selected to the Hall of Fame.

1 “The Greatest Show on Turf” - St. Louis Rams (1999-2001)

From 1999–2001, the dominant St. Louis Rams offense were known as the “Greatest Show on Turf”. The first nickname for the offense was “The Warner Brothers” a play on the movie studio and reference to new QB Kurt Warner. The nickname changed when ESPN’S Chris Berman called them “The Greatest Show on Earth” and earth eventually changed to turf.

The Rams' offense during these three seasons produced record scoring and yardage. They made it to two Super Bowls, one of which they won against the Tennessee Titans in 1999. In 2000, the team set an NFL record with 7,335 total offensive yards, which was later broken by the Saints in 2011. The most notable names from the Greatest Show on Turf offense were Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt and, of course, Kurt Warner.

In 1999, Warner won the MVP with Faulk finishing second in the voting. In 2000, Faulk won MVP. In 2001, Warner won again, with Faulk once again runner-up. In 2000, Torry Holt topped the league in receiving yardage, with Bruce right behind him in third place. During that three season stretch, the Rams produced 14 Pro Bowl appearances, with tackle Orlando Pace joining Warner, Bruce, Holt, and Faulk in Hawaii.

