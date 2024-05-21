Highlights Los Angeles Chargers have the best 2024 schedule release video with Sims inspiration and numerous references.

Chicago Bears release a high school skit with both celebrity and player appearances.

Atlanta Falcons showcase a high-quality NFL Street-themed video with past and present stars.

Over the last few years, NFL schedule release videos have become an integral part of the NFL off-season. Rather than simply posting a team’s schedule, each team comes up with some sort of creative video to release to the public.

These are approached in a number of different ways. Some teams use current or former players as the stars of their videos, while others rely solely on art or props. Most videos have a comedic focus, often relying on current trends or NFL storylines.

In what the average fan would consider to be the dry portion of the NFL season, schedule release videos are a way to see the fun side of teams. While it won’t have an impact on the actual results of the season, it wouldn’t be the NFL if these videos weren’t stacked up against one another.

There’s usually a consensus fan favorite among the schedule releases, but many creative ones go overlooked. To avoid sifting through them all, here are the top 15 NFL schedule release videos for 2024:

Related Best Game From Each Week Of the 2024 NFL Schedule The NFL schedule is officially out! Here are the best games for every week of the upcoming 2024 season.

1 Los Angeles Chargers

A Sims-inspired release, packed full of references

There’s a clear-cut number one this year, which is the Los Angeles Chargers’ schedule release. Using The Sims was a light-hearted way of opening the doors to endless creativity. Beyond that, they included countless references, with something worth picking out of nearly every frame.

2 Chicago Bears

A “back to school” release, with player and celebrity appearances

The first schedule of the Chicago Bears’ new era was released in a phenomenal way. The skit follows wide receiver D.J. Moore around a high school environment, slowly teasing Chicago’s opponents. It includes their head coach, star players, celebrities, popular music, and even their rookies.

3 Atlanta Falcons

A high-quality video based on NFL Street

The Atlanta Falcons decided to do a schedule release based on the 2004 video game NFL Street. The video walks the viewer through Atlanta’s schedule, highlighting Falcons stars of both past and present. It also includes its fair share of references about their 2024 opponents.

4 Tennessee Titans

A repeat of last year’s success

The Tennessee Titans’ 2023 schedule release was a major hit, so much so that they decided to use the format again this year. The video follows a simple premise, which is asking people on Broadway if they know the logos of their opponents. While it may not be something new, both iterations are comedic gold.

5 Los Angeles Rams

A drive through the cities of their opponents

Easily the highest-quality video of all 32 releases, the Los Angeles Rams put forth an animated road trip for their 2024 release. The video shows Rams players cruising through the cities of their upcoming opponents, while also slipping in a good number of references. It may not be as funny as the top few videos, but it’s a well-made release.

6 Cleveland Browns

A simple bowling-themed release

The video takes fans through the Cleveland Browns’ schedule via a players’ trip to the bowling alley. It involves the team’s stars, while still including a good number of references. It concludes with a cameo from the most famous man in the world of bowling, Pete Weber.

7 Dallas Cowboys

FaceTiming famous NFL fans

The Dallas Cowboys let the celebrities do the work for them this year, as they FaceTimed famous fans of each of their opponents. On Dallas’ side of the call, Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones, Post Malone, and others remained silent, allowing the celebrity to react. It’s a fast-paced video with entertaining results, and more recognizable names than any other video.

Related Cowboys Schedule: Must-Watch Games, Season Opener, Record Prediction With six prime time games this season, America's team will have plenty of eyes on them as they attempt to rebound from last years early playoff exit

8 Cincinnati Bengals

In one of the most fun releases, the Cincinnati Bengals announced their schedule with a game of football between kids and mascots. They kept the youthful theme by also including children’s drawings of their opponents as they were announced. Plenty of references were sewn in, including some to recent Bengals’ highlights.

9 Philadelphia Eagles

Embracing the crazy-nature of their fan base

The Philadelphia Eagles decided to go all-in (with this video as well as the contracts they've doled out) with what is considered to be one of, if not the craziest fan base in football. The skit shows a psychologist sitting down with Eagles’ fans, slowly revealing Philadelphia's 2024 opponents, while asking for the fans’ opinions. They take a good number of jabs at other teams, while working towards the psychologist’s diagnosis.

10 Detroit Lions

Two famous fans and the “Lion-tron 2000”

Comedians Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson star in the Detroit Lions’ release, including the robot they made. They run through a few of their ideas that were shot down, before revealing what their creation is supposed to do. It devolves into a sort of coordinated chaos, similar to how many would describe the Lions.

11 New England Patriots

A "Good Will Hunting" parody, headlined by two star players

With retired stars, well-versed in comedy, it’s hard to mess up a schedule release video. Julian Edelman serves as the main character of the New England Patriots’ schedule release, titled “Good Jules Hunting.” Similar to their days on the field, Rob Gronkowski pairs with him to form a dynamic duo.

12 Washington Commanders

Using a popular trend to serve up a simple schedule release

Sometimes the most basic schedule releases are the most fun. The Washington Commanders lived by that philosophy this year, using the famous “cake or not cake” trend to reveal their schedule. They missed the opportunity to suggest that their whole schedule is a “piece of cake,” but chose to remain realistic.

13 Buffalo Bills

As you’d expect, starring Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills media team never misses an opportunity to post a video of Josh Allen doing something random. Their schedule release followed that trend, as Allen shows the viewer around his current home, which happens to be the construction site at Highmark Stadium. Finally, offensive tackle Spencer Brown brings him back to reality by reading the schedule.

14 Minnesota Vikings

Possibly signifying their entry into a new era, the Minnesota Vikings made their schedule release as if they were introducing a next gen product. The video begins with tight end T.J. Hockenson, before a narrator takes over. It’s nothing crazy, but includes a player, a modern reference, and plenty of team highlights to excite fans.

15 Jacksonville Jaguars

Following the throwback theme for the upcoming season

In a season where they plan to debut throwback uniforms, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ schedule release stuck to the same concept. They trek through their upcoming season with old-school animated battles between players portrayed as superheroes, and opposing teams as villains. Similar to most top videos, they manage to quietly work in references here and there.