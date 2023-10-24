Highlights As sports betting has grown over the last few years, surprising upsets in the NFL have become bigger storylines than ever before.

In 2023, there have already been a number of pretty shocking upsets, but where do they stack up with the biggest NFL upsets of the last 25 years?

The most massive NFL upsets over the past quarter-century have occurred all over the NFL schedule, from the regular season, to the playoffs, even to the Super Bowl.

Everyone loves an underdog. Broadway Joe's guarantee, anyone? After all, the thrill of David defeating Goliath is part and parcel of the joy of football. Well, that is, of course, unless you’re that guy that just made a massive, supposedly "safe" bet on the favorite. Ouch, football can be tough.

Over the last two and a half decades, the NFL has given us its fare share of memorable upsets. Meaningful or meaningless regular season games, crucial playoff showdowns, or Super Bowl battles, the top 10 upsets of the last 25 years cover the entirety of the NFL season schedule.

10 November 7, 2021 - Jacksonville Jaguars 9 Buffalo Bills 6 (16-point underdog)

The clips from this one won’t make too many highlight reels, but heading into this Week 9 matchup, to say the Buffalo Bills were expected to cruise against the Jacksonville Jaguars would be an understatement. In fact, the Bills were favored anywhere between 14.5 to 16 on the spread, depending on where you looked.

Entering the game, the Bills held a record of 5-2 while the Jaguars were just 1-6. Added to that, Bills QB Josh Allen nearly won the MVP the season before. But the Jaguars shut Allen down and limited the Bills running backs to 22 rushing yards. Ironically, Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen had one of the best games of his career, recording an interception, two tackles for loss, a sack, a QB hit (on his namesake), and a fumble recovery.

Overall, Buffalo's Allen was hit eight times, sacked four times, and forced into two interceptions. The Jaguars rugged defensive display delivered arguably the biggest upset in franchise history with the dicey 9-6 victory.

9 Septenber 23, 2018 - Buffalo Bills 27 Minnesota Vikings 6 (17-point underdog)

The Minnesota Vikings were expected to freely pillage the Buffalo Bills in this 2018 Week 3 matchup. After all, Minnesota entered the game as 17-point favorites with some oddsmakers. With those odds you just don’t lose, do you? Well, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was the one to disagree. The QB accounted for three touchdowns, as the Bills stunned the Vikings 27-6 in a historic win at the U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vikings star quarterback Kirk Cousins was, in the meantime, repeatedly pounced upon by a ferocious Bills defense. He ended with three turnovers, including two early fumbles. Those recoveries were turned into 10 Buffalo points. The result marked the largest underdog upset since the Washington Redskins knocked off the Dallas Cowboys 24-17 as 17.5-point underdogs back on December 3, 1995.

Fans watching the massacre who had seen the Viks win 10 of the last 11 games, including the playoffs, increasingly rained down boos as the Bills built a 27-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Most Minnesota fans were probably thanking their lucky stars that they weren’t the guy that lost $9,000 betting on the Vikings at odds of -2000, which would have only resulted in a payout of $450.

8 December 20, 2020 - New York Jets 23 Los Angeles Rams 20 (+17.5 underdog)

You would have needed a beach ball-sized crystal ball to predict this one. Coming into this 2020 Week 15 game, against the Los Angeles Rams, the disheveled New York Jets were 0-13. Adding to that, the Rams were considered the league’s best defense, and bound for the playoffs. But, that’s not all.

In the week prior, New York had suffered a humiliating 40-3 thrashing at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. With all that in mind, it makes sense they were listed as 17.5-point underdogs. Yet, the Jets not only managed to stun the Rams 23-20, but did so leading wire to wire. The Jets blasted out of the gates, setting the tone with an opening drive touchdown.

The defensive line also gave quarterback Jared Goff plenty of unwanted attention, as the team unexpectedly battled to its first win of the season. As is often said, however, sometimes even when you win, you lose. In the Jets case, quite a few fans were upset as the result meant it cost them the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft and the chance to draft Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. The Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars were tied for the worst record in the league at 1-13 at this point.

7 December 29, 2019 - Miami Dolphins 27 New England Patriots (17.5-point underdog)

It was expected to be business as usual for the New England Patriots entering this 2019 Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. The fact that New England entered the game with a 12-3 record, and had beaten Miami 43-0 in the game between these two teams earlier in the season, saw them listed with a massive 17.5-point advantage.

A win meant the Patriots could and should have secured a bye to avoid the AFC Wild Card playoffs, but in sports there are no sure things. This time around, Patriots coach Bill Belichick could find no answers to his mentee Brian Flores’ schemes. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 28 of 41 passes for 320 yards, while Tom Brady completed just 16 of 29 passes for 221 yards as he struggled to come to grips with the Dolphins defense.

Fitzpatrick fittingly tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining for the stunning 27-24 victory. The defeat marked the first time in 10 years that the Patriots had failed to clinch a first-round bye, and it was Miami’s first win in New England since 2008, when the Dolphins famously unleashed the Wildcat offense.

6 January 15, 2006 (Divisional) - Pittsburgh Steelers 21 Indianapolis Colts 18 (10-point underdog)

After starting the 2005 season with a red-hot 13-0 record, Peyton Manning’s Indianapolis Colts were odds on favorites to win the Super Bowl. The star quarterback was looking to shed the image of being just a regular season star and went into the AFC Divisional playoffs against the Pittsburgh Steelers as a 10-point favorite.

Instead, it was the Steelers who jumped to a 21-3 lead after three quarters. In the fourth quarter though, the Colts stormed back into the contest with two touchdowns, which included a 50-yard pass by Manning and saw the Steelers lead cut to 21-18. A seemingly game-sealing sack of Manning looked to have wrapped things up, but Steelers running back Jerome Bettis fumbled on the goal line run and the Colts’ Nick Harper recovered it to surge for the end zone.

Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger, however, wrote himself into folklore with a season-saving shoestring tackle. The Colts had one more chance to tie the game but kicker Mike Vanderjagt, previously the most accurate kicker in NFL history, missed a 46-yard field goal by a mile after being iced by Steelers coach Bill Cowher. Of course, the Steelers then went on to beat the Broncos for the AFC Championship, before winning the Super Bowl over Seattle.

5 January 27, 2002 (AFC Championship) - New England Patriots 24 Pittsburgh Steelers 17 (10-point underdog)

Even with the Pittsburgh Steelers playing lights out football, it always felt like the 10-point spread was a bit of a heavy margin for this 2001 AFC Championship matchup against the second-ranked New England Patriots. The Steelers were the top seed, having lost just three games all year as they boasted one of the league’s elite defensive units.

Even so, after a slow 0-2 start and an injury to quarterback Drew Bledsoe, second year QB Tom Brady led the team to an 11-3 finish, the AFC East division title, and a first-round bye. By the time they faced the Steelers, the Patriots were playing their best football, and on a seven-game winning streak.

Despite an injury to Brady in the second quarter, the Patriots never cooled off from a hot start. Bledsoe came back to replace Brady and led the team to a win that would take them to their third Super Bowl in franchise history. A week later, they would knock off another favorite when they stunned the Rams (and the NFL world), 20-17, to win it all.

4 January 13, 2008 (Divisional) - San Diego Chargers 28 Indianapolis Colts 24 (10.5-point underdog)

After finally getting the Super Bowl monkey off his back in 2006, Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts looked to be a fantastic bet to go back-to-back after finishing with a dominant 13-3 record in the 2007 regular season. They headed into the AFC Divisional playoffs as 10.5-point favorites over the San Diego Chargers, with most convinced that nothing except a fourth playoff matchup in five years between the Colts and the unbeaten New England Patriots was on the cards.

That bet looked good for a while, as things seemed to be going the Colts' way. They led 10-7 early and the Chargers’ top player, LaDainian Tomlinson, was forced to leave the game with a bruised knee. To make things worse for San Diego, star quarterback Philip Rivers also hurt his knee in the third quarter.

Somehow, that did little to slow the Chargers' momentum, as backups Billy Volek (QB) and Michael Turner (RB) stacked up key play after key play to secure an unlikely 28-24 win, and send Manning and the Colts packing with another heartbreaking playoff loss.

3 January 25, 1998 (Super Bowl XXXII) - Denver Broncos 31 Green Bay Packers 24 (12-point underdogs)

For a while it seemed that legendary quarterback John Elway might end his career without winning the big one. When his Denver Broncos faced the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII, the Broncos were 0-4 in Super Bowls and Elway, who was then 37, was personally 0-3. Those factors perhaps led to the Packers being listed as 12-point favorites heading into the contest.

If there was anyone to bet against winning the Super Bowl as the clock ran out on a legendary career, though, it wouldn't be Elway. The QB completed just 12 of 22 passes for 123 yards and no touchdowns, but he received plenty of help from his teammates, including Super Bowl MVP running back Terrell Davis, who went off for 157 yards and three scores on 30 totes.

Packers QB and league MVP Brett Favre threw three touchdown passes, but he was rattled by the Broncos defense, completing just 25 of 42 passes while under constant pressure. Adding to the enormity of the odds was the way the Broncos went about winning the title.

They made the playoffs as a Wild Card entrant, becoming only the second wild-card team to win a Super Bowl. En route to the Super Bowl they won road matches against Kansas City and Pittsburgh. Talk about beating the odds.

2 February 3, 2002 (Super Bowl XXXVI) - New England Patriots 20 St. Louis Rams 17 (14-point underdog)

Despite pulling off an upset in the previous round against the Steelers, the New England Patriots went into Super Bowl XXXVI as massive underdogs to the St. Louis Rams. After all, St Louis was one of the best teams in football and the Patriots, despite a strong showing all season, were still an unknown quantity led by some guy named Tom Brady, who only took the starting role earlier that year.

As such the Rams were listed as 14-point favorites. The game itself was a thriller, with the Patriots forcing three turnovers for their first 17 points and a 17-3 lead. The Rams, though, rallied for two late fourth-quarter touchdowns to tie things up at 17. With 1:30 remaining, Brady led the game-winning drive to lock up the Super Bowl MVP award and a 20-17 victory.

It was the beginning of one of the greatest dynasties in football. Not all bettors were left cursing their luck either, according to reports, as NBA legend Charles Barkley took the Patriots and the 14 points for half-million dollars. He then added another $50,000 on New England on the money line. Who says Chuck's guarantees aren't worth anything?

You can't have a list of the greatest upsets of the last quarter-century without the shocker that capped the 2007 NFL season. While it wasn't the biggest upset in terms of point spread, it's in the conversation for the biggest upset based on emotion and expectation. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did nothing but win games and shatter records that year on their way to an 18-0 mark heading into the Super Bowl.

Eli Manning and the New York Giants, meanwhile, were just another scrappy Wild Card team that somehow made it all the way to the Super Bowl. In a regular season matchup earlier that year, the Pats had squeaked by the Giants 38-35. This would be a very different kind of game. Points were very hard to come by, and with about two minutes left, the Patriots led 14-10.

Then, magic. Manning was swarmed in the pocket, with a defender holding onto his jersey for dear life, but somehow he escaped, set his feet, and launched downfield to fifth-string receiver David Tyree, who skied for it, outfought Rodney Harrison, pinned it on his helmet, and came down with the grab. A few plays later, Plaxico Burress walked in for the game-winning touchdown and the 17-14 win. It didn't take long for Larry Csonka and the perfect 1972 Dolphins to start popping their champagne.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

