It has been quite some time since the Indiana Pacers found themselves with hope come playoff time. In fact, one would have to look back to the days of Paul George engaging in hardwood warfare with LeBron James and the Miami Heat to find a time when the Pacers had a viable team to build upon. That was almost a decade ago.

But things have changed recently. The recent success of the Pacers was spearheaded by the trade that saw Domants Sabonis shipped to the Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton.

The Kings shipped Haliburton to the Pacers in exchange for Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, and a second-round pick. It was a risky move. Sending an all-star in Sabonis out to acquire a young and unproven player such as Haliburton comes with uncertainties.

Pacers' Offensive Explosion

Tyrese Haliburton Propels the Offense to the League's Best

Any questions surrounding the direction of the Pacers following such a trade were quickly answered by the rapid ascension of Haliburton. The results were nearly instant. Averaging 17.5 points per game and 9.6 assists per game put the league on notice that one of the top point guards in the association resides in Indiana.

Now Haliburton leads the league in assists with 11.6 per game. And after finishing the 2023 campaign ninth in the league in total points per game with 116.3, the Pacers rank first this year with 123.7 per game. They score more points than anyone while leading the league in field goal percentage at 50.6 percent.

Pacers' Offensive stats Category 2023 2024 2024 Rank PPG 116.3 122.0 1 Assists Per Game 27.0 30.7 1 Field Goal % 46.9 50.3 1

They are efficient and young. Leading the lead in field goal percentage while having the league's highest assists per game number with 30.9. The league should take notice. But does this mean the Pacers are destined for playoff success? Or, like similar teams in the past, will flaws in their team overshadow their offensive talent?

One Fatal Flaw in Indiana

Pacers' Bottom-Three Defense Could Lead to an Early Playoff Exit

The Pacers are bad at defense. One of the worst in the league. As explosive as they are on offense, they are as inefficient on defense. The 122.0 points allowed per game ranks 28th out of a total of 30 teams.

They also ranked last in the league in opponent field goal percentage, allowing opponents to shoot an average of 50.5 percent from the floor any given night.

The biggest difference in why the Pacers struggle on defense is the makeup of the roster. A lack of perimeter defenders and low-post shot blockers becomes apparent each game. Sure, players like Myles Turner have excelled on the defensive end of the court over the years, but he is one player.

Historically, teams that perform poorly defensively in the regular season tend to follow that trend in the playoffs. Look no further than last year. Out of the six teams with the lowest defensive rating, five teams lost in the first round. The only exception, the Phoenix Suns, only advanced due to beating another team that ranked in the bottom six.

The addition of Pascal Siakam will help to a degree. But the Pacers still need more. Defenders to contend with the guards in the east should be a high priority this off-season. But until then, the Pacers must hope they can do what elite offensive teams with bad defenses have failed to do; overcompensate.

However, that is easier said than done. This isn't a new phenomenon for the Pacers. The defense has struggled to limit teams all season, including a four-game stretch that saw the Pacers surrender an average of 140 points per contest.

Pacers' Defensive Stats Category Stat Rank Defensive rating 119.3 28th Opponent 1st Quarter PPG 31.2 Last Opponent Field Goals Per Game 45.3 28

Considering the Pacers currently sit in 8th place in the Eastern Conference standings, a first-round match-up with the Boston Celtics seems likely. The same Boston team that recently dismantled the veteran squad of the Golden State Warriors by 52 points. The same Celtics squad that ranks in the top five in offensive and defensive points per game.

All signs point to an early exit for the Pacers. And while matchups have yet to be decided, teams with similar identities as the Pacers rarely see success in the end.