Highlights The Miami Dolphins are fielding one of the most explosive offenses in history in 2023, and they've got a chance at breaking the NFL single-season scoring record.

Believe it or not, they are chasing a list of offenses that goes all the way back to the 1980s with the '83 Redskins.

Other potent offenses that the Dolphins will have to catch include the 1998 Vikings, the 2007 Patriots, and a couple of NFC South teams you might have forgotten about.

The Miami Dolphins are on fire to start the 2023 NFL season. Through six games they're on pace for 631 points, which would break the single-season record for points in a season by a comfortable margin. What really pushed the Dolphins into contention for the record was their astonishing 70-point outburst in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, the franchise that ironically currently holds the NFL record.

The Dolphins have as much of a chance to break the Broncos record as anyone has in years, but which other offenses over the years have claimed or come close to the record? Feast your eyes on the 10 most potent offenses in NFL history.

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports



The 2000 St. Louis Rams had the nickname of the "Greatest Show on Turf", and for good reason. In 1999, the Rams led the NFL in scoring and went on to win the Super Bowl in a tight win over the Tennessee Titans. The offense scored even more points in 2000, and the team looked set up to win a second straight Super Bowl thanks in large part to Marshall Faulk, who won the regular season MVP. Unfortunately, that didn't happen as they fell to the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card Playoffs.

Faulk was a monster for the team in 2000 though, running for 1,359 yards and 18 touchdowns in the regular season, while adding 830 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as well. He did this while the Rams had to survive with two quarterbacks, as Kurt Warner only started 11 games due to injuries and Trent Green started the other five. Nonetheless, the pair combined for 37 TDs and just under 5,500 yards passing.

The other key contributors were Pro Bowl wide receivers Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt, the former of which finished third in the NFL with 1,471 yards, and the latter of which led the league with 1,635 yards. Even Az-Zahir Hakim got in on the fun, putting up 734 yards and four touchdowns.

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports



The 2016 Atlanta Falcons played their final season in the Georgia Dome under second-year head coach Dan Quinn. What resulted was the Falcons winning 11 games and then charging all the way to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the New England Patriots despite holding a 28-3 lead in the second half.

In the regular season, the Falcons only had one game where they scored less than 20 points (a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles) while they had five games where they scored 40 points or more.

Matt Ryan started all 16 games for Atlanta and won the MVP that season. Ryan threw 38 touchdowns through the air, but he was helped by a two-headed running attack. Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman split carries that season and combined for 19 touchdowns on the ground.

On the receiving side, it was Julio Jones leading the way with 1,409 yards en route to First-Team All-Pro honors. Ryan, center Alex Mack, and edge rusher Vic Beasley were also selected to All-Pro teams at the conclusion of the 2016 season.

Credit: Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports



The 1983 Washington Redskins scored a mind-boggling 541 points and made it all the way to the Super Bowl. While they lost to the Los Angeles Raiders in the big game, the Redskins still had a great campaign behind quarterback Joe Theismann. The Redskins only lost twice in the regular season.

They fell in the season opener to the Dallas Cowboys by just one point and then to the Green Bay Packers in a 48-47 shootout. Outside of that, the Redskins dominated almost every other team they played, beating their opponents by an average of 15.1 points.

Washington also kept it up in the postseason, scoring 51 points in their Divisional playoffs win over the Rams. Sadly, the Redskins had their worst game of the season in the Super Bowl, scoring only nine points.

Joe Theismann threw 29 touchdowns in the regular season, with eight to Charlie Brown and five to Hall of Famer Art Monk. The team also had a two-headed running attack featuring Joe Washington, who caught six touchdown passes in the regular season, and John Riggins, who ran for 1,347 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports



In 2011, head coach Sean Payton had his New Orleans Saints firing on all cylinders and the team raced to a 13-3 record. However, after winning the Super Bowl in the 2009 NFL season, they lost in the playoffs for the second season in a row in 2011, falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional playoffs.

This was the season that quarterback Drew Brees broke Dan Marino's single-season passing record with 5,476 yards. Darren Sproles also broke the record for all-purpose yards in a season, with 2,696.

As for the scoring, Brees accounted for 46 touchdowns through the air. His biggest targets were tight end Jimmy Graham, who caught 99 passes with 11 touchdowns, and Marques Colston, who nabbed 80 passes with eight touchdowns. Sproles, in his record-breaking season, added two rushing touchdowns and seven receiving while the Saints' other two running backs—Pierre Thomas and Mark Ingram—combined for another 10 touchdowns on the ground.

The Minnesota Vikings came into the 1998 NFL season with one of the best rookies in the league catching passes for the team. Minnesota drafted Randy Moss with their first-round draft pick that year and paired him up with perennial Pro Bowler Cris Carter. Throwing them the ball was Randall Cunningham, while Robert Smith lined up as the starting running back.

In 1998, Cunningham threw for 3,704 yards with 34 touchdowns, and Moss, Smith, and Carter, all topped 1,000 yards on the campaign. All four made the Pro Bowl, and Moss and Cunningham were named First-Team All-Pro.

Minnesota won 15 games in the regular season and their lowest-scoring game was a 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Their only loss came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were being coached by former Vikings coordinator Tony Dungy. They scored 50 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars and added a 41-point game in the playoff win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite this offense, which was the highest scoring ever at the time, the Vikings didn't make it to the Super Bowl. Their season ended with a heart-wrenching 30-27 overtime loss to the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game. As a rookie, Moss caught 17 touchdown receptions while Carter caught another 12.

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports



The 2012 New England Patriots scored 557 points, but they only won 12 games in the regular season that year. This was also the season the Patriots lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, falling short of the Super Bowl despite their high-powered offense.

Their worst game was a Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, where the Patriots only scored 18 points. In their playoff loss to the Ravens, the Pats managed just 13 points. However, they also had two games where they scored over 50 points, in wins over the Buffalo Bills (52-28) and the Indianapolis Colts (59-24).

Tom Brady threw 34 touchdowns that season, with 11 going to tight end Rob Gronkowski and six to wide receiver Wes Welker. The team also had a strong running game in 2012, with Stevan Ridley running for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports



The 2011 Green Bay Packers are another team that had an explosive regular season but couldn't pay it off in the postseason. Coming off of a Super Bowl win in 2010, they finished with a 15-1 record and 560 points—but they lost to the New York Giants in their only playoff game, and it wasn't particularly close, as they were shellacked 37-20.

It was just the second time all year they'd scored fewer than 25 points, and that was also the year the Giants upset the Patriots in the Super Bowl (again), so Green Bay could be excused. Throughout the regular season, the Packers put up 40+ points six times. Aaron Rodgers also tossed 45 touchdown passes against just six interceptions on his way to his first MVP.

There wasn't much moving on the ground as James Starks and Ryan Grant both finished with under 600 rushing yards. However, through the air, Jordy Nelson caught 15 touchdown passes, Greg Jennings caught nine, tight end Jermichael Finley caught eight, James Jones caught seven, and Donald Driver caught six. That's what you call spreading the wealth.

Patrick Mahomes proved from the start of his career that he was a special quarterback. After backing up Alex Smith as a rookie, Mahomes took the starting job in his second season and helped lead the Chiefs to 565 total points scored.

He also took them to the playoffs in his first season as a starter and lost a heartbreaker to the Patriots in the AFC Championship game, while still putting 31 points on the board. Mahomes threw 50 touchdowns and 5,097 passing yards in his first season as a starter. Somehow, it was just the beginning for the future Super Bowl champion.

That first season, Mahomes had two monster targets in tight end Travis Kelce (10 touchdowns) and explosive receiver Tyreek Hill (12 touchdowns). Hill is now at Miami proving he is still that same playmaker. Things on the rushing side were a little more quiet, with Kareem Hunt running for seven touchdowns, but only 824 yards. Mahomes, Kelce, and Hill were all named First-Team All-Pro for their efforts.

Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports



The 2007 Patriots was the first team of two teams that Tom Brady led to over 550 points—and both lost in the postseason. Unlike the 2012 team, at least the Patriots made history by going 16-0 in the regular season and earning a Super Bowl berth, although they lost 17-14 to Eli Manning and the Giants in one of the most iconic Super Bowls of all-time.

Those 14 points were the least that the Patriots had scored all year. They also scored 20 against the New York Jets and 21 in the playoff win over the San Diego Chargers, but most of the time, they blew out teams.

In a three-week span, the Patriots scored 48 points (vs Dallas Cowboys), 49 points (vs Miami Dolphins), and 52 points (vs Washington Redskins) before scoring another 56 points just two games later (vs Buffalo Bills). It was one of the most dominant offensive stretches in NFL history.

Brady threw for 4,806 yards and 50 touchdowns that season, both of which led the league and pushed him to his first MVP award. Slot receiver Wes Welker also tied for the league lead with 112 receptions while a resurgent Randy Moss caught 23 touchdowns to lead the league and set a new single-season NFL record that stands to this day. The 2007 Patriots had no less than six All-Pros on the offensive side of the ball, three of which were offensive linemen.

1 2013 Denver Broncos (606 points)

The 2013 Denver Broncos hold the NFL record for the most points in a season with 606. This was a year that Peyton Manning had something to prove after most fans wrote him off following his ignominious departure from Indianapolis after undergoing several neck surgeries.

However, he returned stronger than ever and led the Broncos to the Super Bowl in 2013. However, the main trend of this list does continue all the way to the number one team: all of these offenses had historic seasons, but none of them won a Super Bowl to cap it off. The 2013 Broncos were embarrassed in their Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks, managing just eight points.

However, in the regular season, their lowest-scoring game was 20 points against the San Diego Chargers. They put up 52 and 51 points in back-to-back weeks against Philadelphia and Dallas and then 51 later in the season against Tennessee. Manning threw for a whopping 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns, both of which are still NFL single-season records.

Manning's MVP season didn't happen by itself, however. He also had four, count 'em, four different receivers that caught double-digit touchdowns. Demaryius Thomas had 14 (and 1,400+ yards), Eric Decker had 11 (and 1,200+ yards), tight end Julius Thomas had 12 (and 750+ yards), and Wes Welker had 10 (and 750+ yards). Not to mention running back Knowshon Moreno also put up a 1,000-yard season with another 10 TDs on the ground.

Team Points Scored Star Players 2000 St. Louis Rams 540 Marshall Faulk, Kurt Warner, Torry Holt, Isaac Bruce 2016 Atlanta Falcons 540 Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman 1983 Washington Redskins 541 John Riggins, Joe Theismann, Art Monk 2011 New Orleans Saints 547 Drew Brees, Darren Sproles, Jimmy Graham, Marques Colston 1998 Minnesota Vikings 556 Randy Moss, Cris Carter, Randall Cunningham 2012 New England Patriots 557 Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Wes Welker 2011 Green Bay Packers 560 Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson, Greg Jennings 2018 Kansas City Chiefs 565 Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce 2007 New England Patriots 589 Tom Brady, Randy Moss, Wes Welker 2013 Denver Broncos 606 Peyton Manning, Demaryius Thomas, Julius Thomas

