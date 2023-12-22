Highlights Eagles legend Randall Cunningham headlines the quarterback position as one of the trailblazers for the dual-threat archetype.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is meant to be an exclusive club. Otherwise, what would be the point of it? However, it can be difficult to properly assess who in the game was truly elite.

Stringent requirements mean that sometimes worthy NFL players may not be awarded the league's highest honor. A vote conducts the process, and those voters are fallible just like anyone else.

There will always be a list of players who have been left out despite fantastic careers. Below are the ten best offensive players who have yet to receive their call to Canton.

10 Randall Cunningham, QB

16-year career: Philadelphia Eagles (1985 - 1995), Minnesota Vikings (1997 - 1999), Dallas Cowboys (2000), Baltimore Ravens (2001)

There had been good running quarterbacks before Randall Cunningham came into the NFL, but there hadn’t been any as good as him. The former Philadelphia Eagle not only had fantastic rushing ability, he also had a cannon for an arm that threatened defenses as well. His dual-threat nature was a forerunner of the quarterback archetype of today, which puts an emphasis on athletic and running ability.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Cunningham regularly put up running back-like rushing totals. He starred for an Eagles team that featured a terrific defense but also had to go up against the great competition of the '80s and '90s, like the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants.

After his time in Philadelphia, Cunningham moved to Minnesota, acting as more of a pocket passer and contributing immensely to the Vikings' record-breaking 1998 campaign, which also included Randy Moss' legendary rookie performance. It has been many years since the quarterback became eligible for the Hall of Fame, and he hasn’t made it in yet, which doesn’t bode well for his future chances.

9 Hines Ward, WR

14-year career: Pittsburgh Steelers (1998 - 2011)

Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE

Hines Ward was a jack of all trades for the University of Georgia Bulldogs. While a wide receiver by nature, he also spent time at halfback, and as the team’s quarterback. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft.

Ward worked his way into the starting lineup and made his first Pro Bowl in 2001, the first of four straight appearances. Playing for several successful Steelers teams, the wide receiver was at his best in the postseason and was one of the first 10 players to record 1,000 playoff receiving yards.

The legendary Steeler won two Super Bowls and was named MVP of Super Bowl 40. Ward might be held back by the current Hall of Fame logjam at wide receiver. However, he will likely get in at some point, thanks to his play in the biggest games and his recognition as one of, if not the, best blocking receiver the NFL has ever seen.

8 Joe Jacoby, OT

13-year career: Washington Redskins (1981 - 1993)

Via USA Today

There are few positions more important to success than left tackle. The Washington Commanders managed to land one in 1981 without even using a draft pick. Despite playing at Louisville, Joe Jacoby signed with the team as an undrafted free agent.

Jacoby would become an important member of the legendary line affectionately known as "The Hogs." While playing for Washington, Jacoby would be a member of three Super Bowl-winning teams.

The left tackle retired in 1993 as a three-time All-Pro. Jacoby was also inducted into the Louisville and Washington Rings of Honor and named to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team. The fact that there is only one "Hog" in the Hall of Fame is a travesty, and if anyone should join Russ Grimm there, it should be Jacoby.

7 Ottis Anderson, RB

15-year career: St. Louis Rams (1979 - 1986), New York Giants (1986 - 1992)

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

When people think about the most dominant running backs of the 1980s, Ottis Anderson is a name that often gets lost in the shuffle. The 14-year veteran had an excellent career, and his highs were as high as any running back's.

Anderson began as an explosive halfback for the St. Louis Cardinals. He topped 1,000 yards rushing in five different seasons with the team. He was also strong as a pass catcher, regularly chipping in between 30 and 70 catches.

Near the end of his career, Anderson was traded to the New York Giants. He would become a bruising ball-control back while helping the Giants win two Super Bowls and earning MVP honors at Super Bowl 25, where he piled up 102 yards and a touchdown on the ground. His career totals of 10,273 yards and 81 touchdowns are nothing to scoff at either.

6 Andre Johnson, WR

14-year career: Houston Texans (2003 - 2014), Indianapolis Colts (2015), Tennessee Titans (2016)

One of the top receivers of the 2000s, Andre Johnson is a player whose impact goes much deeper than his already impressive stat line. He was the second first round selection made by the Houston Texans and was immediately able to help the offensive passing numbers jump in production upon his arrival.

Andre Johnson offensive impact Stats 2002 Texans 2003 Texans Passing yards per game 139.1 (32nd) 165.9 (29th) Points per game 13.3 (32nd) 15.9 (28th) Total yards per game 223.3 (32nd) 269.1 (31st) Net yards per pass attempt 4.3 (32nd) 5.6 (21st)

Despite the Texans continuing to have offensive issues, the impact of Johnson helped them escape the basement in a lot of important statistical categories.

As time passed and the team got better, Johnson's dominance became more noticeable. With seven seasons over 1,000 yards, two All-Pro appearances, and two times leading the league in receptions and receiving yards, Johnson's legacy was clear when he retired in 2016.

Ranking 11th all-time in career receptions and receiving yards, there's no doubt that Johnson belongs with the greats. While the wide receiver position is overflowing with quality HOF candidates, it shouldn't be long before the Texans legend gets his moment.

5 Reggie Wayne, WR

14-year career: Indianapolis Colts (2001 - 2014)

Many NFL fans might assume Reggie Wayne is already in the Hall of Fame. The former Indianapolis Colt was a star for many years. He retired in 2014, so he has already been eligible for the Hall of Fame for a few years.

Passing exploded in the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s. As a result, there is a bit of a backlog for wideouts who belong in the Hall of Fame and have yet to be enshrined.

Wayne certainly had a terrific career. Teaming up with Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, the six-time Pro-Bowler is 10th all-time in receiving yards, 10th all-time in receptions, and 29th all-time in receiving touchdowns. He was a finalist in 2023 and will get his well-deserved call sooner rather than later.

4 Roger Craig, RB

11-year career: San Francisco 49ers (1983 - 1990), Los Angeles Raiders (1991), Minnesota Vikings (1992 - 1993)

Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Several 1980s San Francisco 49ers are in the Hall of Fame. The names include Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Charles Haley, and Ronnie Lott. Roger Craig, who played for the Niners from 1983-1990, is yet to be inducted.

Craig won three Super Bowl rings with San Francisco and made four Pro Bowls. In 1988, the running back was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year. In that season, Craig ran for 1,502 yards, received 534 more, and scored ten touchdowns.

In 1985, Craig caught 92 passes for 1,016 yards and also ran for 1,050. He was the first NFL player to top 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same year. Much like Cunningham, Craig's pioneering dual-threat ability as a pass-catching back cannot be understated. He belongs in the Hall of Fame.

3 Torry Holt, WR

11-year career: St. Louis Rams (1999 - 2008), Jacksonville Jaguars (2009)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Like Reggie Wayne, many people probably assume Torry Holt is already in the Hall of Fame, as he's been retired for nearly a decade and a half at this point. Holt is 17th all-time in receiving yards and 22nd all-time in receptions.

Holt twice led the league in receiving yards, in 2000 and 2003. He was named to the Pro Bowl seven times, named a First-Team All-Pro once, and a Second-Team All-Pro once. Holt was also a member of the famous "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams team that won Super Bowl 34.

Many of the Rams' best players from the early 2000s: Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce, Orlando Pace, and Marshall Faulk, have already been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It's time for Holt to join them.

2000s Rams Hall of Fame Comparison Player PFR Hall of Fame Score In? QB Kurt Warner 88.78 Yes RB Marshall Faulk 111.60 Yes WR Isaac Bruce 99.46 Yes OT Orlando Pace 81.80 Yes WR Torry Holt 107.72 No

2 Sterling Sharpe, WR

7-year career: Green Bay Packers (1988 - 1994)

USA TODAY Sports

There are examples of players with short but dominant careers making the Hall of Fame. Earl Campbell only played eight seasons in the league. Tony Boselli, Terrell Davis, Kenny Easley, and Gale Sayers were all inducted based on seven terrific years.

If dominance is the standard, Sterling Sharpe achieved it. During his seven incredible seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the wide receiver made the Pro Bowl five times. He was also a three-time First-Team All-Pro who led the league in receptions three times and touchdowns twice.

​​​​​​​In 1992, he became just the second player since 1966 to win the receiving triple crown by leading the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He had four seasons with 90+ receptions, five 1,000-yard campaigns, and four years with 10+ receiving touchdowns.

Sterling Sharpe Statistics Stat Average Season Receptions 85 Yards 1,162 Touchdowns 9.2 Average 13.7

In his last season before retiring, Sharpe caught 18 touchdown passes to lead the league. If not for the neck injury that ended his career, he might have been one of the greatest receivers ever. He's done plenty to earn himself a spot among the bronze busts in Canton, not to mention the fact that his little brother, Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, can work as an advocate for him too.

1 Steve Wisniewski, OG

13-year career: Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders (1989 - 2001)

Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys originally drafted Steve Wisniewski. It could be argued that if he stayed in Dallas, with the career he had, he would be in the Hall of Fame already. Instead, Wisniewski was traded to the Oakland Raiders shortly after being drafted.

Wisniewski would spend his entire career with the Raiders, establishing himself as one of the elite offensive linemen of the 90s. He would make the Pro Bowl eight times, and in addition, Wisniewski was named First-Team All-Pro twice and Second-Team All-Pro six times.

Steve Wisniewski's All-Pro Honors All-Pro Team Seasons First Team 1991, 1992 Second Team 1990, 1993-96, 2000

The guard has arguably the best resume of any player at his position who isn't already in the Hall. Plus, he has a better resume than many players who already are. The committee will likely take another look at him at some point soon.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.