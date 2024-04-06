Highlights The Chicago Bears own two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft: No. 1 and No. 9 overall, giving them flexibility.

A strong edge rusher alongside Montez Sweat could significantly improve Chicago's defense.

Top edge rush prospects like Laiatu Latu, Chop Robinson, Jared Verse, and Dallas Turner offer exciting options for the Bears.

The Chicago Bears have found themselves in a very fortunate situation regarding the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears own their own first-round pick, which is the ninth overall selection. Thanks to their trade with the Carolina Panthers before the 2023 draft, they also own the first overall selection in the draft as well.

That pick will likely be used on Caleb Williams, leaving the Bears with a bit of flexibility regarding the ninth overall pick. There are a couple of areas on their roster they should look at, with edge rusher being one of them. The Bears already have Montez Sweat on their defensive line, but another solid edge rusher alongside him would make their defense much scarier.

Chicago Bears' Pass Rushers in 2023 Player Total Tackles Sacks QB Hits Montez Sweat 57 12.5 25 Demarcus Walker 30 3.5 16 Jacob Martin (with Colts) 7 2 3 Dominique Robinson 12 0.5 1

Sweat was acquired in a mid-season trade, and was solid with the Bears to finish out the 2023 season. Aside from him, though, lies an obvious lack of talent. This is what makes the Bears' second selection at No. 9 so interesting.

Would the Bears Consider an Edge Rusher in the First Round?

Matt Eberflus is aware of the Bears' need for a second pass-rusher to compliment Montez Sweat

In this day and age, to succeed as a defense, having multiple threats rushing the passer is a necessity. Matt Eberlus is well aware of this:

It's important that we get that piece because you have to have the 1-2 punch...It can be inside as well. You look at who affects the quarterback the most, I would also argue that the inside piece is also something that we should be looking at, and it's important that we do that. Direct line to the quarterback. When they max protect, it's a soft spot in the protection. We're looking at all pass rushers. It can be inside, outside, all along the line. We're having an open mind in that regard.

From this quote, it seems clear that Chicago is at least considering an edge rusher before the end of the offseason. On the trade market, that might be tough to do. There isn't much of a market right now for edge rushers, and there aren't a ton of teams looking to move on from them since they're so hard to find.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 Top Five Edge Rusher Prospects Rank Player School Height / Weight 16 Laiatu Latu UCLA 6'5" / 259 18 Chop Robinson Penn State 6'3" / 254 20 Jared Verse Florida State 6'4 / 254 27 Dallas Turner Alabama 6'3" / 246 58 Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan 6'3" / 267

However, the draft is an excellent opportunity. With multiple offensive players projected to go within the first 10 picks of the draft, there's a very solid chance that the Bears could grab an elite edge rusher with the ninth pick. There are several solid options here, each of which could be excellent pairings with Sweat.

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Laiatu Latu is ranked as the top edge rusher for GMS for a reason. He has a pass-rushing skill set that's simply unreal. Latu is a very well-rounded prospect, who doesn't really have any major struggles. He has a variety of moves he can go to that will consistently work, as well as several counter-moves if a tackle is able to stop his initial move.

Latu is solid in the run game as well. He doesn't have a ton of strength in his lower body, but he does a good job of leveraging himself against run-blocking. Latu doesn't have the quickest first-step, and he isn't a freak athlete either. Still, he is by far the most NFL-ready edge rusher in this class, and can help contribute to the Bears' defense as soon as he enters the league.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Laiatu Latu's 21.5 tackles for loss in 2023 ranks first in FBS.

Chop Robinson, Penn State

Chop Robinson might have the quickest first step of any pass rusher, ever. His explosiveness is just unreal. Robinson is a freak athlete, and he can get into the backfield in the blink of an eye. Once he blows past the tackle, he gets himself into open space and forces the tackle to reset himself. This leaves Robinson on an island with the lineman, and at this point he's extremely hard to defend.

One of the things Robinson needs to develop the most is a successful inside move. He can get to the edge quicker than anyone, but if that's the only thing he can do, it becomes easier for the opponent to prepare for. If Robinson can develop an effective move that crosses the face of the tackle, he'll be unstoppable.

Robinson's speed causes issues and headaches for the opponent, and it can throw off the whole offense. Having Chop Robinson on one side and Sweat on the other would be a dream-come-true for Bears' fans.

Jared Verse, Florida State

If the Bears are looking for versatility, Jared Verse could be their man. Verse was used in multiple different alignments and positions at Florida State. He's quick off the line of scrimmage, and has a versatile pass-rushing plan with multiple effective counter moves.

Verse is as athletic as any pass-rusher in this draft, and he has the flex and bend necessary to bend around offensive tackles on the edge. Verse is pretty strong, and has a very high motor. He plays at the same speed every play.

In a sense, Verse creates headaches for offensive lines routinely. He gets off the ball quickly, has a strong first punch with an effective counter move following, and then has the flexibility to bend around the edge and get into the backfield. While he could be better against the run, Verse is a pure pass-rusher with no weaknesses in that part of the game.

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Dallas Turner needs some polishing, but he has every physical tool you would desire out of a young edge rusher.

Turner is a great athlete, who plays with defensive back-speed at the edge position. He's extremely quick off the ball, and is both fast and quick in short areas. Turner also has the ability to bend around linemen on the edge, and can even drop into coverage and defend receivers or running backs.

Now, Turner's concerns lie in the running game. He sets the edge excellently as a pass rusher, yet doesn't do as well against the run. Turner doesn't play as strongly against the run, and could deconstruct blocks better. Still, if the Bears took Turner, they would have a talented, young edge rusher with a ton of potential alongside Sweat.

