Highlights George Kittle, a once-overlooked fifth-round pick, has emerged as a top tight end.

Kittle's journey to stardom has been marked by remarkable plays and standout performances.

Known for his infectious enthusiasm and next-level blocking, Kittle also off the field.

On his draft night in 2017, no one could have predicted that George Kittle, a fifth-round pick out of Iowa, would turn into one of the top two tight ends in the NFL. NFL scouts gave him a prospect score of 5.9, which graded him as an "Average Backup Or Special-Teamer."

Yet, Kittle's journey from an overlooked draft pick to an NFL superstar is nothing short of remarkable. His early days with the San Francisco 49ers saw him tossed right into the starting lineup, with the team trading away Vance McDonald before the season started. Quickly coming into his own, he had already made a Pro Bowl by Kittle's second year.

With his larger-than-life personality that leaps off the screen, Kittle makes for a natural fit in Netflix's "Receiver" series. Whether goofing around with teammates or talking to himself on the sideline, Kittle's infectious enthusiasm and love for the game make him incredibly relatable. He's not just a football star; he's a genuine, fun-loving guy who balances intense competitiveness with a sense of humor.

George Kittle's Career (Including Playoffs) Games 110 Rec Yds 6,729 TD 39 Yds/Rec 13.7 Yds/Gm 51 Pro Bowls 5 First-Team All-Pros 2

1 2018 Week 14 vs. Denver Broncos

When the 49ers took on the Denver Broncos in Week 14 of the 2018 NFL season, they were 2-10 and playing with backup quarterback Nick Mullens. That didn't stop George Kittle from having one of the most dominant halves of football the NFL has ever seen.

Picking up 36 yards on the game's opening drive that ended in a field goal, you could tell they wanted to get him involved early and often. At the tail end of the first quarter, Kittle caught a pass over the middle and added 45 yards after the catch to take it down to Denver's 12-yard line.

This set up another field goal, putting them up 6-0 going into the second quarter. His first-quarter receiving total was 94 yards.

As impressive as that first quarter may have been, it wasn't even his best one of the game. The 49ers first second-quarter drive lasted just one play. Kittle found himself wide open near the sideline, got a key block up the field, and used his speed to beat the defenders to the goal line.

On their final drive of the half, Kittle got open twice more for chunk plays of 13 and 18 yards to bring the 49ers into the red zone.

Unfortunately for Kittle, the Broncos made some serious adjustments at halftime, and Kittle was held without a catch for the rest of the game. But it was too little, too late.

The damage had been done as the 49ers went on to win 20-14, and their emerging star of a tight end finished the day four yards shy of – former Bronco – Shannon Sharpe's all-time record for receiving yards in a game by a tight end. Broncos' pass rusher Von Miller talked about Kittle's historic performance following the game, saying:​​​​​​​

George Kittle is a hell of a player and he took some 10-yard plays the distance today. There’s not too many tight ends in the league that can do that… The plays he made today, he just killed us.

2 2021 Week 14 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

George Kittle was getting the ball constantly in this overtime battle, finishing the day with 13 catches on 15 targets

Going up against a red-hot Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, the 49ers had their hands full in Week 14 of the 2021 season, needing a win to get over .500.

Up 10-6 with under 30 seconds left in the half, Kittle – who had been relatively quiet until this point with just 13 yards on 3 catches – got just enough separation for Jimmy Garoppolo to get him the ball at the one-yard line and the strong tight end was able to reach the ball over the goal line before being pushed out of bounds.

On the 49ers' first possession of the third quarter, Kittle was hit twice for big gains of 20 and 16 yards as the team went up 20-6. Picking up a few more chunk plays through regulation, the offense couldn't put enough of them together to get any more points as the Bengals' offense was finding its stride.

Despite this, Kittle made a leaping grab with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter to set up a 47-yard game-winning field goal attempt, which missed wide right.

When they got the ball in overtime, needing a touchdown to win the game, Kittle was able to kick it into gear and come up huge for his team. He got the ball three times on the drive for 38 yards, one of which being a crucial 3rd & 5 just before they went on to punch it in and walk away with a win.

Kittle finished with a stat line of 13 catches for 151 yards and the touchdown in the hard-fought victory.

3 2020 Week 4 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

In a tough loss to the Eagles, Kittle did everything he could to help his team, catching all 15 passes thrown his way and finishing with 183 yards

The 49ers may not have been able to come away with a win, but their Week 4 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 brought out the best of George Kittle.

He came through every time his number was called, ending his night with a whopping 15 receptions on 15 targets. That number was called all throughout the game, too. The tight end caught a pass on 9 of the team's 12 drives. Two of the three drives he wasn't a part of were less than three plays and ended in a turnover.

With the teams tossing the lead back and forth throughout the game, the 49ers' offense did not move without Kittle. Down by five points with under two minutes left in the game, they got the ball back with a chance to take the lead.

C.J. Beathard found Kittle three times for 35 yards but didn't look his way when it mattered most, and they turned the ball over on downs as time ran out.

Despite the loss, Kittle had a phenomenal day, with 183 receiving yards and a touchdown. His production was spread over the whole game; he had at least 39 yards each quarter.​​​​​​​

Quarter Receptions Yards 1st Quarter 4 41 2nd Quarter 3 56 3rd Quarter 4 39 4th Quarter 4 42

4 2022 Divisional Round vs. Dallas Cowboys

With rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm, Kittle had a big day against the Cowboys putting up 95 yards as the 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship game

In Brock Purdy's first playoff game, he looked to his tight end throughout the game to give the offense a spark when it needed one.

Only getting the ball five times in this matchup, Kittle was tasked with helping out against a strong Dallas Cowboys pass rush. Knowing he'd have to make the most of his opportunities when he got them, he did just that, averaging 19 yards per reception.

Late in the third quarter, with the game tied at nine a piece, Purdy rolled out on the play action and led Kittle a little too far down the field, which led to this play:​​​​​​​

The game ended in another one of Dallas' season-ending fiascos. Dak Prescott took the snap from Ezekiel Elliott and barely got the ball off to a receiver who was tackled immediately. Kittle finished the contest just shy of 100 yards, and the 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship game.

5 2021 Week 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Despite a tough loss to their division rival Seahawks, Kittle amassed 181 yards off of only nine receptions

Down 7-0 early in their Week 13 battle with division rival Seattle Seahawks, Jimmy Garoppolo looked around with all the time in the world and eventually unloaded to the back of the end zone, where his trusty tight end had a few steps of separation.

Later in the first quarter, on a critical 3rd & 2, Kittle got the ball again just past the first down marker and took it another 25 yards up the sideline with some help from his blockers.

Just before halftime, Kittle, again, caught a short crossing route just past the sticks and could turn it upfield and outpace everyone to the goal line. When the two teams headed to the locker room for halftime, Kittle had seven receptions for 134 yards and two scores.

Going the entire third quarter without touching the ball, he came back to life with four minutes left in the game. Backed up in their end following a turnover, Garoppolo looked to Kittle to give them some breathing room.

A few plays later, Kittle was hit on three straight snaps (one called back for a penalty). To his dismay, he wasn't targeted again on the drive, and the 49ers turned it over on downs with 18 seconds left.

Despite the seven-point loss to a division rival, Kittle had again put the league on notice with 181 yards – 20.1 per reception – and two touchdowns on the day.

