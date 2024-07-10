Highlights Deebo Samuel's versatility as a receiver and rusher makes him a valuable asset for the 49ers.

Through his first five seasons in the NFL, Deebo Samuel has proven that he's more than just your average top-tier wide receiver.

As one of the most dynamic players in the league, Samuel can change the course of a game both with a handoff or by catching a pass. His versatility in Kyle Shanahan's scheme is unmatched, making him an incredibly valuable asset for the San Francisco 49ers juggernaut "Death Star" offensive lineup.

Having over 1,000 career rushing yards as a wide receiver, you can see just how explosive and tough of a player he is every time he touches the ball. His rare blend of speed, agility, and physicality allows him to thrive in various roles and force defensive coordinators to constantly adapt to his unpredictable playing style.

This versatility not only earned him a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2019 but also established him as, what most believe to be, a cornerstone of the 49ers' offense, despite some rumors over the last two offseasons about potential trades involving Samuel.

Deebo Samuel Career Statistics (Including Playoffs) Category Samuel Games 78 Rec Yds 4,760 Yds/Rec 14.3 Rush Yds 1,295 Yds/Rush 5.9 Total Yds 6,055 Tot Yds/Gm 77.5 Total TDs 41 Pro Bowls 1 First-Team All-Pros 1

This is precisely what made Samuel a prime candidate for Netflix's sports docuseries, "Receiver." The show, which also features NFL stars Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, provides an inside look at the lives of some of the league's top pass-catchers.

Samuel making it into this elite group shows his value, not only on the field, but his growing influence off it as well. Being the only player on the show with more than 20 rush attempts and 200 rushing yards, he's going to bring a different style of player to the Netflix series.

1 2022 Wild Card vs. Seattle Seahawks

Samuel helped lift the 49ers to the Divisional Round with 165 total yards and a TD

Samuel got himself going in a 2022 Wild Card round game against the 49ers' division rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in a way that only he could. The wide receiver's first touch of the game was a rush with him getting the ball from the "I" formation, and the next was a swing pass out of the backfield where he had to shed at least two tackles just to get past the line of scrimmage.

The 49ers were taking full advantage of their star's versatility and the Seahawks didn't seem to have an answer for it all day. Showing just how dangerous he is with the ball in his hands, he found himself open on crossing routes all throughout the afternoon and no one on the defense seemed to be able to bring him down on the first attempt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Deebo Samuel's rushing prowess at the wide receiver position is positively unique. Through just his first five seasons in the league, his 1,007 rushing yards are already third all-time among wideouts. Only Tavon Austin and Cordarrelle Patterson have more from the WR spot.

Up 31-17 early in the fourth quarter, Samuel was wide open in the flat, and with a picture-perfect display of how to work the open field to your advantage, he sprinted all the way up the sideline for the score to put the game out of reach for the Seahawks.

He ended the game with a whopping 165 total yards (133 rec, 32 rush), and that one score. Making the performance that much more impressive, he averaged over 20 yards a reception, while also averaging over 10 yards a rush.

2 2021 Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Samuel put up 140 total yards and threw a touchdown pass to send the 49ers to the playoffs

In Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season, the 49ers took a trip down to Los Angeles to face the Rams. At 9-7, the 49ers needed a win against their 12-4 division rivals to squeak into the playoffs.

Down 17-3 in the third quarter, Samuel–who had been relatively quiet on the day, held without a gain of more than 10 yards until this point–took a handoff from the shotgun at the Rams' 16-yard line, bounced it outside, and beat the cornerback to the pylon for the score to make it a one-score game.

On the 49ers' very next drive, Samuel showed he has even more versatility than we all thought, getting the ball on a reverse and letting it fly for a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings.

With 50 seconds left in regulation, down by a touchdown, he got his number called again. This time beating First-Team All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey down the sideline for a 43-yard gain. They would go on to score on that drive, sending the game to overtime, where Samuel chipped in 19 of the 69 yards picked up on the game-winning field goal drive.

Ending his day with 140 total yards and two touchdowns (counting his TD toss), Samuel was a huge reason the 49ers ended up in the 2021 NFL postseason.

3 2021 Week 1 vs. Detroit Lions

Starting the 2021 season with a bang, Samuel put up a career-high 189 receiving yards

In Jared Goff and Dan Campbell's first game as members of the Detroit Lions, they had the pleasure of facing the 49ers, who were coming off of a 6-10 season. After playing to a 7-7 tie early on, the 49ers stepped on the gas pedal and pulled too far ahead for the Lions to catch up.

Throughout the game, Samuel found plenty of green grass over the middle of the field and got hit twice for big gains in the first half. Still quietly picking up yards throughout drives, he wasn't noticeably impacting the game too much in the early parts.

Halfway through the third quarter, an underthrown pass by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo caused the dynamic receiver to come back to the ball, losing his defender in the process. After making the catch, he was able to win the footrace with a safety to the goal line and ended up with a 79-yard touchdown. He had now made his impact.

With 58 seconds left in the game and his team up by eight points, Samuel gave 49ers fans a scare when he fumbled the ball after making a grab over the middle. Luckily, the defense came through and was able to turn the Lions over on downs, as the team ended up getting a win with their star wide-out going for a career-high 189 receiving yards and a touchdown.

4 2023 Week 13 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Samuel logged 3 TDs and averaged an astonishing 29 yards in a convincing win

In a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game, Samuel had another relatively quiet first half. He pitched in 13 yards to the team's first scoring drive and 23 yards to the second, but it was other 49er stars stealing the show.

On the 49ers' first drive of the second half, they handed the ball to their receiver/running back once they reached the red zone, and he took it 12 yards for the score. On the next offensive possession, Samuel found himself open over the middle of the field and was hit hard around the Philadelphia Eagles' 43-yard line.

Showing his toughness and speed once again, he brushed off the hit and sped right down the middle of the field for his second touchdown of the day; this time coming through the air.

He wasn't done there. Up 35-19 with five minutes left in the game, he caught a screen pass and was able to weave through the defense for his third touchdown of the day. It had now become the Deebo Samuel show. His final stat line of 116 receiving yards on four receptions (29 yards a catch) with three total touchdowns is one to remember.

5 2021 Week 16 vs. Tennessee Titans

Despite the fact that the 49ers came away with a loss, Samuel put up a career-high

When the 8-6 49ers traveled to the 9-5 Tennessee Titans in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season, they were favored to win the game by three points as the away team. The 49ers struggled to put consistent drives together, with the Titans forcing three turnovers on the day.

The one bright spot for the 49ers offense? Deebo Samuel. Although he wasn't able to find the end zone, he had a career-high in total yards, with 191. Consistently coming through when his number was called, it was the little chunk plays that all added up in the end.

With his longest play of 56 yards coming late in the fourth quarter, he only had one play over 20 yards prior to that. Even still, Samuel finished the game with 159 yards through the air and 32 on the ground.

