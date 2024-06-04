Highlights Jaylen Brown's clutch performance earned him the series MVP over Jayson Tatum.

Both Tatum and Brown's offensive prowess overwhelmed the Indiana Pacers.

Derrick White's defense and clutch three-point shooting were key for the Celtics' series win.

The final step prior to the NBA Finals is the Conference Finals. By the time the penultimate round of the NBA Playoffs rolls around, four teams (two in each conference) remain.

But upon the round’s conclusion, the pain sets in for two teams as they realize they made it potentially within a game of reaching the NBA Finals, but ultimately lost. For the other team, euphoria sets in as they officially punch their ticket to the Finals, earning the right to take on the respective club in the mirroring conference that did the same.

A team must possess no shortage of star power to even reach the Conference Finals, let alone win it. And in this year’s Eastern Conference Finals, both the Boston Celtics — the winner — and the Indiana Pacers — the loser — that was surely the case.

The Celtics defeated the Pacers thanks to said talent, but if not for the Pacers’ assortment of talent, they would not have reached this point. The following are the five best performers of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals.

1 Jaylen Brown

Brown’s elite performance earned him the series MVP

The current iteration of the Celtics has been, for the most part, headlined by Jayson Tatum, with Jaylen Brown serving as his 1A. When it mattered most in these playoffs, they both shone, but Brown took his clutch factor to another level, and that earned him the series MVP award over Tatum.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, which ended up being a four-game sweep, Brown averaged 29.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game. He shot 51.7 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from three-point range.

Jaylen Brown - 2024 ECF Stats PTS 29.8 REB 5.0 AST 3.0 FG% 51.7 3PT% 37.0

But it was his performance in clutch moments that earned him the series MVP and made him the series’ best performer, in addition to his otherworldly offensive stats. In Game 1, he would nail the corner three-point shot that sent the game to overtime, where the Celtics would eventually win it.

Then he doubled down on his team’s Game 1 win by putting up 40 points in Game 2, tied for his most ever in a playoff game. Tatum won the inaugural Larry Bird trophy for the Eastern Conference Finals MVP in 2022, and now, it was Brown’s elite play that earned him the 2024 iteration of that award.

2 Jayson Tatum

Tatum put up offensive numbers that the Pacers could not counter

Where Brown was, Tatum was right by his side. It has been no secret that Tatum is the centerpiece of this current Celtics squad, which finished miles above any other team in the standings.

But in the Eastern Conference Finals, Tatum would be his usual self, which is all that is needed for him to automatically be one of the series’ best performers. He meshed with Brown perfectly to dominate the Pacers on all ends of offense, averaging a double-double of 30.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Jayson Tatum - 2024 ECF Stats PTS 30.3 REB 10.3 AST 6.3 FG% 46.3 3PT% 30.6

In addition to those stats, Tatum averaged 6.3 assists and 3.3 turnovers in the four-game sweep, while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from three-point range. Tatum’s ability to come up when it matters most was on full display in this series, easily making him one of its top performers.

3 Derrick White

White’s elite defense and ability to hit clutch threes meshed perfectly

The Celtics' primary gameplan has become the reliance on splash threes to blow opponents away, and Derrick White brought that ability in addition to elite defense in this series. The All-Defender shot 33.3 percent from the three point range this series, but it would be his huge corner three in Game 4 that would solidify the Celtics’ comeback, win, and series sweep.

White finished Game 4 with 16 points, which was his average for the series. He also notched five steals and three blocks in that game, becoming the first player to do so in a Conference Finals game since Scottie Pippen.

Overall, White averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in the series, while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and the aforementioned 33.3 percent from three-point range. Those numbers, combined with his ability to put them up in clutch moments and towering defense, made White one of the best players in the series.

4 Pascal Siakam

Siakam stepped up in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton

Despite the Pacers’ series loss, which was a lot closer than a close glance would indicate, Pascal Siakam stepped up as the player they traded for at the Trade Deadline. Tyrese Haliburton, the main star of the team, got hurt after Game 2 and missed the rest of the series, and Siakam did his best to step up in Haliburton’s absence.

Pascal Siakam - 2024 ECF Stats PTS 23.3 REB 7.5 AST 4.5 FG% 55.3

He led the Pacers in offense this series, averaging 23.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He also shot 55.3 percent from the field, continuing the trend of the Pacers’ elite shooting.

While the series was a four-game sweep, each game was pretty close, with Boston making a late comeback in two instances. That is inexcusable if you’re the Pacers, but Siakam did what he could to serve as an offensive threat for the Celtics in Haliburton’s absence, earning him a spot on the list.

5 Jrue Holiday

Holiday rounded out a dynamic Celtics rotation that pounded the Pacers

The Celtics had it all in this series: a dynamic offense, pinpoint shooting, and towering defense. Jrue Holiday served as the Celtics’ fourth-best player in the Eastern Conference Finals, but thanks to how talented Boston truly is, that still meant that he was one of the series’ best performers.

Jrue Holiday - 2024 ECF Stats PTS 18.5 REB 7.3 AST 5.8 FG% 58.7 3PT% 41.7

The Celtics traded for Holiday in the 2023 offseason with the hopes of bolstering their defense, and he has brought that in addition to offense. In the Eastern Conference Finals, Holiday averaged 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game, while shooting 58.7 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three-point range.

Those are not bad stats for a fourth player, and a defender at that, and it is why he was easily one of the best performers of the Eastern Conference Finals.