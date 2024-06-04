Highlights Luka Dončić won the series MVP with impressive stats, averaging almost a triple-double.

The final step prior to the NBA Finals is the Conference Finals. By the time the penultimate round of the NBA Playoffs rolls around, four teams (two in each conference) remain.

But upon the round’s conclusion, the pain sets in for two teams as they realize they made it potentially within a game of reaching the NBA Finals, but ultimately lost. For the other team, euphoria sets in as they officially punch their ticket to the Finals, earning the right to take on the respective club in the mirroring conference that did the same.

A team must possess no shortage of star power to even reach the Conference Finals, let alone win it. And in this year’s Western Conference Finals, both the Dallas Mavericks — the winner — and the Minnesota Timberwolves — the loser — that was surely the case.

The Mavericks defeated the Timberwolves thanks to said talent, but if not for Minnesota’s assortment of talent, they would not have reached this point. The following are the five best performers of the 2024 Western Conference Finals.

1 Luka Dončić

Doncic’s otherworldly performance earned him the series MVP

It is not a secret at all that the Mavericks possess a well-rounded roster, but at the top of said roster is Luka Dončić. The Slovenian superstar has been lights out all throughout the season and playoffs, but turned it to another gear when his team faced arguably the toughest opponent yet.

The Mavericks were up against what looked to be a formidable Timberwolves team, but thanks to the elite effort of Dončić and company, the Mavericks made quick work of them, defeating them in five games to advance to the 2024 NBA Finals. Dončić himself earned the Earvin “Magic” Johnson Trophy for being named the Western Conference Finals MVP, and for good reason.

Luka Dončić - 2024 WCF Stats PTS 32.4 REB 9.6 AST 8.2 FG% 47.3 3PT% 43.4

Dončić averaged nearly a triple-double in the Western Conference Finals, averaging 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. That was in addition to him shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from three-point range.

His ability to mesh with Kyrie Irving has created one of the league’s most formidable one-two punches, and it is why he was far and away the series’ best performer.

2 Kyrie Irving

Irving served as Dončić’s 1A in the series, leading to success

Where Dončić was in the series, Kyrie Irving was right by his side. This season has seen the two develop into one of the league’s most formidable duos, and the postseason has only solidified that.

Irving is not a new face of the league, having been in the NBA since 2011, but his resurgence with the Mavericks after a few years in which he has trended downward has reaffirmed his position as one of the faces of the current league. And his play in the Western Conference Finals only helped to add to that case.

Kyrie Irving - 2024 WCF Stats PTS 27.0 REB 3.6 AST 4.6 FG% 49.0 3PT% 37.5

In the Western Conference Finals, Irving averaged 27 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 49 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range. That, combined with his elite meshing with Dončić, has solidified himself as one of the series’ best performers.

3 Anthony Edwards

Edwards led the Timberwolves throughout the playoffs and in this series

While the Timberwolves had great promise, appearing at times that they could be the ones to advance to the Finals (which would have been their first in franchise history), they fell flat to the Mavericks in five games. That does not change the fact that Anthony Edwards has been their best player all playoffs, and that included the Western Conference Finals.

Anthony Edwards - 2024 WCF Stats PTS 24.6 REB 8.8 AST 7.8 FG% 43.0 3PT% 40.6

Edwards cemented himself as not only the face of the Timberwolves, but one of the league’s next superstars. The 22-year-old guard averaged 24.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game in the Western Conference Finals, while shooting 43 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three-point range.

Those numbers ultimately were not good enough to get past the Mavericks. But regardless of the outcome, it is undeniable that he was one of the best players of the series.

4 Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns put up a valiant effort in what could be his final playoff series with Minnesota

Karl-Anthony Towns has been the face of the Timberwolves for the past few seasons, but with the emergence of Edwards, it appears he has taken a back seat. Plus, with the Timberwolves’ salary cap woes, it is more than likely that they will have to trade Towns in the offseason in order to follow the guidelines of the new CBA.

Those factors, however, did not take away from Towns’ presence during the Western Conference Finals. While he was not as good as Edwards, he put up solid numbers. He averaged 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 37.9 percent from the field in the series.

Karl-Anthony Towns - 2024 WCF Stats PTS 19.6 REB 8.4 AST 2.2 FG% 37.9

Towns ultimately could not cement his legacy in Minnesota with a ring, and his time there may have come to an end. But that does little to diminish his impact in the series as one of its best performers.

5 Dereck Lively II

Lively served as a perfect (literally) player off the bench for the Mavericks

A championship caliber team must feature an all-around roster, with an elite starting rotation coupled with a deep and talented bench. There is no question that the Mavericks possess both, with Dončić leading the starting five, and Dereck Lively II leading the bench.

Lively made his debut this season, and has become a solid and serviceable bench player for the team. While he is not the greatest offensive player, Lively put up impressive numbers off the bench, averaging 9.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in the series.

Dereck Lively II - 2024 WCF Stats PTS 9.5 REB 7.8 AST 2.5 FG% 100.0

But what made him one of the series’ top performers was his shooting, which was literally perfect in the series. He shot a combined 16-for-16 from the field, a percentage of 100. He became the first player in NBA history to finish a series with a perfect shooting percentage, and it is that consistency that made him one of the best performers of the Western Conference Finals.