Highlights Luka Dončić shone with elite offense, recording triple-doubles in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up astronomical stats in the series, but a critical foul cost him the series.

Anthony Edwards displayed clutch performances, making up for a slight slump in offense with resilience.

It is known that the metaphorical lights shine brighter in the postseason. In the case of the NBA, certain players will take the spotlight with their brilliant playoff play, while others will take steps backwards.

The Conference Semifinals have come and gone, and with that has, of course, come a rise in play from certain players. The Western Conference is not without its stars, and this year in particular saw a step backward from the stars of old and a step forward from the stars of new.

The young talent stepped up in this series, emerging as the new faces of the league as they helped their team to advance (or in some cases, put up their best effort). The following are the best performers of the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals.

1 Luka Dončić

Dončić continued his usual dominance in the second round

When a basketball fan thinks of the Dallas Mavericks, the first player that comes to mind is often Luka Dončić. And in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he reminded the world why that is the case.

Dončić took it to the Thunder, putting up incredible offensive performances in each of the six games of the series. He averaged a double-double in the series, averaging 24.7 points and 10.5 rebounds in the six-game span, along with 8.7 assists. He shot 44.7 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from the three-point range.

Dončić even recorded triple-doubles in each of the last three games of the series, and his Mavericks won two of those games. The Thunder simply could not counter the elite offense that Dončić put up in the series, and that combined with his elite numbers is why he was the top performer of the Western Conference Semifinals.

2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai performed exceptionally well for his first real taste of the playoffs

2024 was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s first real crack at the playoffs, and all in all, he aced the test. He had the most consistent offense of any Oklahoma City Thunder player, not only continuing his regular season dominance but upping it to a new level in the playoffs.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.2 points per game in the six-game series against the Mavericks. He averaged 8 rebounds and 7.3 assists, and shot 50.7 percent from the field and an unbelievable 55 percent from the three-point range. Those are astronomical numbers and on an individual level certainly would have notched him the top spot on the list.

However, it was a play by Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 6 of the series which technically cost the Thunder the series. With 2.5 seconds remaining in the game, and the Thunder up by one, he fouled P.J. Washington while Washington attempted a three-pointer. That led to Washington shooting and nailing two free throws to win the series for the Mavericks.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s over-aggressiveness in that moment was a microcosm of the Thunder’s lack of playoff experience, as the moment became too bright for them. While that is a slight blemish on his Western Conference Semifinals performance, it should not overshadow his monumental stats in the series.

3 Anthony Edwards

Edwards made up for some offensive miscues with clutch performances

The basketball world learned in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ previous playoff series against the Phoenix Suns that Anthony Edwards is the real deal. While his offense was not as strong in the T’Wolves’ series against the Denver Nuggets, he still put up impressive numbers and amped up the clutch factor.

Edwards has dominated this entire postseason thus far, but against the Nuggets, he averaged 27.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists across the seven-game series. He also shot 50 percent from the field, serving as an extremely reliable weapon on a Timberwolves team full of them.

All of those numbers were down a bit from his first series against the Suns, in which he averaged 31.1 points, 8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, while shooting 51.2 percent from the field. But where his offense was not as strong — granted it was still strong, this is Anthony Edwards we’re talking about — he made up for it in clutch.

Specifically in Game 7, Edwards picked apart Jamal Murray and dominated him down the stretch. He had just three points going into the second half, but they improvised on the fly, pinpointing weaknesses in the Nuggets’ game and capitalizing. It was Edwards’ elite play when it mattered that allowed the T'Wolves to overcome the largest deficit in any Game 7 in NBA history.

4 Nikola Jokić

Jokić continued his offensive dominance despite the Nuggets’ loss

While the Denver Nuggets did not make it out of the second round this season, it was not the fault of Nikola Jokić. The Serbian sensation won it all with the Nuggets last year, and he continued his offensive dominance into this year’s Western Conference Semifinals.

In the Nuggets’ wild seven-game series against the T’Wolves, Jokić averaged a double-double per game (29 points and 11.4 rebounds) as well as 7.9 assists. He shot 51.7 percent from the field in what ended up being a series loss for Denver, but through Jokić’s play it became clear that he was certainly not to blame for the Nuggets falling short.

5 Kyrie Irving

Irving served as the 1A to Dončić in the series against the Thunder

Where Luka Dončić was, Kyrie Irving was right next door. He brought a new scoring game to Dallas, going quiet for some quarters before becoming absolutely lights out in others, turning the clutch level to eleven. He improved to an elite 14-0 in closeout games in his career.

Irving averaged 15.7 points and 6.2 assists per game in the series while shooting 44 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from the three-point range.

It was that on-and-off nature that Irving brought in the playoffs which brought his individual stats down a tick, but it gave the Thunder false hope. When they figured they had him contained, he would break out, which ended up being the difference.