Highlights There are a lot of reasons a player might not get a call back from the NFL, but being blacklisted isn't usually one of them

It still happens, however, as these 10 NFL players can surely attest after having their careers affected by off the field issues

From protesting injustice like Colin Kaepernick, to playing fast and loose with the league's substance abuse policies like Justin Blackmon, to comitting a straight-up crime like Rae Carruth, there's quite a variety of offenses that can get an NFL player blacklisted

In order to keep any job, you must follow the rules. Even though the National Football League isn’t your typical nine to five, there are still rules and regulations that players are required to abide by. But some players either chose not to follow the league's rules or thought that maybe they were the exceptions. In fact, some of these guys actually broke a lot more than the NFL's rules.

When a player is drafted into the NFL it’s nearly impossible for them to foresee how their career is going to go considering the average career length is only about three years. But no player expects to be completely rejected because of something other than their play or their health. However, players have been shown the cold shoulder by the league for all sorts of non-football reasons, and here are just a few.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson - Wide Receiver (2001-2011)

Chad Johnson always said that he was not supposed to be in the NFL. He beat the odds to make it to the league, so when he finally reached his destination, he played every single game like it was his last, which made Johnson one of the most entertaining players in the NFL. He was not only known for touchdowns but also for his elaborate touchdown celebrations and other off-the-field antics. Johnson was so over the top he legally changed his surname to Ochocinco while he was in the NFL to force the league to allow him to put the name—which was his jersey number, 85, in Spanish—on his jersey.

Johnson was drafted in 2001 by Cincinnati and had a Hall of Fame career with the Bengals. As a matter of fact, he thought so too. After a 60-yard touchdown catch during a home game against the Baltimore Ravens in 2007, Ochocinco went to the sidelines to put on a homemade Hall of Fame jacket. However, once Ochocinco stopped being the dominant force he was for the Bengals, what were once looked at as entertaining stunts quickly turned into distractions for Cincinnati. Who Dey nation traded number 85 to New England in 2010 but after one season, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t think the veteran was a good fit for the program, so he was released.

The Miami Dolphins called Johnson and offered him a spot on the roster, seeing as how Johnson is from Miami. But during the 2012 preseason Johnson was arrested for a domestic violence charge against his now ex-wife. He was immediately released from Miami and never played another down in the NFL. In 2017, his eligibility for the Hall of Fame opened but as of the present day, the only HOF jacket Johnson has is the one he made himself.

Read more: Top 15 most entertaining celebrations in NFL history

Justin Blackmon - Wide Receiver (2012-2013)

Justin Blackmon was a top prospect coming out of Oklahoma State in 2012 and was drafted fifth overall to Jacksonville. But unfortunately, his NFL career was brief after an abundance of legal trouble. Less than a month after Jacksonville picked up the wide receiver, he was arrested in Stillwater, Oklahoma at a routine traffic stop after law enforcement smelled alcohol on his breath. He blew three times the legal limit on the breathalyzer test. Blackmon pled guilty and was sentenced to the NFL substance abuse program.

Once he completed the program the NFL rookie managed to stay out of trouble long enough to catch 64 passes for 865 yards and five touchdowns in his first season with the Jags. The success was short-lived after Blackmon failed several drug tests, allowing him to play in only played four games during the 2013 season. In the summer of 2014, the wide receiver was pulled over for a traffic violation and taken into custody for the third time in four years. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge which was later reduced to disorderly conduct.

That was the last straw for the NFL, and he was suspended indefinitely. In 2015 Blackmon attempted to get reinstated, but it was denied. He was arrested again in 2016 on his third DUI charge and fourth arrest. Even though Blackmon NFL career didn't pan out like he wanted, it hasn’t been all bad news for the former Cowboy, as he was inducted in the Oklahoma State Hall of Fame in early September.

Ray Rice - Running Back (2008-2013)

Ray Rice was a dynamic running back for the Baltimore Ravens coming out of Rutgers in 2008. With his 5’8, 195-lb build, he had the perfect stature for the running back position. His quick burst gave him a leg up on his defenders. Rice's stats speak for themselves, as he piled up tons of accomplishments in the Ravens backfield including four straight 1,000-yard seasons, three Pro Bowl appearances, two Second-Team All-Pro selections, and most importantly, one Super Bowl ring.

Everything seemed to be looking up for the Ravens running back until one evening in February 2014 when he was involved in a domestic violence assault caught on an elevator camera with his then-fiancée. In the jarring video, Rice was seen punching his fiancée in the face, causing her to drop to the floor. Though Rice was originally only suspended a couple of games for the incident, once the shocking video came out he was immediately cut by the Ravens. He became toxic to the NFL overnight, and no other teams would take a chance on him after that.

Colin Kaepernick - Quarterback (2011-2016)

Colin Kaepernick got his chance to be the leader of the San Francisco 49ers in his sophomore season in 2012 when Alex Smith suffered a concussion in Week 10. He led the 49ers on a magical run to the Super Bowl that year, only to fall just short against the Baltimore Ravens. He became the starting quarterback for the next two and a half seasons before losing the job midway through the 2015 campaign and undergoing several surgeries in the ensuing offseason.

During the 2016 preseason Kaepernick decided to sit for the National Anthem in protest of the oppression of his black brothers and sisters all around America. He said in a statement, "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football." After discussing his plans with a miliary veteran, Kaepernick made the decision that he would kneel for the anthem rather than sit moving forward.

Teammate Eric Reid quickly followed suit and across the NFL, other players decided to take a knee in solidarity with Kaepernick too. This created an uproar in the nation, as a lot of people disagreed with what Kaepernick had started, including NFL owners. Kaepernick went into free agency after the 2016 season, but unfortunately, no one was looking to pick him up, which many believed was largely due to his protests.

In 2018, along with Eric Reid (who we'll get to in a minute), he filed a grievance with the NFL accusing owners of conspiring to keep him out of the league. Kaepernick and Reid later settled with the NFL for an undisclosed amount. In 2019, Colin Kaepernick had a private workout for eight NFL teams, but once again received zero offers.

Eric Reid - Defensive Back (2013-2019)

Eric Reid was a standout safety in college and made his mark in the NFL quickly. He started all 16 games his rookie year, finishing with 77 combined tackles (62 solo), 11 pass deflections, and four interceptions. Reid also decided to use his platform for more than football when he took a knee alongside Colin Kaepernick in 2016. The DB played in San Fran until the end of the 2017 season, when he was traded to the Carolina Panthers. After his move, he continued to kneel to try to bring attention to the oppression of people of color in America.

In the 2018 season with Carolina, Reid suspected he was being targeted with random drug tests to push him out. According to Reid, he was drug tested seven times in 11 games. The probability of being randomly tested that many times in such a short time span is 0.17%. NFL officials stated that his claims were inaccurate.

In February 2019 he signed a three-year, $22-million contract extension with the Panthers. Even though Reid continued to play at the same high level he had been playing at throughout his career, he was inexplicably released by Carolina that following off-season. Mid-way through the 2020 campaign the former LSU product was offered a practice squad position with the Washington Commanders, but he declined, stating that he deserved to be on an active roster.

Read more: 10 Most punishing running backs in NFL history, ranked

Bernard Williams - Offensive Tackle (1994)

Bernard Williams was a freak of nature on the O-line. He was drafted 14th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1994, started all 16 games in his rookie season, and was named to the NFL’s All-Rookie team. But even with Williams’ success on the field, as Stephen A. Smith likes to say, he could not stay off the weed, failing not one, not two, but 15 drug tests. Williams was suspended from the league after his rookie year and never applied for reinstatement afterward.

Later, in a statement he said, “I didn’t drink or take drugs while in high school, and smoked [marijuana] some in college when, honestly, I didn’t think it was that big of a deal. There was no drug policy during my rookie season in the NFL, so I picked up the habit of smoking pot. Marijuana was my way of dealing with the pain and the stress of football.” Considering the evolving views on marijuana in the NFL and in society today, it's a crying shame that someone with his potential was forced out of the league so young for something so innocuous.

LaRon Landry - Safety (2007-2014)

LaRon Landry was drafted sixth overall in 2007 by the Washington Redskins. Landry was the defensive back that the Redskins had been looking for to create a lockdown safety duo with Sean Taylor, and the two soon became known as "Area 51." Landry stayed in Washington for his first four NFL seasons, where he was a regular starter. He was traded to the New York Jets in 2012, where he earned his only Pro Bowl selection, but was packing his bags again in 2013 to head for Indianapolis.

In his first season with the Colts he was suspended for four games for testing positive for performing enhancing drugs and Landry was released by Indy after testing positive a second time for PED’s. Later in 2015 he was tested for a third time and failed yet again. That was the final straw, as he was suspended indefinitely from the NFL as per league rules.

Adam “Pacman” Jones - Defensive Back (2005-2018)

The Tennessee Titans were reluctant to draft Adam "Pacman" Jones in 2005 because of off the field issues, but in his rookie season he was solid, even returning a punt for a touchdown. Pacman was outstanding on the field but could not seem to stay out of trouble off of it and was arrested more times than any other player in NFL history, which led to a plethora of suspensions.

In his sophomore season, Pacman Jones totaled a career-high 62 tackles, 12 passes defended, four interceptions (one of which he took to the house), 440 punt return yards, and three punt return touchdowns, which was tied for the most in the NFL. On the morning of February 19, 2007, during the 2007 NBA All-Star Game weekend in Las Vegas, Jones was allegedly involved in an altercation with an exotic dancer at Minxx, a local strip club, during which Pacman brought a gun into the club and shot at the crowd. One of the patrons was hit and was subsequently paralyzed from the waist down.

Jones did not have to do any jail time but was suspended from the league for the whole 2007 season. It was the first time in 44 years an NFL player had been suspended for anything other than substance abuse. Unlike the other guys on this list, Jones was not blacklisted forever, as he was able to return after his year-long suspension and go on to another decade plus in the league.

Aaron Hernandez - Tight End (2010-2012)

Aaron Hernandez should have been a top prospect coming out of Florida, but his reputation off the field preceded his reputation on the field. Hernandez had the skill set to be a first-round draft pick but because of the controversy that came with signing him, he did not get picked up until the fourth round by the New England Patriots. Alongside Rob Gronkowski, Hernandez was a great asset for the Pats and had a big part in their run to the 2011 Super Bowl, chipping in with a 12-yard touchdown reception against the New York Giants in a losing effort.

Things took a turn for the worst for the tatted up tight end when he was arrested in June 2013 on murder allegations. Hernandez was in jail for a year while awaiting trial. During that time he was cut from the Patriots and predictably shunned by the NFL. After a long trial, Hernandez was ultimately found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison. In 2017, he went on trial again for another double murder that took place in 2012 but sadly, on April 19th, 2017, Aaron Hernandez took his own life in prison.

Rae Carruth - Wide Receiver (1997-1999)

Rae Carruth was a prominent draft pick when he was taken 27th overall in 1997 by the Carolina Panthers. He had a commendable rookie campaign, catching 44 passes for 545 yards and four touchdowns (tied for first among rookie receivers), and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team that season as well. The following year, Carruth broke his foot in the season opener and did not play for the rest of the campaign.

In November 1999, after catching 14 passes for 200 yards over the first five games, Carruth's then-girlfriend and mother of his unborn child, Cherica Adams, was shot four times by an associate of Carruth's. Adams held on for a month but in the end did not survive the shooting. Her son, Chancellor Lee Adams, did make it out—though not unscathed. Chancellor suffered permanent brain damage and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a result of being left without oxygen for a long period of time. Despite that, Chancellor beat the odds and graduated from high school at the age of 21.

It came out shortly after the shooting that Carruth had hired the shooter to murder Cherica and their unborn child. He was convicted and found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 18–24 years in prison for his crimes. In 2018, Carruth was released from prison on time served. After his release, he wrote a letter to the mother of Cherica Adams apologizing for the crime he committed against her late daughter and disabled grandson.

Read more: Top 10 NFL players who failed to live up to their price tags, ranked

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.