In 1946, the Boston Celtics were formed. Since then, they have become not only one of the most legendary NBA franchises, but also one of the most legendary franchises in all sports.

Since their inception, the Celtics have won 18 championships, which is tied with the L.A. Lakers for the most in NBA history. They have also had many legends wear green and white over the past six decades.

There are some players that fell short of making this list. They include Bill Sharman and Jo Jo White. Current players such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have a shot at making this list by the end of their careers as well, especially if they are able to capitalize on bringing more championships to Boston.

Here are the top 10 players in Celtics history.

10 Tom Heinsohn

8 championships, 1956-57 Rookie of the Year, Hall of Fame Class of 1986

Tom Heinsohn was a key part of the Celtics' dynasty during the 1960s. He was selected sixth overall in the 1956 draft by the Celtics and won the Rookie of the Year award over teammate Bill Russell in his first season.

Tom Heinsohn Celtics Stats G 654 PPG 18.6 RPG 8.8 APG 2.0 FG% 40.5%

Heinsohn spent his entire nine-year career in Boston. He retired in 1965 after suffering a foot injury that cut his career short. He finished his career averaging 18.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He was an eight-time champion, which included winning seven straight from 1958-59 to 1964-65. He was also a six-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection. In 1986, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

After retiring, Heinsohn returned to Boston to become their head coach. He coached the Celtics for nine seasons, winning two more championships. In 2015, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a head coach.

9 Sam Jones

10 championships, Hall of Fame class of 1984

Sam Jones was also a key part of the Celtics' dynasty throughout the 1960s. He played for the Celtics for 12 seasons after he was selected eighth overall by them in the 1957 draft.

Sam Jones Celtics Stats G 871 PPG 17.7 RPG 4.9 APG 2.5 FG% 45.6%

Over his career, Jones averaged 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He helped lead Boston to 10 championships alongside Bill Russell, including winning eight straight titles from 1958-59 to 1965-66. He ranks second in NBA history in championships, one behind Russell's 11.

Jones was also a five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection during his career. In 1984, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

8 Robert Parish

3 championships, Hall of Fame class of 2003

After spending his first four seasons with the Golden State Warriors , Robert Parish was traded to the Celtics in 1980. The trade also included a 1980 first round pick that became Kevin McHale.

Robert Parish Celtics Stats G 1,097 PPG 16.5 RPG 10.0 APG 1.5 BPG 1.5 FG% 55.2%

Parish spent 14 seasons in Boston, averaging 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Alongside Larry Bird and McHale, Parish led the Celtics to three championships during the 1980s.

In 1994, Parish would leave Boston to sign with the Charlotte Hornets , where he would play two seasons. He retired in 1997 after spending a lone season with the Chicago Bulls , winning his fourth and final championship.

While in Boston, he was a nine-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection. In 2003, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

7 Dave Cowens

2 championships, 1972-73 MVP, 1970-71 Rookie of the Year, Hall of Fame class of 1991

Dave Cowens was drafted fourth overall in the 1970 draft by the Celtics. He joined a Celtics team that was trying to return to championship form after missing the playoffs the previous two seasons after winning 11 titles in a span of 13 years. After Cowens arrived, that is exactly what they would do.

Dave Cowens Celtics Stats G 726 PPG 18.2 RPG 14.0 APG 3.9 SPG 1.2 BPG 1.0 FG% 46.0%

In his rookie season, Cowens won the Rookie of the Year award. The next year, he would lead the Celtics back to the playoffs after being named an All-Star for the first time. Alongside John Havlicek, Cowens and the Celtics won titles in 1973-74 and 1975-76.

In his 10 years in Boston, Cowens averaged 18.2 points and 14.0 rebounds per game. Over that span, he led the Celtics to two titles. In 1972-73, he was named the MVP of the league for the first and only time of his career. He was also an eight-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection.

Cowens retired in 1980, but returned to the NBA for a final season in 1982-83 with the Milwaukee Bucks. In 1991, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

6 Paul Pierce

2007-08 NBA champion, 2007-08 Finals MVP, Hall of Fame class of 2021

The late 1990s were a tough time in the Celtics' history. Boston failed to reach the playoffs seven times in a span of eight years, from 1993-94 to 2000-01. One positive thing about this was them selecting Paul Pierce tenth overall in the 1998 draft.

Paul Pierce Celtics Stats G 1,102 PPG 21.8 RPG 6.0 APG 3.9 SPG 1.4 FG% 44.7% 3PT% 37.0%

Pierce became the face of the Celtics, leading them to a playoff berth in 2001-02, their first time in the playoffs since 1994-95. Despite their success, the Celtics failed to reach the Finals.

That changed in 2007-08 after they added Kevin Garnett . With a trio of Pierce, Garnett and Ray Allen, the Celtics would take down the Lakers in the Finals, winning their first championship since 1985-86. Pierce took home the Finals MVP award after averaging 21.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the series.

That would be the only championship Pierce would win during his career. Despite that, he carved out a Hall of Fame career in Boston, averaging 21.8 points and 6.0 rebounds over 15 seasons. He was also a ten-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection. In 2021, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, capping off an incredible career that returned Boston to the top of the NBA.

5 Kevin McHale

3 championships, 2 Sixth Man of the Year awards, Hall of Fame Class of 1999

Kevin McHale was selected third overall by the Celtics in the 1980 draft. The pick that they used for him originally belonged to the Warriors, who sent it to Boston as part of the Parish trade. It is safe to say that adding both Parish and the pick that became McHale worked out well for the Celtics.

Kevin McHale Celtics Stats G 971 PPG 17.9 RPG 7.3 APG 1.7 BPG 1.7 FG% 55.4%

In McHale's first season in 1980-81, he became a key piece next to Larry Bird and Parish, leading the Celtics to a championship. Over the next five seasons, the trio would win two more championships.

McHale spent the entirety of his 13-year career in Boston, averaging 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He was a three-time champion and two-time Sixth Man of the Year award winner. He was also a seven-time All-Star and six-time All-Defensive selection. In 1986-87, he was named to an All-NBA team for the only time during his career. In 1999, McHale was inducted into the Hall of Fame, ending his career as one of the best Celtics and sixth men of all time.

4 Bob Cousy

6 championships, 1956-57 MVP, Hall of Fame class of 1971

Bob Cousy had an interesting start to his NBA career. He was selected fourth overall in the 1950 draft by the Tri-Cities Blackhawks, which took place in April. He was then traded to the Chicago Stags not even a full month later, in May. In October, he was then drafted by the Celtics in the dispersal draft.

After being drafted by Boston, he quickly became one of the best players in the NBA. With his unselfishness and flashy passing, Cousy revolutionized the point guard position. Alongside Bill Russell, Cousy led Boston to six titles in seven seasons, from 1956-57 to 1962-63.

Bob Cousy Celtics Stats G 917 PPG 18.5 RPG 5.2 APG 7.6 FG% 37.5%

Cousy spent 13 seasons in Boston, averaging 18.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. He won six championships and was awarded the NBA MVP award in 1956-57. He was also a 13-time All-Star and 12-time All-NBA selection. In 1971, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

3 John Havlicek

8 championships, 1973-74 Finals MVP, Hall of Fame Class of 1984

John Havlicek dominated the NBA during his 16-year career. He was selected ninth overall by Boston in the 1962 draft and went on to have a Hall of Fame career.

John Havlicek Celtics Stats G 1,270 PPG 20.8 RPG 6.3 APG 4.8 FG% 43.9%

Havlicek spent his entire career in Boston, averaging 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He helped the Celtics win eight championships, taking home the 1973–74 Finals MVP. He was also a 13-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA selection and eight-time All-Defensive selection. In 1984, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

2 Larry Bird

3 championships, 2 Finals MVPs, 3 MVPs, 1979-80 Rookie of the Year, Hall of Fame class of 1998

Larry Bird was one of the NBA's most dominant players during the 1980s. He was selected sixth overall by the Celtics in 1978, but did not make his NBA debut until the 1979-80 season after returning to Indiana State after being drafted.

After making his debut, Bird went on to beat out Magic Johnson in the Rookie of the Year race and became one of the best scorers in NBA history. He also turned the Celtics franchise around after a rough stretch in the late 1970s.

Larry Bird Celtics Stats G 897 PPG 24.3 RPG 10.0 APG 6.3 SPG 1.7 FG% 49.6% 3PT% 37.6%

Bird played 13 seasons in the NBA, all in Boston. He averaged 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game over his career, winning three MVP awards along the way. Alongside Parish and McHale, he helped lead the Celtics to three championships during the 1980s.

During his career, he was also a 12-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA selection and three-time All-Defensive selection. In 1998, he was inducted into the NBA, ending one of the best careers by a small forward in NBA history.

1 Bill Russell

11 championships, 5 MVPs, Hall of Fame class of 1975

There is no doubt that Bill Russell is the best player in Celtics history. He was selected second overall in the 1956 draft by the St. Louis Hawks, now the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks then traded him to Boston in what is not only the best trade in franchise history, but also one of the best trades in NBA history.

After arriving in Boston, Russell made an impact immediately. He lost the Rookie of the Year race to his teammate, Tom Heinsohn, thanks to missing most of the season while competing in the Olympics.

Bill Russell Celtics Stats G 963 PPG 15.1 RPG 22.5 APG 4.3 FG% 44.0%

Despite not winning Rookie of the Year, Russell did lead Boston to their first championship in his rookie season. Over his 13 years in the NBA, all with the Celtics, Russell would lead Boston to 11 championships. His 11 titles are the most of any player in NBA history.

Russell was also a five-time MVP, 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection during his incredible career. In 1975, Russell was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player. He was also inducted as a coach in 2021.