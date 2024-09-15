Key Takeaways The Knicks have had little success since their 1970s championships, despite many legendary players playing in New York over the years.

Top players in the Knicks' history include Charles Oakley, Harry Gallatin, and Bill Bradley.

Patrick Ewing, widely regarded as the best Knicks player, led the team to success despite not winning a championship during his tenure.

The New York Knicks have been around since 1946, when the BAA founded. The BAA then became the NBA in 1949, making the Knicks one of the oldest teams in the league's history.

Despite their longevity, the Knicks have had little success as a franchise. Their best seasons came in the early 1950s and 1970s. From 1950-51 to 1952-53, the Knicks reached the Finals all three seasons, but lost all of them. It then took them almost 20 seasons to get back to the NBA Finals, which they did in 1969-70, winning the franchise's first championship. They then won their second and final title in 1972-73.

Since the 1970s, New York has only reached the Finals twice, in both 1993-94 and 1998-99. They lost in both appearances. Despite their lack of success, there have been many legends who have played for the storied franchise. Some that just missed out on this list include Latrell Sprewell, John Starks and Dick McGwire.

Here are the top 10 players in the history of the New York Knicks.

10 Charles Oakley

1-time All-Star, 2-time All-Defensive team selection

Charles Oakley was one of the NBA's best rebounders during his 19-year career, especially in his 10 seasons with the Knicks.

Oakley was selected ninth overall in the 1985 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers , who traded his rights to the Chicago Bulls . He would spend his first three seasons in Chicago before being traded to the Knicks. It was in New York that Oakley's career took off.

Charles Oakley Knicks Stats G 727 PPG 10.4 RPG 10.0 APG 2.3 SPG 1.2 FG% 49.3%

With the Knicks, Oakley averaged 10.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game over ten seasons. He also helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals in 1993-94, their first NBA Finals appearance since 1972-73. New York would lose in the Finals, being outmatched by Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets .

Despite never being a top player during his time with the Knicks, Oakley was a one-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive selection. He also helped lead the Knicks back to glory after not reaching the Finals in almost 20 years.

9 Harry Gallatin

7-time All-Star, Hall of Fame class of 1991

Harry Gallatin was the first Knicks legend. He was drafted 20th overall by New York in the 1949 draft and quickly became the face of the Knicks. He led them to three straight NBA Finals appearances from 1950-51 to 1952-53, but they lost all of them.

Harry Gallatin Knicks Stats G 610 PPG 12.7 RPG 12.1 APG 1.8 FG% 40.1%

Gallatin spent 10 seasons in the NBA, nine with the Knicks. In his nine years in New York, he averaged 12.7 points and 12.1 rebounds over 610 games. He was also a seven-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection. In 1991, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

After his playing career, he returned to the NBA as a coach. He spent three seasons coaching the St. Louis Hawks, now the Atlanta Hawks , and two seasons coaching the Knicks.

8 Bill Bradley

2 Championships, Hall of Fame class of 1983

While most remember Walt Frazier, Willis Reed and Earl Monroe as being key parts of the Knicks' title runs in 1969-70 and 1972-73, Bill Bradley was also an important piece. Bradley was the starting small forward for New York's championships and carved out a solid career.

Bill Bradley Knicks Stats G 742 PPG 12.4 RPG 3.2 APG 3.4 FG% 44.8%

Bradley was selected second overall by the Knicks in 1965 out of Princeton. He did not make his NBA debut until 1967 after studying at the University of Oxford as part of the Rhodes Scholar, after graduating from Princeton. After making his debut, he quickly became one of the missing pieces to make the Knicks a championship contender.

He spent all 10 seasons of his career in New York, averaging 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. In 1972-73, he was named an All-Star for the first and only time of his career. Bradley also helped lead the Knicks to their only two championships in franchise history and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1983.

7 Bernard King

2-time All-Star, 2-time All-NBA selection, 1984-85 scoring title

Despite playing just four seasons for the Knicks, Bernard King made a lasting impact on the franchise. He was traded to the Knicks in 1982 from the Golden State Warriors and immediately made an impact. In his first season with the franchise, he averaged 21.9 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Bernard King Knicks Stats G 206 PPG 26.5 RPG 5.2 APG 2.8 SPG 1.2 FG% 54.3%

In 1984-85, he became the first Knicks' player to win a scoring title after he averaged 32.9 points per game. That same season, he scored 60 points in a Christmas Day game, the most points any player has scored on Christmas.

Over his four seasons in New York, King averaged 26.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He was a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection. In 2013, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

6 Carmelo Anthony

7-time All-Star, 2-time All-NBA selection, 2012-13 scoring title

The Knicks made a splash in 2011, acquiring Carmelo Anthony from the Denver Nuggets . Like King before him, Melo was also an incredible wing scorer who made a lasting impact on the franchise.

Carmelo Anthony Knicks Stats G 412 PPG 24.7 RPG 7.0 APG 3.2 SPG 1.0 FG% 44.3% 3PT% 36.9%

At the time of the trade, the Knicks were searching for a superstar player to pair with Amar'e Stoudamire. That is exactly what they got in Anthony. In his first full season in New York, he averaged 22.6 points and 6.9 rebounds, being named to the All-NBA third team and making the All-Star team.

In his second season, Melo became the first Knicks player since King to win a scoring title. Throughout the 2012-13 season, he averaged 28.7 points per game and finished third in MVP voting, the closest he would come to winning the award.

Melo spent seven seasons with the Knicks, averaging 24.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Despite the blockbuster trade, it did not work out well for the Knicks as they would reach the postseason in just three of Melo's seven seasons with the team.

Despite the lack of success, Melo was still an important part of the Knicks' franchise history. He was a seven-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection with them. He will also likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame when he is eligible in 2026.

5 Earl "The Pearl" Monroe

1972-73 champion, Hall of Fame class of 1990

While Earl Monroe is widely known as one of the best players in Washington Wizards ' history, he is also one of the best players in Knicks history.

Monroe spent nine seasons in New York after he was traded to them in 1971 from the Baltimore Bullets. He quickly fit in well next to Walt Frazier and Willis Reed, leading the Knicks to their second championship in 1972-73.

Earl Monroe Knicks Stats G 598 PPG 16.2 RPG 2.6 APG 3.5 FG% 47.8%

In his nine years with the Knicks, Monroe averaged 16.2 points and 3.5 assists per game. He was a two-time All-Star and helped lead New York to a title in 1972-73. In 1990, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

4 Dave DeBusschere

2 championships, Hall of Fame class of 1983

During the late 1960s, the Knicks were one piece away from becoming a championship contender. They found their missing piece in 1968 after making a deal with the Detroit Pistons for Dave DeBusschere.

This trade became the best trade in franchise history, as DeBusschere became an absolute star in New York next to Walt Frazier, Willis Reed and Earl Monroe.

Dave DeBusschere Knicks Stats G 435 PPG 16.0 RPG 10.7 APG 3.1 FG% 43.9%

After arriving in New York, DeBusschere helped lead the Knicks to their first championship in 1969-70. Despite being an undersized power forward at just 6-foot-6, he struck fear into his opponents as one of the best defenders and rebounders of his era. He was also no scrub offensively, averaging 16.0 points per game in his six years with the Knicks.

DeBusschere would also help lead New York to another title in 1972-73. During his six seasons with the Knicks, he was a five-time All-Star and six-time All-Defensive selection. He made his only All-NBA team in 1968-69 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1983.

Without the trade for DeBusschere, it is likely that the Knicks may still be looking for their first championship in franchise history.

3 Willis Reed

2 championships, 2 Finals MVPs, 1969-70 MVP, 1964-65 Rookie of the Year, Hall of Fame class of 1982

During his career, Willis Reed became one of the best players in Knicks history. New York selected him 10th overall in the 1964 draft. At the time, they did not know that they would be getting one of the best big men of their era.

Willis Reed Knicks Stats G 650 PPG 18.7 RPG 12.9 APG 1.8 FG% 47.6%

Reed quickly became a dominant big man in the NBA during his rookie season in 1964-65, as he won the Rookie of the Year award and was named to the All-Star team. He would be an All-Star seven times during his career, as well as a five-time All-NBA selection.

In 1969-70, Reed was named MVP, but more importantly, led the Knicks to their first championship. He would also help the Knicks win another title in 1972-73, winning the Finals MVP award in both Finals wins.

Reed spent the entirety of his 10-year career in New York and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982, capping off one of the best careers of any Knicks player.

2 Walt Frazier

2 championships, Hall of Fame class of 1987

Like Reed, Walt Frazier was also part of the Knicks championship runs in 1969-70 and 1972-73.

Frazier was selected fifth overall by the Knicks in the 1967 draft and quickly became one of the most iconic point guards of all time. In his first season in the NBA, he started just 15 games. That changed in his second season, when Frazier became New York's starting point guard.

Walt Frazier Knicks Stats G 759 PPG 19.3 RPG 6.1 APG 6.3 FG% 49.0%

In his third season, Frazier helped lead the Knicks to a championship alongside Reed. The duo became one of the best duos of their era, winning another title in 1972-73.

Frazier played 10 seasons with the Knicks, averaging 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He was a seven-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection and seven-time All-Defensive selection. In 1987, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, capping off an incredible career as one of the NBA's first superstar point guards.

1 Patrick Ewing

11-time All-Star, 1985-86 Rookie of the Year, Hall of Fame class of 2008

While both Frazier and Reed both put together a good argument about being the best player in Knicks history, the top spot belongs to Patrick Ewing.

Ewing was the first overall pick in the 1985 draft by New York. Just like during his time at Georgetown, Ewing dominated the NBA, winning the Rookie of the Year award in his first season in 1985-86. Over the next 15 seasons, Ewing would become one of the most dominant centers in NBA history.

Patrick Ewing Knicks Stats G 1,039 PPG 22.8 RPG 10.4 APG 2.0 SPG 1.0 BPG 2.7 FG% 50.8%

Ewing averaged 22.8 points and 10.4 rebounds over his 15 seasons in New York. He was an 11-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection and three-time All-Defensive selection.

Despite leading the Knicks to two Finals appearances, Ewing ended his career with a championship and is widely regarded as one of the best players in NBA history to never win a championship. Despite his lack of postseason success, Ewing still became one of the most dominant big men during the 1980s and 1990s and returned the Knicks to being a championship contender.